PayPal: Honey Is Worth The Money

Introduction

On Wednesday, November 20, after the market closed, PayPal (PYPL) announced that it will buy Honey for $4B. Although the company has done quite a few acquisitions before, this is PayPal's biggest acquisition up to now and the first one that is actually outside of its core payment market. The market sold PayPal a bit after the announcement but not that much:

Let's look at what PayPal has bought and what to think of this big acquisition (compared to previous ones, that is).

What is Honey?

What has PayPal actually bought? Honey originally was a desktop browser extension that can be downloaded for free. It works on all common browsers: Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox and Opera. The purpose of the extension is to help the customer save money by searching for coupon codes, mostly around 1% to 5%, sometimes up to 20%, depending on the product and the store. On Amazon, Honey helps you to find a cheaper seller and that makes Honey different from the many coupon sites.

Honey launched a mobile app as well this year, for iOS in February 2019, for Android in September 2019, just a few months ago. It's called the Honey Smart Shopping Assistant and it is a bit different from the extension. Here you go into the app to shop, whereas the extension follows you everywhere you shop. The interesting thing about Honey is that it automates a process. You don't have to manually search for the cheapest seller or Google for a coupon. That doesn't just save you time but also money.

There is also Honey Gold. Whenever you buy something online, you get points. If you have enough of these Honey Gold points, you can exchange them for a gift card.

Another part of Honey is Honey Droplist. If you save a certain item that you want to that list, you will automatically be alerted if that item drops in price.

The last part of the business is Honey Travel, which works with travel discount sites and tries to find deals there too, but this time for hotels and flights.

And it works. According to the LA Times, Honey users saved about $32 or $384 per month. That can buy you three shares of PayPal and you can still order pizza for the whole family. That's pretty good for doing nothing special as a customer. But from the merchant's side it makes sense too. Again from the LA Times:

Shoppers who use Honey’s extension are 55% more likely to complete a transaction than those that don’t, the company says.

Besides that, Honey's reputation around privacy and the security of data is quite good. If this was not the case, I don't think PayPal would have made the acquisition. The problems Facebook (FB) has experienced since the privacy issues started are a warning to any company, I think.

This is what PayPal's press release said about Honey:

With approximately 17 million monthly active users, Honey has helped millions of people find more than $1 billion in savings in the past year. Honey currently works across approximately 30,000 online retailers ranging from fashion and technology, to travel and pizza delivery.

Honey was profitable on a net income basis in 2018. The company gets money from commissions online shops pay to get exposure to the higher closing rate.

Why did PayPal buy Honey?

Even though it was only spun off from eBay (EBAY) in 2015, PayPal has already a history of great acquisitions. It bought Braintree for $800M. That sounds a lot, but the estimates are that Braintree has a yearly revenue of around $17B. Not bad, but then you also have to know that Braintree had acquired a company called Venmo before for just $40M, so PayPal got Venmo too, as a sort of bonus to Braintree. Look at what it has done with it, and this is just the start.

PayPal lists the advantages for both parties in its acquisition presentation

PayPal sees Honey as a means to diversify from just checkout to reaching shoppers at the beginning of the experience. I think we all know that data is the new gold and Honey has a huge data pool that PayPal can use to target its customers better.

TechCrunch cited John Kuntze:

“What’s exciting is that we can take the functionality Honey now offers — which is product discovery, price tracking, offers and loyalty — and build that into the PayPal and Venmo experiences (...) We want to make digital commerce and financial services more affordable, easier to use, more fun and more accessible to people around the world.

Is Honey worth $4B?

There is quite a lot of criticism already about the fact that Honey is PayPal's most expensive acquisition at $4B. After all, Honey has revenue of just $100M although it grew by 100%.

That means that if the company can keep up these numbers, the acquisition might look cheap in a few years' time, and probably Honey will be able to pull the trick. After all, PayPal has a huge network of users spread all over its platforms, but especially PayPal itself and Venmo. After all, there are 275 million active consumer accounts. But for Honey, the other side will be very interesting too: PayPal's network of 24 million merchants can be leveraged to strike more deals and more revenue for Honey.

I think most people will definitely see the new market that PayPal is exploring with this acquisition. This could be the big breakthrough of digital couponing and price tracking for the big public.

But most comments after the news broke were about the price that PayPal paid. $4B for a company with 17M users and $100M in sales. That is buying at a P/S of 40, not cheap by any measure. Or, seen from a different perspective, it's $235 per user.

I'm pretty sure, though, that the acquisition alone will boost Honey's number of users. When you hear what the company does, you get interested and download the extension to try it out. I did when I heard the news. I think this acquisition makes a lot of sense for PayPal. This is how PayPal visualizes it:

Although at first sight, the price may seem steep, I think that over time, Honey could become a very valuable part of PayPal's business. PayPal spreads its range for both the customers and the merchants, which are both important in its ecosystem.

Conclusion

The Honey acquisition by PayPal makes a lot of sense. PayPal has made excellent acquisitions in the past and I think that this will prove to be one as well. After all, if Honey is promoted on PayPal's platforms, it will extend its reach multiple times over and it could become the big breakthrough for digital couponing and automatic price comparisons. The advantage for consumers (saving money) and merchants (getting a higher closing rate) is obvious. For PayPal, the advantage is that its customers can use the extension and the app to shop around and then pay with PayPal's technology. PayPal goes to the consumer at the beginning, when the shopping fun starts, and not just at the end, when it offers its easy payment.

