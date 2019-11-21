Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Secures Its Second Approval, And The Pipeline Is Still Attractive

Pfizer's Vyndaqel is off to a hot start and the ATTR-cardiomyopathy market may be bigger than expected, but Alnylam has to generate strong data in APOLLO-B and HELIOS-B to participate.

With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) shares up almost 30% since my last update on the company, I can’t complain that the Street is undervaluing this RNAi pioneer nearly as much as before. Still, the company continues to build a strong investment case with two approvals in hand, another possible in 2020, and an increasingly attractive pipeline with expanding delivery options and potential therapeutic targets.

More than 55% of my fair value estimate for Alnylam is still tied to its ATTR amyloidosis portfolio, but compounds like Givlaari, inclisiran, fitusiran, and lumasiran are not just “also-rans”, and Alnylam management may well use its upcoming R&D day to further illuminate its clinical development priorities for the next few years. At this point, I believe Alnylam shares should trade closer to $130.

The FDA Gives Alnylam An Early Christmas Present

Surprising the market and even Alnylam management, the FDA announced on November 20 (while this article was being written, actually) that it had approved Alnylam’s second RNAi drug – Givlaari (givosiran) for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria. While the FDA has been approving drugs more quickly, this approval comes about two and a half months ahead of the scheduled PDUFA date, and it would seem that the early approval also surprised Alnylam management.

Although the timing of the approval was earlier than expected, Alnylam had already been working on commercialization activities, and the company should begin processing start forms shortly.

Givlaari is unlikely to become a blockbuster given the limited size of the market, but peak revenue of around $600 million (in my model) would still make this a very worthwhile drug, and it is possible that improved diagnostic methods and patient identification could ultimately lead to a bigger market. I’d also note that my peak revenue assumes about 25% market penetration – a key question regarding the commercial potential is how willing doctors are to prescribe (and insurance companies to pay for) the drug for patients with less severe forms of the disease.

Vyndaqel Comes Out Hot

Alnylam continues to see good growth in its other approved drug, Onpattro, with 21% sequential growth in the third quarter (and 19% growth in the U.S.). While the company continues to add patients, it has largely exhausted the low-hanging fruit of patients in its early access programs and already known to clinicians. With that, the company’s efforts to work with doctors to identify eligible patients is more of a gating factor for future growth.

At the same time, though, Pfizer (PFE) has seen a very strong launch for its own ATTR drug Vyndaqel. Vyndaqel, a TTR stabilizer approved for the version of ATTR characterized by cardiomyopathy, blew away expectations with $156 million in third quarter sales, with U.S. sales of $79 million that were almost $60 million ahead of expectations and more than double the $34 million of U.S. Onpattro sales.

Comparing Onpattro and Vyndaqel is apples-to-oranges at this point, as Onpattro is only approved for the less-common polyneuropathy version of ATTR. Even so, Vyndaqel’s success has raised questions as to whether ATTR-cardiomyopathy is actually as rare as believed, and Pfizer too has been working hard to facilitate patient identification and diagnosis.

Alnylam hopes to get into the cardiomyopathy side of ATTR, but it won’t happen for a couple of years. The APOLLO-B Phase III study of Onpattro in hATTR and wtATTR cardiomyopathy could drive a label expansion in 2021 or 2022, and the company is also on track with its HELIOS-B Phase III cardiovascular outcomes study of vitusiran (a successor to Onpattro).

Post-hoc studies have suggested a credible case for Onpattro in cardiomyopathy and vitusiran looks promising at this point, but there is still some ways to go for the company. Most experts seem to believe that silencing approaches (like Onpattro and vitusiran) will prove superior to stabilizers (like Vyndaqel and Eidos’s (EIDX) experimental drug AG10), but Alnylam still has to generate the data and Vydnaqel has a clean safety profile.

One risk factor worth considering is that Alnylam could see slower enrollment for its ATTR-CM studies. Both the APOLLO-B and HELIOS-B studies lack active comparator arms, and it may be more difficult to convince doctors to enroll patients in a study where they may get a placebo when an effective drug (Vyndaqel) is available.

Waiting For New Targets

With Alnylam hosting its next R&D Day in just two days (November 22), investors may soon get a look at a new set of goals and targets for the company’s R&D efforts. Alnylam management has never been shy about establishing bold goals – the Alnylam 2020 plan from 2015 called for three marketed drugs by the end of 2020 and 10 clinical programs, and not only will Alnylam likely exceed that target, it has since broadened its therapeutic platform to target CNS and ocular conditions.

As it stands now, Onpattro and Givlaari are approved. Top-line data from the Phase III ILLUMINATE-A lumasiran study should be available before year-end, setting up a submission and potential approval in 2020. The Medicines Co (MDCO) has presented compelling Phase III data for Alnylam’s inclisiran (Alnylam out-licensed the drug long ago) and could also see approval in 2020. Sanofi (SNY) will likely present top-line Phase III data on fitusiran (licensed from Alnylam) in 2020, setting the stage for approval in 2021 if the data are good enough.

After this, Alnylam has the aforementioned vitusiran and Onpattro development, as well as ALN-AAT2, ALN-AGT, and ALN-HBV02 (partnered with Vir Biotechnology (VIR) ) queued up, as well as cemdisiran (partnered with Regeneron (REGN) in IgA nephropathy). ALN-F12, ALN-HSD, and ALN-AAP could all formally enter the pipeline fairly soon, and I would expect more commentary from Alnylam management about these compounds and potential new CNS disease targets at the R&D day.

The Outlook

I don’t know whether Alnylam will see its cash burn peak in 2019 or 2020, but having two drugs on the market, and likely a third wholly-owned drug soon after, will certainly help offset its robust R&D budget. Management has made it clear that they are not prioritizing a rapid path to profitability or positive FCF; they’re not going to throw away money on R&D, but they’re also not going to choke off R&D and reduce potential future revenue just to hit an arbitrary profitability / FCF target.

I continue to value Alnylam on the basis of peak revenues discounted back to present day. The ATTR program makes up more than half of my $130 fair value target, with Givlaari and fitusiran more or less neck-and-neck for next-most important in the fair value math. Strong Phase III data from ILLUMINATE-A would also put lumasiran in the same per-share value ballpark, with inclisiran trailing further behind. At this point, there is only minimal value from ALN-AAT2 in my pipeline, and none from cemdisiran, ALN-AGT, or the other early-stage compounds.

The Bottom Line

I believe Alnylam has answered the questions as to whether the company can produce viable drugs from its R&D efforts. Now the questions shift more to whether Alnylam can become a player in the larger ATTR-cardiomyopathy market, what the next R&D/development priorities will be, and when this will translate into profitability and positive free cash flow. I believe this is a stock worth sticking with, and I’m happy to continue owning the shares.

