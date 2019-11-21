Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Remains In Holding Pattern, While VIX Marks Time

If you're looking for volatility, drill down to individual names or sectors (think Macy's).

Market Intro

Much as in yesterday's session, US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) do not appear to be taking their cue from European (VGK) or Asian (EWJ, AAXJ) markets, which are once again down.

The day can of course change on a dime, but at the open at least, it appears we're in for yet another sideways session. Oil (USO) continues to hold its own, while spot VIX has been trading both above and below the 13.00 line as we head for the open.

Thoughts on Volatility

To say the least, there's been some "massive disruption", as the bullets for this CNBC piece states it.

The announcement could come any day now, and shares of both companies (AMTD, SCHW) are up significantly (23%, 10% respectively) in the premarket.

One wonders whether the behemoth would run having trouble making it through antitrust hurdles in the bid to consolidate. It goes without saying that there is still plenty of competition, and after all, commissions were just slashed to zero for most of the industry. Still, $5 trillion in combined assets should give one pause as to the forward implications for the industry, and for the traders/investors that these institutions service.

Whether they turn out to be right or wrong, I like it when someone isn't afraid to make a big call.

It may be difficult to have a bullish reading on the basis of fundamentals (both Q3 earnings and Q3 GDP signal as much), but the market is not concerning itself with the present, but eyeing a smoother and perhaps stronger future.

The term structure of SPX volatility looks to be gearing itself up for a return to deep lows. That move may take a while, but reasonably steep contango is asserting itself, and the market is very calm. In and of itself that doesn't have to mean anything. But I get the impression that markets are retooling for higher highs.

That said, time horizons matter a great deal. One's immediate-term view can differ markedly from the "long-term" perspective. I for one don't have much confidence that equities will fare well at all if and when higher bond yields come into play in a sustainable manner.

But that's not to say that the indexes cannot frolic in a low-vol environment and go on to make a string of new all-time highs in the here and now.

Term Structure

As mentioned earlier, spot VIX has been tracking on either side of the 13.00 mark in the pre-market.

But the larger story is realized vol. Right now, HV10 rests at a staggering 4.86 vol points! And HV20 isn't far behind, at a mere 5.36. That puts nearly 10 vol points between the HV20 and the newly appointed M1 VX contract.

Yesterday I brought up the fact that vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV) may need to rely more on a drop in the term structure itself as opposed to counting on roll decay. While we haven't seen the M1 or M2 in the 12-13 range much this year, one questions how much of a lull realized vol can possibly take before those contracts begin to trade in that range.

After a rather choppy August/September for the VIX of the US10Yr, vol on this important instrument is also settling lower, and with plenty of historical context for lower lows.

A continued fall in TYVIX, coupled with ultra-low realized vol, could be the encouragement that spot VIX needs in order to be coaxed into levels not often witnessed since 2017 (think 10-handle).

MarketChameleon.com: XRT (Teal) vs. Macy's (Red) implied volatility

If trading extremely low vols isn't your thing (and I don't blame you if it isn't), I have good news for you: there are still plenty of places to find volatility. In fact, Macy's (M) vol is trading up near 80, and even the retail sector (XRT) is holding its own reasonably well (though still trolling near 52-week lows).

Note the post-EPS announcement vol dumps for Macy's shares over the past 12 months. That pattern could play out yet again, but the stock has really been suffered quite a bit over the last couple sessions, and there's reason to believe the stock could remain quite boisterous at least for the next couple of months - especially given that we're entering the Holiday season.

Wrap Up

