China's Capitalist Economy, Maoist Legacy?

Ironically in the face of Mao's legacy, modern China is one of the most prominent and shining examples of how well capitalism works.

China recently celebrated its 70th anniversary of the People's Republic, a major milestone for one of the world's few remaining Communist nations. Looking back to 1949 when Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China provides overseas Chinese with a mixture of pride as well as a sense of irony-pride for astounding accomplishments made, irony for the fact that this economy is something that Mao would have wanted to crush entirely.

On October 1, a spectacular military parade and a lavish gala were held in Tiananmen Square. President Xi Jumping remarked that ,"No force can ever stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward." In the ostentatious parade, 160 aircraft and 580 pieces of military equipment were displayed, in addition to Dongfeng 41, a nuclear capable missile that could reach the US in 30 minutes. China has never been stronger.

China has come quite far in the past 70 years. Some may say that the first thirty years of those 70 were a bust economically, since the Great Leap Forward left millions of people starving in the country side, and millions died due to a cruel crackdown on capitalist and traditional forces during the Cultural Revolution. Notably, however, the Maoist period had the effect of consolidating the power of the Communist government, a phenomenon that would have long lasting effects on China's political economy.

Indeed, the latter forty years have witnessed a growth phenomenon that would not have been possible without a strong government. From manufacturing to finance, China's economy has gone through reforms so remarkable that the nation would be unrecognizable to our ancestors. It started with improvements in agriculture and opening up select zones to foreign trade, and later emphasized low tech, then high tech manufacturing. The current emphasis on promoting 5G and artificial intelligence, and China’s competitiveness in this area in comparison to other countries, are simply mind blowing.

In addition to achieving middle income status in a handful of decades, China’s development has encompassed social areas, such as educational attainment, healthcare, and poverty. China has a 99% attendance rate for primary school, and life expectancy has risen from 66 years in 1979 to 76 years in 2016. The nation has lifted over 850 million people out of poverty.

China has achieved all of this by having a strong handed government that lays out five year plans, follows them, and makes corrections along the way without being swayed by political parties. When the economy enters a downturn, or an aspect of the economy experiences fragility, the government steps in to ensure stability. Through this process, China has been able to increase consumption while maintaining price stability, open up to the outside world in a controlled fashion, carry out medium and large scale infrastructure projects, upgrade its industrial structure, improve energy efficiency and reduce water consumption in industry, expand high-speed railway and highway networks, and build a moderately prosperous society. Not small tasks!

As a result, modern China is one of the most prominent and shining examples of how well capitalism works. Allowing people to participate in markets has unleashed new ideas, strong incentives to work hard, and unimaginable rewards.

The irony is that this is something that Mao, the founder of the People’s Republic, would have been firmly opposed to. Maoist Thought was a strain of Marxist-Leninist theory. Mao believed that the bourgeoisie were regressive in their thinking and bureaucrats were exploitative, and that therefore revolution had to take place in order to change the social order. He thought that the peasants should carry out revolution after revolution. Economically, industrial production was an essential component of Maoism, even when it was highly inefficient.

Marxism itself favors the cultivation of equality, in which access to goods is free and open. Capitalism is viewed as inferior to socialism, and is viewed as a stage that must be broken in order to create a Communist society. In this case, capitalism is a means, rather than an end, to an ideal society.

China’s economy moved in the opposite direction of this thinking, from equality in the sense that everyone was poor and peasants were powerful, to high levels of inequality, a place where billionaires drive down the streets in Mercedes past work sites in which rural migrants both work and sleep. Bathroom monitors in high end shopping malls spend hours commuting to work from low income areas in order to cater to wealthy Chinese who can afford to buy Burberry and Prada products at full price. Now, China’s top 1% owns one third of the country’s wealth.

This was accomplished not through theory at all, but through carefully tested programs that were implemented with an end goal in mind-to boost economic development. This way of introducing policy was counter to the method used by Mao and his associates. It was not grounded in theory but altogether based on practical means.

Certainly, Mao would be chagrined to witness this conflicting interpretation of his socialist ideology. Peasants, who were prompted to revolt under Mao, are now the losers in this society. Those who remain farmers in the current Chinese economy are among the poorest, and they have watched as the ablest individuals have moved out of farming and into non-agricultural activities or to urban employment. Driven by the unfairness of the rural-urban divide, they may be even more motivated to revolt at this point than ever before.

But cleverly, China’s leadership has coopted the legacy of Mao in order to remain in power. To make this visible to the public, President Xi Jinping recently bowed to Mao before his statue during the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. He also paid his respects to Mao’s remains in a glass display case inside his mausoleum. Although President Xi has come up with his own way of thinking, called “Xi Jinping Thought,” which stresses “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” he continues to be subjugated to the historical pathway first beaten by Mao Zedong.

Today the contradictions between Communism and capitalism have created certain weaknesses that are likely to constrain China’s economic growth in the long run. Inefficiencies in state owned enterprises (which operate alongside private enterprises) have created a drag on the economy. Government intervention in financial markets has rendered observers skeptical of the role of market forces in the financial sector. Government crackdowns on risky sectors has scared away some entrepreneurs who are concerned that starting a business in a new area will receive sudden regulatory disapproval.

As a result, it is unclear whether China’s unique blend of Communism and capitalism will prove superior to, or inferior to, Western-style capitalism. Questions remain over whether China can successfully move into a high-income category, whether state owned firms and state owned banks will continue to strain efficiency and profitability while helping to maintain employment and some degree of economic stability, whether the leadership can continue to provide the Chinese people with not only a moderately prosperous society, but with an increasingly prosperous society.

These are questions whose answers may be better understood by the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. For now, we can only speculate how China’s economic trajectory will continue to unfold.

