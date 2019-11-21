Performance Shipping - CEO Increases Stake Even Further Through New Aframax Tanker Deal

Shares are still trading at an almost 60% discount to net asset value but the risk of the company engaging in similar transactions going forward should keep investors sidelined for now.

Transaction results in Chairman and CEO Symeon Palios further increasing his stake in the company to approximately 48%.

Note:

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Five months ago, I provided my initial assessment of Performance Shipping's surprise acquisition of two 2011-built Aframax tankers from Maersk:

Overall, I view the transaction as a mixed bag given the rather high vessel purchase price, material dilution well below net asset value per share and increased business risk while on the other hand I applaud the move to diversify into a more promising market segment which could yield material short-term results if things play out as currently anticipated by many market participants.

On Wednesday, the company followed through with a pretty similar deal for the 2007-built Aframax tanker "Virgo Sun":

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships and tanker vessels, today announced that it has agreed to acquire from a related party all of the issued and outstanding shares of an entity that has entered into a contract to purchase one 2007 built Aframax tanker vessel from an unaffiliated third party seller for a total purchase price of US$26.0 million. The transaction was approved by a majority of the disinterested members of the board of directors of the Company. The Company will acquire the entity from the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Symeon Palios, for an aggregate purchase price of US$11.0 million, which will be paid in common shares of the Company at a per share price of US$0.9027, which is equal to the undiscounted closing price of the common stock on the NASDAQ stock exchange on November 18, 2019. The US$11.0 million purchase price of the entity is equal to the deposit previously paid to the vessel’s seller by an affiliate of the Company’s Chairman. The balance of the purchase price payable under the contract is expected to be funded through cash on hand and/or bank financing. The vessel is expected to be delivered at the latest by January 31, 2020.

Not surprisingly, investor reaction was muted given further dilution well below net asset value and reduced likelihood for the company finally executing on its $6 million share repurchase program announced in January. In addition, the $26 million purchase price appears to be on the high side once again.

Photo: Newly acquired Aframax tanker "Virgo Sun" spotted at Trieste, Italy in late August - Source: MarineTraffic.com

That said, the company has done well so far on its purchase of two Aframax tankers in June as these vessels have already appreciated in value thanks to a recent surge in crude tanker charter rates.

I have updated my net asset value ("NAV") estimate to reflect Wednesday's transaction:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Granted, the company is still trading at an almost 60% discount to estimated NAV, but the transaction has resulted in a more than 15% reduction to net asset value per share due to the issuance of 12.2 million new common shares to the company's Chairman and CEO, Symeon Palios thus increasing his ownership in Performance Shipping to approximately 48%.

Given the positive rate environment, the new Aframax tanker fleet will likely contribute to NAV over the next couple of months but this won't even remotely make up for the dilutive impact of the additional share issuance to the company's Chairman and CEO.

Bottom Line:

Chairman and CEO Symeon Palios continues to increase his ownership stake in Performance Shipping at the expense of outside shareholders which suffered a more than 15% reduction in net asset value per share.

While the company is still trading at an almost 60% discount to NAV, the apparent risk of Performance Shipping executing on similar transactions going forward will keep most investors sidelined for the time being.

It will require a major catalyst like the company finally making use of the board's $6 million share repurchase authorization or substantially improved earnings results from the increased tanker exposure next year for the stock to regain momentum.

Personally, I have sold the majority of my position into Wednesday's short-lived pre-market rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.