Why BlackBerry Should Make A Bid On MobileIron

The recent drop in MobileIron’s stock price could be the right opportunity. The company is now fairly valued.

MobileIron could fast track the process and provide BlackBerry with thousands of new clients, positive free cash flow and valuable IP.

BlackBerry's (NYSE:BB) ESS business has given its shareholders some headaches in the last year.

As I discussed here, in order to execute his turnaround strategy, John Chen leveraged on this segment, once focused only on the mobile device management application (BES), and turned it into a multi-layered management service enterprise. In fact, it now covers all the different areas, through BBM for Enterprise (both as standalone intranet and as part of the EMM package), the BBM platform as a service, Workspaces (securing electronic document transfer), secure networked crisis communications (AtHoc), and secure text and voice (SecuSUITE).

The business grew from $148M in FY2015 (the first year with John Chen at the helm) to $423M (Non-GAAP) in FY2018, at an impressive CAGR of 30%, thanks to a smart M&A activity, which culminated in the acquisition of Good Technology, one of BB's main competitors in the field at the time.

Then, they came across some problems. The FY2019 results show a 15% decrease, due to a change in their accounting method, which prompted the Canadian company to change how they marketed their products (from multiyear licensees to subscriptions).

For H1/2020, the picture is not better, with the segment decreasing by probably 5-10% YoY and giving BB's short sellers a good excuse to sound the alarm. However, the future doesn't look that somber, because BB's offer will soon benefit from the Cylance integration and Spark will enter its second year of development.

Moreover, the decline in gross revenue experienced by the ESS business is probably overshadowing a growth trend of its recurring revenue, due to the shift towards a full subscription model. In other words, what really decreased was the non-recurring revenue.

With that said, it's clear that now this sector is the main (if not the only) area of improvement for the Canadian security company. BB's priority now is to keep up with its big competitors, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and VMware (NYSE:VMW), as well as defend its market share in this fast-growing business.

And, as far as the market share is concerned, it is quite difficult to find reliable sources showing the exact composition of the ESS market. I trust the one from Daniel Bartus, which I already proposed in one of my past articles, even though it is a bit dated now.

Source: Daniel Bartus, Bank of America Merrill Lynch-Author's elaboration

Nevertheless, all the evidence suggests that BB is maintaining a solid third position, behind the two previously-mentioned big fish, with a little over 10% of the total market, followed by a small, interesting outsider: MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), which pioneered this arena, together with BB, no more than 5 years ago.

The reasons for a buyout

MOBL is a relatively small company that has managed to successfully carve a niche in the EMM industry (6-7% of the total addressable market) through a mobile-centric approach applying a zero-trust philosophy in the management of the enterprise's connected devices.

Source: Company's presentation

It has a whole plethora of customers (more than 16,000) in several verticals and regulated industries, like manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive and financial institutions.

This is the main reason why BB should be interested in this hypothetical deal: the types of customers of the two companies are somehow complementary. BB is strong amongst governmental agencies and healthcare operators and is trying to expand on those verticals in which MOBL is already well-established.

The business is constantly improving, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Company's presentation

As highlighted in the picture, they are also switching to a subscription-based model, just like BB.

The recurring revenue has been increasing more than the total comprehensive sales:

Source: Company's presentation

The operating cash flow has been positive since H2/2017 and the company has been FCF-positive since 2018.

Following a strong correction after the last earning release, MOBL's total cap decreased to roughly $500M, which represents an acceptable entry point for long-term investors.

To make a long story short, the acquisition of MOBL could drastically improve BB's ESS business, launch the Waterloo company as the main player in this area and make BB itself an acquisition target. Moreover, it could add several valuable patents to BB's licensing business. All this without deteriorating its financial shape. Instead, as we have already seen, MOBL could immediately become accretive to its cash flow and neutral to its net income. However, BB's balance sheet may suffer if a part of its liquid assets is converted into intangibles. Therefore, it becomes obviously crucial for BB to get a good deal even if the recent fall of MobileIron's stock price gives BB some wiggle room.

How much should John Chen pay for MobileIron?

BlackBerry has about $1B between cash on hand and short-term investments.

Almost 70% of that should be used to pay off a convertible debt tranche, which will expire in one year.

Of course, this doesn't mean that the company has a purchasing capacity of $300M or $400M. It's worth mentioning that the convertible's subscriber is also BB's main shareholder: Prem Watsa, who also happens to be John Chen's biggest sponsor. Therefore, it would be relatively easy to negotiate a credit line extension, probably at even better conditions, until, let's say, November 2023 (date of John Chen's exit). The conversion price could also be lowered to around $8-9 in exchange for a lower interest.

BB's SP could possibly surge to more than $10 per share within a year if the market finally recognized the intrinsic value and the long-term potential of the Canadian company. If that was the case, its debt would automatically be converted into equity.

With that said, how much could MOBL be worth?

The California company has managed to maintain a long-term and stable growth path, which allowed it to reach operating cash flow positivity last year and, most likely, profitability this year.

Moreover, its recurring revenue rate is considerable (about 90%) and its gross margin has always been remarkable (80%). With these premises, if the growth trend keeps the pace with its total addressable market, MOBL will keep on increasing the FCF in the years to come. Thus, if we discount the expected future cash flows, we will be left with a figure of roughly $250M, to which I would add around $100M, coming from the current assets minus the deferred revenue.

As far as value is concerned, MOBL has an equity value of about $40M, which does not take any intangible assets into account. I would add at least $350M to that, given the considerable R&D activity the company has always been capable of financing.

All this considered, I would assign a fair value of about $400M to the company.

And yet, this is a fair value for a stand-alone company. BB could add considerable value to the equation thanks to multiple potential synergies and the possible monetization of MOBL's patents.

Together with BB, MOBL's fair value could easily reach the $600M threshold.

Therefore, I think John Chen should make a bid of around $7-800M to acquire its competitor. With MOBL's current total cap of less than $550M, at the time I am writing this, I think that an offer bringing a 40% upside to the company's market value has a concrete chance of being accepted, especially after the negativity and skepticism sparked by the last unfavorable earnings release.

Bottom Line

Undoubtedly, BlackBerry's main area of improvement is its ESS business. It started declining six quarters ago, after the company switched to a full subscription model, and was never able to reverse the downside trend.

If BB manages to successfully turn this segment around, this alone will be enough to see John Chen's long-term strategy in a completely different light.

An interesting option to help the process would be an acquisition.

I believe that, at the right price, MobileIron would be a perfect fit for BB.

