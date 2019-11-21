TransDigm: Nothing Can Stop This Stock

I expect the company to raise its already strong FY2020 guidance over the next 6 months, which should further support the stock price.

The company just proved that its earnings growth streak is not ending anytime soon as strong organic growth provided another massive earnings beat.

TransDigm (TDG) did it again. One of my favorite aerospace companies just reported its fourth quarter earnings. The company reported blowout earnings thanks to strong organic sales growth and improved profitability. And even though FY2020 growth rates might be a bit slower than 2019, I do not expect that this company will run into problems. I would welcome a dip to allow traders to enter this stock but guess it might take a while until we get a significant dip. All things considered, industrial and aerospace bulls should stick with this beauty.

Source: TransDigm (Picture: ignition systems & engine sensors)

Another Record-Breaking Quarter

I quit showing the adjusted EPS vs. EPS expectations chart a long time ago as a simple table often delivers much more value - since it shows growth rates much better. In this case, I wanted to make an exception as I think the graph below shows the true power of TransDigm. Not only has adjusted EPS perfectly followed the global business cycle, which bottomed in 2016, EPS also crushed expectations again. The company has beaten consensus expectations for four consecutive quarters. The last time the company missed expectations was in Q3 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

The graph below shows the details. For example, fourth quarter adjusted EPS was up 27% to $5.62. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth. Most of these growth rates were higher than 20%.

Source: Estimize

TransDigm is one of the stocks that I think is a great long-term stock despite not paying any dividends. The number one reason to own this company is its exposure in the aerospace industry and its ability to turn this into high bottom line growth.

My advice to everyone who is long is to stay long. This company has a lot of potential left and I doubt that the debate surrounding 'price gauging' is going to do any damage to the stock. Personally, I will try to find an entry to get long. This company has potential to much, much higher from here. - Source

The EPS growth rates I just mentioned did not happen by accident. The Cleveland OH based industrial giant reported 46.9% higher sales in the fourth quarter. Sales improved from $1.05 billion to $1.54 million. Note that this number includes the acquisition of Esterline and a few smaller acquisitions. It still makes sense to mention revenue as total organic sales growth reached 8.0%. This is slightly down from 11.3% organic sales growth in Q3 of this year but overall a more than solid growth level.

Excluding Esterline, commercial OEM transportation sales were up 12%. Business jets and helicopter sales were both up more than 10%. Commercial aftermarket transportation sales soared 7% while jets and helicopter aftermarket sales rose 20%. Defense sales were up 7%.

Gross profit margin improved by 30 basis points to 57.2% as higher legacy TDG margins were more than able to offset lower margins from the Esterline acquisition. Lower purchase accounting expenses related to divestitures also helped to raise gross margin.

SG&A costs as a percentage of sales were up to 13.7% from 11.7%. Higher Esterline related SG&A spend and acquisition related integration costs turned out to be headwinds (as expected).

Unadjusted EBITDA was up 34.8% while EBITDA margin declined from 50.0% to 45.9%. You probably guessed it already, but this was due to acquisitions as sales related to former Esterline businesses more than offset the benefit of $15 million in loss contract reserves.

It also helps that the company continues to be positive going forward. Including Esterline, FY2020 commercial OEM sales are expected to be up low-single digits to mid-single digits. Commercial aftermarket sales growth could even hit high-single digits. The same goes for defense sales, which are expected to rise by mid-single digits. Overall, FY2020 sales are expected to come in between $6.18 billion to $6.33 billion. EBITDA margin is expected to stabilize between 44.9% to 45.5%. Personally, I expect EBITDA margin to rise again in FY2021 as the negative effects of the merger are probably worn out in 2021, adding more momentum to growth if sales growth is able to remain strong as well.

Source: TransDigm Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

Takeaway

There is a lot of talk about 'sleep well at night stocks'. Most of these stocks are consumer staples that will continue to sell even during the most severe recessions. I consider TransDigm to be a sleep well at night stock as well. I doubt this stock will do well in a 2008-like recession, but the usual cyclical downswings have not done any damage. Since the end of the GFC, this stock has not been directly impacting by slowing cycles like we saw in 2014/2015 and 2018/2019 when industrials underperformed. The orange line in the graph below displays the ISM manufacturing index, a good indicator to track economic expectations.

Source: TradingView

I think shorting or selling TransDigm because of an economic peak is wrong. The best way to apply the ISM index in this case is by buying when growth is bottoming. If the ISM index is indeed able to bottom, I expect the company to upgrade guidance in the first half of FY2020.

I also expect this stock trading at 27x next year's earnings to rise further despite the rather 'rich' valuation and 76% year-to-date performance. I have been a bull for quite some time, and we are currently still in a situation where both fundamentals and technicals are positive.

Source: FINVIZ

I really hope this stock is going to give us a 10%-ish dip to start buying or adding. However, I am not sure if we get this opportunity before this stock hits $600.

Either way, if you are long, I think you should stay long. Traders and investors who are not long should wait for a dip or start buying small positions. I like this stock and expect upwards earnings revisions in the first half of 2020. In my opinion, the only thing that can seriously damage this stock is a very steep economic decline far worse than the ones we had since the GFC. However, at this point, I think these risks are too low to remain on the sidelines.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.