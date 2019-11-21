With iRobot, Buying The Dip Is A Dangerous Game

We see an investment in iRobot as very high risk even if prices have declined from a high of $130 a share to a current $46.68 as of this writing.

The inability of iRobot to raise prices is the most important reason to avoid buying the dips.

In the long-term, we see no product differentiation between a Roomba vacuum and a competitor.

Source: iRobot.com

iRobot (IRBT) is the leading manufacturer of robot vacuum cleaners (RVC), a category pioneered by the company with its now-famous Roomba vacuum.

The company competes in the high-end of the vacuum market. Prices for their products range between $275 to $1,399. The market for vacuums at prices greater than $200 is an estimated $10B growing at a CAGR of 12%. RVC’s market share is currently 24% of the total vacuum cleaning market and is expected to grow at a 24% CAGR. iRobot’s market share of the RVC market is estimated to be 52%.

The rapid market share gain of RVC is attributed to the growing number of “smart home” products. As technology advances and premium products become commodities, there is a strong case for more households to adopt home automation.

The advancement of technology in the RVC market is in our opinion the Achilles heel of iRobot because we think there is a top on how many features and advancements an RVC can have to justify a premium price. The main reason to purchase a Roomba is to keep the floors clean. It won’t matter much if the product doing it is a Roomba or a competitor. Therefore, price becomes the main purchase decision driver.

We see an investment in iRobot as very high risk even if prices have declined from a high of $130 a share to a current $46.68 as of this writing.

Think twice about buying the dip

As value investors, it is always exciting when a company drops suddenly in price. It could signify a great buying opportunity to start a new position or accumulate shares.

When looking at iRobot, the situation is slightly different. Being a market leader doesn’t guarantee outsize profits and shareholder returns. It all depends on the strength of the business model to sustain competitive advantages, if any, for investors to have the confidence about making an investment decision.

If the company can’t defend its business model, then it should deserve to trade at normalized market multiples and in some cases even at a discount to the market. Outsized returns on investment would revert to the mean as more competitors enter the marketplace.

In some cases, good companies are not good investments. We see iRobot as being an example of a good company but a bad investment for two reasons: competition and pricing power.

Product innovation or saturation?

In the long term, we see no product differentiation between a Roomba vacuum and a competitor. There is so much a vacuum can do and how many upgrades it can have. Evidence of this product development fatigue can be observed by new products and the upgrades they offer:

Source: Investor presentation

The introduction of the Roomba 17/17+ was made in September 2018. The new model, the Roomba s9/s9+ was introduced in May 2019, 8 months later. The exact amount of R&D spent in the development of the new model cannot be calculated but we know the result: the development team managed to get 4x more suction air power out of the new model.

The price difference between both models is significant as well. If we take the high-end price range of $1,399 for the S-model and compare it with the $1,099 for the i-model, the s-model is 27% more expensive. Comparing prices on the low end gives us a more impressive difference: 57%.

A few questions then arise: Are customers willing to pay a range of 27% to 57% more for 4x more suction power? Can customers see the difference between more suction power? Is a vacuum cleaner that has an automatic dirt disposal worth $400 more? (comparing the Roomba 675 with the i7)

What else can a vacuum do? Clearly, there is not enough room for product innovation and differentiation.

Competition is also affecting the amount of capital spent on R&D and marketing expenses. However, it is R&D that is growing at a faster rate than gross profit:

Source: company filings

As a percent of revenues, during the same time frame (2008 – TTM) R&D has gone from 6% to 12%, while selling and marketing expense has gone from 15% to 20% of revenues.

Zero pricing power

As product innovation becomes muted, iRobot cannot justify pricing their products at a premium when there is less product differentiation between competing products. If that becomes the case, iRobot would have to compete with products in a price range between $250 to $400, within a more crowded place.

In contrast to some analyst’s comments written on Seeking Alpha, we see iRobot as having no pricing power. In the long run, technological advancement is going to turn RVCs into commodity products. The most important factor influencing consumers to make a purchase would be the price tag.

I was shocked when management acknowledged their lack of pricing power in their last conference call. They even went as far as saying that a market leadership in the RVC market had no impact on competitive dynamics:

However, during this period, we gained share in the category. To partially offset the higher costs associated with the 25% tariff rate, we raised prices on most of our RVC lineup in late July. Most competitors, however, opted to absorb the tariffs and kept prices static. Subsequently, we experienced greater demand elasticity than we expected, which resulted in suboptimal sell-through in August and September. To drive consumer demand and defend our category leadership, we rolled back prices to pre-tariff levels earlier this month on most of our SKUs And typically, when the market leader goes up in price, the competitive followers also go up in price. When that didn't happen, you know, pretty straightforward we knew what we needed to do to protect our leadership. (emphasis added)

The inability of iRobot to raise prices is the most important reason to avoid buying the dips as it raises questions about the long-term strength of the business model. It also makes a strong case for margin compression besides the well-known tariff issue currently hitting company profitability.

To keep market share, iRobot would need to maintain high rates of advertising spend and research. But a cap on how much they can charge for the Roomba will impact operating margins. If sales growth decelerates, expect greater margin compression.

Valuation ranges

We get a valuation range by using base, bear and bull revenue growth estimates and assigning a probability weight to get an expected equity value:

Source: author estimates

It is important to know the downside risk before making an investment decision. The sales growth rate consensus view in iRobot is an estimated 11.5% 3- year CAGR:

Source: Interactive Brokers

At a current share price of $46.68, we see the market pricing iRobot at our base-case scenario, if they can sustain a 3-year sales growth rate of 11.5%. However, historical base rates don’t seem to favor such probabilities:

Source: Credit Suisse

On the above table, we can notice that only 13.1% of companies were able to sustain a three-year CAGR of 10 to 15% in a 65-year period within the same sales range as iRobot.

On a risk/reward scenario, we don’t see compelling reasons to make a purchase of iRobot shares. Management comments about near-term margin pressures makes the bear case more compelling:

We anticipate full-year gross margin of approximately 45%, which is at the low end of our prior range. This implies Q4 gross margin of approximately 40%. While ramping production in Malaysia will help us mitigate some gross margin pressure, we currently expect 2020 gross margins to drop below 40% on a GAAP basis. For the full year, we now expect operating expenses to total roughly 39% of revenue with only 3% year-over-year expense growth as we have curbed spending to mitigate the impact of the previously reduced revenue outlook and gross margin pressure. We now expect full-year operating income of approximately $75 million to $80 million with an operating margin between 6% and 7%.

For these reasons, the probabilities for the bear case to happen are greater. This makes an investment in iRobot shares a bad risk/reward bet with a possible 28% loss of capital.

We suggest investors to remain cautious about the growth story in iRobot. Buying the dip or purchasing shares in iRobot could hurt investors as the company has shown it lacks competitive advantages and competition is increasing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.