Home Depot: Time To Get More Cautious

Home Depot is still a best in class retailer worth holding for the long term. There may be opportunities to buy it at a lower price in the months ahead.

Introduction

The Home Depot (HD) recently reported results for 3Q 2019. Comparable store sales were up 3.6% from 3Q 2018. While this was better than the 3% growth rate the company reported last quarter, it was below street expectations of 4.6%. Lumber price deflation was still a driver, but not as much as in 2Q. Foreign exchange was also a small driver. The main issue the company called out was a delay in realizing benefits from their strategic investment plan:

Our third quarter results reflected broad-based growth across our business, yet sales were below our expectations driven by the timing of certain benefits associated with our One Home Depot strategic investments,” said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president. “We are largely on track with these investments and have seen positive results, but some of the benefits anticipated for fiscal 2019 will take longer to realize than our initial assumptions.

Source: 3Q Earnings Release

I highlighted some of the initiatives of this plan in my last article, “Home Depot – A Great Retailer At A Fair Price.” IT issues surrounding the roll-out of the company’s customized website for Professional customers was one of the reasons identified on the call that could delay payoff of these projects.

In spite of the sales growth shortfall, Home Depot has continued buying back shares at a rate of about 4% of shares outstanding each year. Cash flow has been strong enough to accomplish this without adding debt, and as a result, the company still expects to hit its EPS target of $10.03 for FY 2019.

Since my bullish rating last quarter, HD stock is still up, even with the ~5% drop following the 3Q earnings release. While Home Depot is still a best in class retailer, the added execution risk on its strategic investments has narrowed its valuation premium compared to competitors like Lowe’s (LOW). I am moving my rating to Neutral and continue to hold shares. To return to bullish, I would want to see valuations closer to peers or a reacceleration of sales growth above 4%.

Growth Accelerating But Below Plan

Home Depot’s 3Q 2019 sales growth of 3.5% and comp growth of 3.6% (3.8% US-only) was slightly better than average sales growth in the S&P 500 of 3.4%. That is not bad for a well-established retailer with limited opportunities for new store growth. Compare these results to Lowe’s, which had comp growth of only 2.2% globally and 3.0% in the US. Still, management was expecting about another percentage point of growth, given the investments they are making to improve the customer experience.

Macro issues were lessened compared to recent quarters. Lumber price deflation accounted for only 60 basis points of impact, down from 100 basis points in 2Q. Foreign exchange accounted for 30 basis points of impact. The company predicted that both of these impacts would lessen further in the fourth quarter. Still, Home Depot reduced its comp sales growth forecast for the full year to 3.5% from 4%.

Management gave more information during the earnings call about the shortfall of benefits expected from ongoing improvement projects. The issues mentioned centered on upgrading legacy IT systems to handle the greater functionality and personalization on the B2B website the company is creating for Pro customers.

Much of this IT work requires unwinding our legacy systems. And that has proven to be more complex than originally anticipated. Take the B2B website experience for example. Our investments in a personalized B2B website experience is a significant component of the unique value proposition we're creating for our pros. As you would expect, the most engaged customer cohort is a 135,000 pros that we on-boarded at the beginning of the year. And we're seeing meaningful life in spend as these customers become more familiar with the new experience. The rollout of the B2B site experience itself is on track. But underlying IT work must be completed before turning on additional elements of personalization and functionality for our larger Pro customers. Other investments are yielding results in line with or in some cases above our expectations. For example, HomeDepot.com continues to be a source of strength. Online traffic growth was healthy. Conversion is up and third quarter online sales grew approximately 22% from the third quarter of 2018.

Source: CEO Craig Menear, 3Q Earnings Call

3Q sales also came in lower due to a timing issue which pushed an annual promotion into 4Q this year from 3Q last year.

After posting comps of 2.5%, 3.0%, and 3.6% in the first three quarters, Home Depot needs to achieve about 4.8% comp growth in 4Q in order to hit its new lower target of 3.5% for the year. This is ambitious but achievable based on commentary from the earnings call bridging 3Q actuals to what the company plans for 4Q.

Data Source: CFO Richard McPhail, 3Q Earnings Call

Home Depot is also doing well at growing its most profitable segments, big ticket items and Professional customers. Big ticket transactions are those over $1000 representing about 20% of US sales. These were up 4.8%. Excluding markets impacted by hurricanes, big ticket comps were up 5.5%. Pro sales represent 45% of total sales and are growing faster than sales to DIY (do-it-yourself) customers.

Looking forward, the company sees the housing market as “healthy and stable.” There was no discussion of a slowdown in either Pro or DIY customer demand. Also, the company appears to have any impact from tariffs well under control. Home Depot’s supply chain management process can track tariff impacts down to the SKU level and the company has been working with its suppliers to mitigate impacts by sourcing from other locations or changing product design to avoid tariffed parts.

While it is unfortunate that Home Depot’s growth projects are not delivering as fast as expected, the discussion today indicates they know what the issues are and are prepared to work on them. Macro concerns like the housing market environment and tariffs do not seem to be a headwind at this point. Further IT-related delays to their improvement projects or macro issues taking a turn for the worse are the key risks at this point. They could cause another shortfall to the growth plan and set the stock up for more punishment. While these risks are not in my base case, they are possible enough for me to move from Bullish to Neutral until the outlook is clearer.

Capital Management and Valuation

Home Depot maintained its full year EPS guidance of $10.03 despite the slower sales growth. Year-to-date, the company generated free cash flow of $8.8 billion, in line with net income. They paid dividends of $4.5 billion, had net buybacks of $3.7 billion, and paid down gross debt of $0.3 billion. The buybacks allowed EPS to grow vs. 2018 despite a lower net income. Debt level does not appear to be a problem as net debt is coming down slowly and interest coverage is high with operating income 14 times net interest expense.

My write-up on HD last quarter showed a long-term comparison with Lowe’s. The companies have maintained similar EPS growth rates over the last 6 years around 17.5% to 17.8%. Since HD reported 2Q results in August, the valuation gap has narrowed despite the fact that they still had better sales growth than LOW. Lowe’s has guided to a FY EPS midpoint estimate of $5.665 while HD has held constant since the start of the year at $10.03. Still, LOW shares gained more than HD across the last quarter, increasing about 25% (pre-market after 3Q earnings) compared to 8.7% for HD. Even before the big moves on earnings days, LOW had outpaced HD over the last quarter. Now that both stocks have reported 3Q earnings, LOW is trading around $118.50 for a P/E of 20.9 while HD at $226.12 has a P/E of 22.5 based on FY 2019 estimates. At this point, both stocks are still on the expensive side and the gap between them is too tight to recommend trading either one. Over time, Home Depot has been the better performer and would be worth buying if its P/E gets down to the 20.9 currently available for Lowe’s.

Source: Seeking Alpha HD chart page

Conclusion

Despite a 5% drop on earnings day, Home Depot is still not cheap at 22.5 times 2019 earnings. Their operational efforts to maintain competitive advantage with Pro customers may have hit a snag due to IT issues but the problems seem to be well-understood. Even with these issues, the company grew sales faster than its main competitor. Although the company does not see significant macro concerns like tariffs or a housing slowdown, these remain risks that could further hit the stock price in subsequent quarters. While the valuation premium to Lowe’s has narrowed, the downside risks are enough to move from Bullish to Neutral on Home Depot.

I still see HD as the superior company to Lowe’s and appreciate their ability to maintain FY 2019 EPS guidance in the face of growing uncertainty. I will continue to maintain my long position but would not add to it at these levels. A return to greater than 4% sales growth and a further narrowing of the valuation gap would make me more bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.