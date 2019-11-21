Microsoft: Long-Term Growth Forecast Looks Positively Cloudy

Microsoft is likely to build on the strength of this large contract as potential customers see the company as a go-to firm for cloud solutions.

Microsoft's (MSFT) achievement of being awarded the $10 billion JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) contract gives the company strong credibility for their cloud solutions. This achievement should help Microsoft attract other potential customers as the demand for cloud grows.

The cloud computing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% by 2025. So, Microsoft has a good chance of gaining business in the cloud space as the company strengthens and adds to its portfolio of large customers. As a result, the company is likely to achieve double-digit revenue and earnings growth for multiple years.

Microsoft's Competitive Edge

Microsoft benefits from large economies of scale. The company has a large network of datacenters that allows Microsoft to operate at a low cost per unit. Microsoft also has multi-tenancy locations (multiple applications operate in a shared environment), which lowers application maintenance labor costs. The company's datacenters have the ability to aggregate various application demands, which improves the utilization of computing, networking, and storage resources.

Microsoft's primary competitive advantage is their ability to convert data into artificial intelligence [AI]. This enables customers to take Microsoft SQL Server from their on-site datacenters into the cloud. This allows customers to utilize Microsoft's built-in AI in the cloud. This means that Microsoft's customers can have the advantage of making better decisions and offering individualized experiences to their customers based on machine learning.

Microsoft's main competitors include Amazon (AMZN) with their AWS cloud solutions, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with their Google Cloud solutions, and IBM (IBM) Cloud. All of these companies have developed their solutions to offer similar services.

Overall, Microsoft's economies of scale enable the company to operate efficiently while keeping costs minimized. This allows them to offer competitive prices for important cloud and productivity solutions. Azure is the best option for those who are comfortable with using a Windows-based system, which Microsoft's competitors do not have.

Building On Recent Sales Momentum

Microsoft's Q1 FY20 results demonstrate the strength of the company's sales. The Intelligent Cloud business is driving the most growth as the segment's sales increased 27% this past quarter. The Productivity and Business Process segment achieved a 13% sales increase, driven by LinkedIn's 25% increase.

The reason for this sales strength is a result of how Microsoft gives customers what they need. For cloud, customers are striving to optimize their operations. This includes how companies interact with customers and employees and how their products/services are structured. Microsoft uses their technology to satisfy these demands.

Microsoft's Azure cloud solutions enable customers to use a pay-for-use model that can be scaled up or down based on demand. Through Azure, customers can effectively build web and mobile apps, use computing, networking, and storage, and run it all from Microsoft's global datacenters. At the same time, customers benefit from Microsoft's data security which complies with international cloud privacy standards.

Being among the top cloud companies and being awarded the JEDI contract should help Microsoft attract additional business going forward. The familiarity with Windows-based platforms also gives Microsoft an edge for users that are comfortable with such systems. There are many companies that still haven't moved to the cloud and that will allow Microsoft to get a significant piece of the cloud-market pie.

Microsoft's Recent Partnerships

Honeywell (HON) has been developing a quantum computing platform that could generate revenue as early as 2020. Quantum computing technology uses atomic level material to produce computers to be significantly more powerful than current computers. Honeywell partnered with Microsoft's Azure to commercialize their quantum capabilities. Quantum computing can help find new solutions in science, medicine, and many other fields.

Recently, Nokia (NOK) formed a partnership with Microsoft to offer digital transformation to companies and telecom providers. This alliance was formed to collaborate on the cloud, IoT (Internet of Things), and AI. Microsoft's Azure is being combined with Nokia's Nuage SD-WAN 2.0 solution to expand branch internet connectivity and to offer seamless IoT solutions.

These are just a couple of examples of how other companies look to Microsoft for cloud-based solutions. It is reasonable to expect additional companies to form alliances with Microsoft going forward as more firms shift to the cloud.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

Microsoft has a strong balance sheet along with strong cash flow. This gives the company flexibility for managing their finances effectively. There are 2.8x more current assets than current liabilities and 1.6x more total assets than total liabilities. Therefore, Microsoft should have no issues in paying off short or long-term debt.

Microsoft has strong cash flow, which enables the company to do multiple strategies simultaneously. For the past 12 months, the company had over $52 billion in operating cash flow. Over the same time period, $13.7 billion was spent on CapEx, $2.6 billion was spent on acquisitions, repaid $6.5 billion in debt, repurchased $20.7 billion in stock, and paid $14 billion in dividends.

As shareholders, strong cash flow is attractive since it gives the company the ability to expand and to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Long-Term Investment Outlook For Microsoft

Of course, anything can happen to the stock in the short term. So, I think it is best to maintain a long-term perspective with Microsoft, looking 3 to 5 years out. The company is likely to gain more Azure customers as the shift to cloud-based solutions continues. The 29% CAGR for the cloud market over the next 4 years and the popularity/familiarity of Windows gives Microsoft a good chance of getting a good share of the business.

Microsoft is expected to grow revenue at 11.5% and earnings at 17% in FY20 (consensus). Microsoft's double-digit earnings growth has a good chance of lasting for multiple years. That gives the stock a good chance of achieving multiple years of double-digit gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service where subscribers had an early look at the article and were able to benefit from recent gains in the stock price.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.