AT&T's Super Platform: The Strategy Is Now Becoming Clearer And Clearer

Next year, AT&T will set the course for its future. This concerns the rollout of 5G in the USA and the launch of HBO Max.

Introduction

Next year, AT&T (T) will set the course for its future. This concerns the rollout of 5G in the USA and the launch of HBO Max. Now the company has given some more information about HBO Max and DirectTV. The information gives some hints on the long-term strategy of AT&T. AT&T's President John Stankey confirmed that AT&T is planning to create a large platform for all services. This is great for AT&T's advertising-based strategy. I will explain why this is the case in the following article.

Analysis

As I said in a former analysis, the management of AT&T is transforming the company into a giant whose telecommunications and advertising business is generating unprecedented synergies. The acquisition of Warner has allowed the company to grow vertically as well as increasing the number of users and data. HBO Max, scheduled to launch commercially in spring of 2020, is anticipated to premiere with 10,000 hours of premium content. HBO Max will play a major role in the further growth of the company, especially in Europe. While WarnerMedia's streaming service will initially only be available in the USA, it is foreseeable that it will also be introduced in Europe. The catalyst for sales growth through these masses of users will be advertising. That's why I thought it was so crazy that Elliott urged AT&T's management to sell DirectTV. I mean why should AT&T sell DirectTV? Yes, the satellite TV business is struggling with declining premium TV subscribers and declining industry. Yes, DirecTV satellite service went from 21 million subscribers at the end of 2016 to 17.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

But at this point, Elliott has not even considered the advertising business so far. DirectTV can be used as another distribution channel for AT&T's growing and highly profitable advertising business. In addition, there is another point that not every investor is aware of. Despite declining subscribers, revenues and EBITDA came in quite good. Even if the segment shows the least profitability, profitability is given and is even increasing. The segment also offers the company an additional distribution channel for content and advertising. So now let's get to the outline of AT&T's long-term strategy.

In the last conference call, Stephenson said:

This is a product that's going to be very different from anything else that you've seen in the market so far. This is not Netflix, this is not Disney, this is HBO Max, and it's going to have a very unique position in the marketplace.

While that still looks like a lot of promotion, investors should listen carefully to AT&T's President John Stankey. In an interview, he said:

We're basically unbundling to re-bundle. At some point, there will be platforms that re-aggregate and re-bundle, and we'd like the [HBO Max] platform ultimately to be a place where re-aggregation occurs. And that doesn't just mean our content.

(Source: John Stankey interview)

This means that AT&T will bundle its services. Therefore, the company is expecting a 50 million subscriber business. The second interesting aspect is that AT&T also relies on external content. This is interesting because AT&T is going a different way than Disney (DIS) or Apple (AAPL). This also justifies a higher price in the long term, as HBO is still the most expensive streaming service:

In addition there is the service "AT&T TV Now", which today costs USD 65 per month in the cheapest Vartiant. The most expensive package even costs USD 135 per month. It is therefore also to be expected that the merged platform will contain individual price options and at the same time be more expensive than the other streaming platforms. But Stankey justifies this with the frustration of many consumers over this fragmentation and said it will ultimately be a successful step to develop a new version of a TV bundle. This sounds quite logical, since many investors have also asked themselves whether they really need another pure streaming service. But it seems as if AT&T is planning not to become a new Netflix, but to take Netflix's development to the next level.

It is highly likely that the holistic platform will generate additional income through advertising through special kinds of streaming offerings. For me, that makes totally sense. It is a fact that consumers spend more time on advertising media and that overall media time is increasing. And indeed, ad-supported media consumption accounts for a remarkably large proportion of total media consumption:

(Source: Business Insider)

(Source: Digital ad spending rises)

Given that, AT&T has the user and the data to use this treasure. Additionally, AT&T's advertising business is highly profitable. Advertising revenues across AT&T are more than USD 7 billion on an annualized basis. In Q1 2019, revenues of Xandr (AT&T's advertising vehicle) were up 26 percent. Accordingly, I consider the future to be promising.

Conclusion

For AT&T's strategy of earning money with advertising, the decision to create a bundling platform is a great blessing. For me as a long term investor, AT&T is a clear buy. Although the share price has risen substantially, there is still room for improvement with the aggressive debt reduction and the promising outlook.

Data by YCharts

While investors can wait for AT&T's strategy to pay off, their patience will be rewarded with a dividend of almost 6 percent.

AT&T is part of my diversified portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.