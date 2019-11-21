Tilray: Price Compression Is Here And It Is Real

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Tilray (TLRY) reported 2019 Q3 results that were mixed with strong medical sales and struggling recreational sales in Canada. The company sold more than double the amount of cannabis it did last quarter but average pricing also dropped 30%. More importantly, we think the company's weaker balance sheet will become its biggest near-term impediment to growth, thus we maintain our negative outlook due to an oversupplied Canadian market.

(All amounts in US$)

F2019 Q3 Review

Tilray reported 2019 Q3 results that saw its shares falling 15% last week in the aftermath of a collapse in the Canadian cannabis sector. Revenue grew 11% to $51 million driven by a large increase in Canadian and international medical sales, offset by a $4 million drop in Manitoba Harvest sales. Gross margin improved to 31% which is impressive given the challenging pricing environment. However, recreational sales have stagnated and prices are dropping for all LPs in Canada which does not bode well for Tilray's near-term growth. The international markets remain small in scale and Manitoba Harvest seems to have limited growth.

(Source: Public Filings)

Tilray managed to sell double the amount of cannabis as it did last quarter. However, pricing collapsed as Tilray's average realized prices dropped 30% to only $3.25 (C$4.32) per gram. Looking at the chart below, it becomes obvious that pricing is falling fast in Canada as the market enters oversupply. We expect prices to remain compressed as more production hits the market and LPs rush to unload products that are becoming more difficult to sell.

(Source: Public Filings)

The market dynamics in Canada have caught many LPs by surprise this quarter, including Tilray. Previously in Q2, the wholesale market was tight and Tilray said that it was becoming difficult for them to purchase quality products on the market, resulting in higher input prices and lower margins. Things changed quickly in Q3 as most LPs reported a sharp decline in wholesale prices throughout Canada. Earlier this year, we published our analysis "Wish I Had Invested More In Canada" after Tilray announced a $33 million expansion plan in Canada. We still think that Tilray has been very thoughtful with its capital spending and its modest investment makes sense in the long-run. Compared to Aurora (ACB) which is facing a severe liquidity crisis, Tilray's expansion has been more prudent and that is paying dividends under today's difficult financing market for cannabis stocks.

Financials

Tilray currently has a market cap of $2.0 billion which is around the same size as Cronos (CRON) but smaller than Canopy (CGC) and Aurora. The stock trades at 12x EV/Sales based on annualized Q3 numbers. After an initial surge, Tilray shares have declined over the last 12 months and is now trading at similar valuation levels compared to its large-cap peers.

(Source: TSX)

Tilray's cash balance dropped around $100 million last quarter as the company spent money on expansions in Canada and the EU. In October 2018, Tilray raised $475 million by issuing convertible notes that are due in October 2023. These notes are deeply out of the money and could be settled either in cash or shares at Tilray's discretion. Given the long-dated nature of these notes, we think Tilray has limited near-term liquidity concerns from debt maturity. However, the cash burn and dwindling cash balance are potential concerns for investors. For the 9 months in 2019 so far, Tilray lost $167 million from operations and spent $50 million on capex and ~$210 million on acquisitions and equity investments. The company made $37 million by issuing shares to the market under its ATM program. The pace of cash outflow has accelerated and we think the company could be running low on cash in short order.

Looking Ahead

Tilray's current valuation has returned to levels similar to its peers after a turbulent 2019. We think Tilray's focus on its EU campus and prudent investment in Canadian cultivation has limited the negative impact from the current oversupply. However, looking into the next few quarters, Tilray's cash balance could approach dangerous levels as it continues to expand in Canada and abroad. The company is far from being profitable as Q3 EBITDA was a negative $24 million. We maintain our Negative outlook for Tilray as the company remains reliant on the Canadian market for most of its sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.