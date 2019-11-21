Hexo: Don't Be Quick To Write It Off

Cash flow could be a problem in 2020, but management has already highlighted its focus will be on operational efficiencies and being lean.

Hexo had a rocky year from its CFO resigning, to losing 20% of its work force, to shutting down some of its operations.

The Canadian cannabis industry took a massive hit after Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), and Hexo (HEXO) reported large negative earnings. It did not meet investor expectations by a wide margin. The markets responded by wiping out over $33 billion in market value since May 2019.

I believe reality is finally setting in for the Canadian cannabis industry where cannabis producers need time to be profitable, and profits are not going to materialize overnight. In the next several months, it is likely some cannabis producers could fail because of a lack of cash, or the industry just cannot support that many producers.

I'm confident there is still profit to be made in the cannabis industry. The real question to ask is which company can survive long enough to make it to profitability? I believe Hexo has the means to stick around to profitability. Although it continues to bleed cash today, the fundamentals are there to make it a worthy investment.

Hexo Curtails its Runaway Spending

Its most recent earnings was dismal, it had an annual net loss of $81,564,000 which was almost quadruple the loss from a year ago:

Its cash flow is also a big concern. From its operating activities, it had burned through $128.4 million compared to $27.3 million from the prior year. This is a 471% increase in cash burn:

From $128 million in cash expenditures, it only produced $59 million in revenue. The huge cash outlay and the small revenue inflow show how it was necessary to trim its personnel and curtail production. With the layoffs and the new $70 million private placement, there should be at least $3.6 million in annual savings:

Note: The savings could be lower as I did not include severance packages offered to employees and I am assuming the entire admin/salaries line item is fully comprised of salaries.

Even with the tiny bit of savings, cash flow continues to be a problem moving forward. Hexo has already indicated that it plans to spend another $110 million in CapEx. If we factor in the operational savings of $3.6 million above and the available cash, Hexo is still short another $25.3 million for the upcoming year:

This means Hexo has to either raise equity again or borrow from the debt markets. But tapping into either markets might be a challenge as the appetite to provide more capital to cannabis producers seems to be waning.

If borrowing or raising further equity is not an option, then the only way it can cover this shortfall is through making more sales. The 2019 Annual Report does not factor in a number of items, so there is a strong possibility Hexo could increase its sales in the near future:

Cannabis 2.0 is now legalized, which allows edibles containing cannabis and cannabis concentrates. This opens up a new market for Hexo through its joint venture with Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP).

There will be more retail store roll-outs, so over time, Hexo sales should increase faster than its figures. Currently there are about 700 retail cannabis stores across Canada. This number is expected to rise to 1,000 by the end of 2020.

In Hexo's recent earnings call, it was mentioned that the Ontario retail stores are now stocked with Hexo's full product line. With Ontario being the largest market by population in Canada, this should definitely have a positive impact on its earnings.

Its Management is Key

Since Hexo hasn't made money yet, another way to determine whether this company is worth investing in is to look at its management. In October, Hexo was frequently in the headlines:

Oct 4, 2019: Hexo CFO resigns.

Oct 16, 2019: It launches a new product called Original Stash to lure customers back from the black market.

Oct 21, 2019: It raises $70 million in a private placement of convertible debentures with its co-founders and the board also buying in.

Oct 24, 2019: It lays off 200 employees and shuts down two facilities in Niagara Falls and Gatineau.

Oct 28, 2019: Hexo is granted a new license for its Belleville Center to test new derivative products.

For every bad news released, the company releases a corresponding good news to balance the narrative out. When it was discovered that its Niagara facility was producing unlicensed cannabis, it was quick to announce its discovery to avoid a backlash from Health Canada and the public.

It launched Original Stash to compete against the black market and the layoff of 200 employees is a sign of how quickly it can adapt to the changing market.

More importantly, the $70 million private placement was partially financed by its co-founders and its board. Whenever management puts up more cash into its own company, this is a sign that the prospects of this company are good.

Industry Problems Beyond Hexo's Control

There were missteps in the past too from management, for example canceling its guidance on meeting its target of $400 million in sales for fiscal 2020. But I believe this has more to do with government regulations and a slower paced store roll-out.

In Canada, cannabis producers must deal with 10 different provinces with their own respective distribution systems. Alberta has looser regulations which resulted in over 300 retail stores already opened and operating in that province. Quebec and Ontario had a much slower store roll-out with fewer than 100 stores currently opened in both provinces combined.

A good example of the government's heavy hand in the cannabis industry is an article written by Toronto Life. A cannabis retail owner in Ontario had to jump through hoops to get its store opened because of rules and regulation. After the doors had finally opened, it was reported the profits were high there.

Another misstep from Hexo is the acquisition of Newstrike and its cultivation facility that was not licensed. Hexo stated immediately after closing on the Newstrike acquisition, it discovered an unlicensed growing area and quickly shut it down. The issue here is was Hexo's due diligence not thorough enough to see which parts of the facility are not licensed? It leaves me wondering whether the acquisition process was rushed a bit.

Conclusion: Worth Betting On

The next several months are going to show which cannabis producers are going to fail and which ones are going to stick around. Hexo has made some mistakes, but in any new industry where new regulations are being created, this is to be expected. Hexo's business still remains viable:

It has a supplier contract with Quebec's SQDC.

Its partnership to make cannabis infused drinks with Molson Coors for Cannabis 2.0.

Its management has shown its willingness to adapt.

The Canadian cannabis industry is still in its infancy, and given the points I stated above, I do see Hexo being a part of it.

