W&T Offshore Is A Buy

The past year hasn't been kind to W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), with shares down ~25%, and this drop has put the company on my radar. I thought I'd look in on the name and decide whether now is a good time to buy or not. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll come to the point. The current price is ridiculously cheap in my view, and I think investors would be wise to buy at these levels. I'll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the business. Further, I'll comment on recent insider buy and institutional buying activity. As is frequently the case, I'll recommend a short put option strategy that I consider to be a win-win for investors.

Company Snapshot

The company is an independent oil and natural gas operator in the Gulf of Mexico, and it has grown largely through acquisitions. The company currently holds working interests in 53 offshore fields in Federal and State waters. At the moment, the company has under lease approximately 815,000 gross acres, with approximately 595,000 acres on the conventional shelf and another 220,000 acres on the deepwater. In terms of volumes, just over 49% of production consisted of crude oil and condensate, just over 42% of natural gas, and 8.6% for NGLs. Obviously, the company's operating results are strongly influenced by the price of the commodities that they sell.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is a fairly choppy business, as an investor should expect from an E&P company. Over the past few years, the company has been reasonably profitable in my estimation.

Comparing the first nine months of this year to the same period a year ago reveals some interesting findings. Total revenue declined ~12% from the same period a year ago, with oil down about 10%, natural gas down about 8%, and LNGs down an eye-popping 46% relative to the same period a year ago. In the teeth of this drop in revenue, costs increased fully 16%. In my view, though, this doesn't tell the whole story. The lion's share of increase in costs for the period was the result of a $41 million derivatives loss. Other expenses, like general and administrative expenses, declined 17%. This suggests to me that management can react relatively dynamically to deteriorating conditions.

I think the company's capital structure is in generally good shape. The level of long-term debt has obviously declined over the years, and in October of last year, the company reorganized its capital structure, reducing the debt outstanding from $903 million to $625 million. This $625 million consists of notes due in 2023. Additionally, the interest expense has been in general decline for years. All of this suggests to me that we need not worry about a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

It's obvious that WTI is a fairly choppy business, but is obviously a going concern. As I've said many times, a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a more challenged business can be a great investment at the right price. One of the ways I use to determine the extent to which an investment is priced "right" or not is to compare price to some ratio of economic value (e.g. earnings and free cash flow). At the moment, the company is trading at multi-year lows on both of those measures, per the chart below. This is a company that made $1.72 per share in 2018 and is currently trading at just over $4. In my view, that is a very inexpensive stock.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Insider Transactions

I've repeatedly made the case that not all investors are created equal. Some people, by virtue of their skill and emotional makeup, are particularly good investors. Some people are insiders at a given firm, and as a result of their positions, know more about a business than any analyst ever will. In my view, we should at least be aware of the buying activities of these groups. In the case of W&T Offshore, the insider buys are quite impressive in my view. During 2019 alone, six insiders (Shahid Ghauri, Frank Stanley, Stuart Katz, Virginia Boulet, William Willford and, of course, Tracy Kohn) have purchased shares. The purchases made at the beginning of the year are under water, as an investor would expect. Whether this is an example of poor investing or the market not catching up to the fact that there's value here is, of course, the $20,000 question.

Also worth noting is the fact that both Joel Greenblatt and Ken Fisher have been adding to their positions in the firm and now own 188,191 shares and 206,353 shares, respectively. In my view, the combination of insider buying and strong institutional support is very compelling.

Options to the Rescue

For those investors who see value here, but may be nervous that the shares may drop further, I recommend an alternative strategy. I think short put options present to such people a "win-win" trade. By selling puts with a strike price below the current market price, the investor establishes a price that they are willing to pay for these. If the shares rally or flatline from here, the investor simply pockets the premiums, which is not terrible. Alternatively, if the shares drop further from these levels, the investor is obliged to buy, but will do so at a price much lower than the current market price. Being "forced" to buy in this fashion will, by definition, improve investor returns over time. For this reason, I consider the short put trade a "win-win" for investors.

At the moment, my favorite put options are the April 2020 WTI puts with a strike of $4. At the moment, these are bid-asked at $0.50-$0.65, having last traded hands at $0.50. If the investor sells these, and the shares flatline or rally from here, they will simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price ~12% below the current level, which will obviously improve the long-term returns for the investor.

Conclusion

I think W&T is a great "play" on the price of oil and natural gas. While this is obviously a choppy business, I think there's very little reason to worry about total loss here. Additionally, I'm very compelled by the recent insider and institutional buying activity. Also, I think the stock is trading near-record lows, which is even more compelling, in my view. For people still worried about buying at these multi-year lows, I recommend a short put strategy. In my view, the short put presents a "win-win" trade. Either the investor pockets the premium or they buy a great company at a price that is an even bigger discount by historical standards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be buying the shares and I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.