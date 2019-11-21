Severn Trent PLC (SVTRF) CEO Liv Garfield on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Severn Trent Plc (OTCPK:SVTRF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liv Garfield - CEO & Executive Director

James Bowling - CFO & Executive Director

Anthony Balance - Director of Strategy & Regulation

Helen Miles - Chief Commercial Officer

Rachel Martin - IR Manager

Conference Call Participants

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Nigel Hawkins - Hardman Investment Research

Christopher Laybutt - JP Morgan

Martin Young - Investec

Dominic Nash - Barclays

Fraser McLaren - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Severn Trent 2019-20 interim results. I am Liv Garfield, Chief Executive. I am joined on stage by James Bowling, our CFO and as has become tradition, we've got a few members of the management team who are going to join us later to answer some of the Q&A.

Now we’ve entered this year very much with the same approach that we've had for the last five years of AMP6, which is make sure that our focus and our investments are in balance for all of our stakeholders. We genuinely believe that for a sustainable, successful company for long-term, that that balanced approach to the stakeholders, whether it's investors, or colleagues or customers, the communities in which we serve, we feel that is the right approach.

And we know that during the course of AMP6, we've signaled our intent, but our AMP7 plan, we believe is very embodiment of what a socially purposeful company feels and looks like.

Of course, you're going to judge us based on actions not just on words, and that's why recently we contacted Ofwat to ask for change in our license to operate. We wanted to put really crystallized that commitment for long-term decision making thinking right in the heart of our license.

It's also why earlier in the year, we announced our commitment to the carbon triple pledge. We are going to have by 2030 100% vehicles be electric, 100% of energy will be renewable and net zero carbon emissions. And with that introduction, let's zoom on and look at the first half year. And I'm pleased to share that we're on track to end AMP6 strongly.

If I start with water, we had a really strong six months at the end of last year gained some momentum. And I'm pleased to share its continued into the first six months of this year. If you look at water quality complaints, we look at leakage or supply interruptions, we've seen continued improvement in performance on those three key measures.

On waste, we for the last few years have been busy beavering away on a whole range of environmental activities, improved 1,600 kilometers of river quality in our patch and on track to complete that over the next few months.

And it's the combined approach of these couple of areas, which gives us confidence around our guidance on the ODIs of at least £25 million for this year that actually contributes to the £177 million that will carry over from AMP6 to AMP7. And it's actually the fact that we're performing on a wider range of measures that gives us the belief there will be a net ODI winner in AMP7 as well.

Now this is also the year when our largest ever flagship project, the Birmingham Resilience Project take center stage. I'm pleased to share it's on time and to budget. We've learned lots of lessons on a scheme of this size, the experience that we've gained will be invaluable as we carry that over into AMP7 and look to invest wisely over £6 billion investment pot. Now at the same time as creating sustainable operations for the future, we've also if you a chance to have look at one of the stands earlier, being busy beavering away the furnace team to try and get as sustainable financing for the future as well. I want to [indiscernible] James stanza.

So with that, I'm going to hand over to the man himself.

James Bowling

Thank you, Liv, and good morning ,everyone. I'm pleased to report a good set of financial results today. So let's now turn to the highlights. Our group PBIT of £286 million reflects continued tight cost control in our regulated business, but also increased investment in our infrastructure and a conscious deferral of customer ODIs that benefit AMP7 and smooth customer bills. And we achieve good growth in our non-regulated operating businesses, while recognizing that property profits are lower compared to last few year’s notable gains.

Our focused on driving cost efficiency and innovation continued this half. And we're on track to exit AMP6 with a regulated cost base around 9% lower in real terms five years ago. Our effective interest rate is now 3.7%, a reduction of 170 basis points since the start of the AMP. And today we're launching our sustainable finance framework, strengthening the links between the debt we raise and the commitments we make to the environment and wider society.

Our net pension deficit has continued to fall to £391 million. Thanks to strong asset performance, a successful hedging strategy and a sustainable schedule of contributions. And I'm pleased to announce that we've agreed our 2019 valuation with the trustee, which I'll expand on shortly. We're proud to have been accredited with the fair tax mark this month, which recognizes our commitment to paying the right amount of tax at the right time and applying the gold standard of tax transparency. And finally, we'll be paying an interim dividend of 40p per share in line with our policy.

So let's now turn to our regulated water and wastewater performance. Regulated water and wastewater turnover grew by 1.6%, following £24 million of RPI linked tariff increases across both Seven Trent Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy. This was offset by our decision to differ all year three customer ODI awards into AMP7 with just a penalty element in this year's revenue, taking the total amount of revenue deferred to £177 million.

Let's now turn to PBIT. Regulated water and wastewater PBIT for the first half of the year was £260 million, a decrease of £8 million. The fall, of course, reflects our decision to differ customer ODI awards, but also the increased investment in IRE to put us in great shape operationally for the next five years.

We see the benefits of our insourcing strategy across net labor and hired and contracted services. But as expected, this was offset by higher energy pass through costs and increased chemical prices. On customer debt, we've continued to see good cash collection on recent debt. But our performance on older items hasn't been as strong. So we've increased our provision against these receivables.

We've refocused our debt recovery strategy for these older categories and expect to start seeing the benefit to new activities from the second half. And while we're firm on those who choose not to pay, we work hard to help those who struggle with their bills and I'm pleased we’ll be able to support as many as 200,000 of our most vulnerable customers annually by 2025.

So turning now to our Business Services division, our PBIT comparatives have of course been impacted by the large Teal Close property sale last year, meaning our 10 year commitment of £100 million from property sales by 2027 gives business services a lumpy earnings profile. This half we've delivered £6 million of property profits, which takes us a third of the way through that commitment. And we continue to guide between £5 million and £10 million for the full year.

Excluding property development PBIT is up 25% to £24 million for the half year. We've improved the efficiency of our operating services contracts, nearly doubling profit margins compared to the first half of last year. And we've also benefited from the rapid integration and strong performance of Agrivert in our non-regulated green power business following its purchase last November. And when combined with bio resources on total energy generation for the first half was up 27% to 242 gigawatt hours, that's equivalent of 51% of our energy needs, helping us towards our triple carbon pledge by 2030.

So let's turn now to our financing performance. Our effective interest rate is down a further 20 basis points from the year end to 3.7%. This means we continue to guide you to only a marginally higher interest charge for the full year despite this year's capital investment.

Our flexible financing strategy has enabled a 170 basis point reduction since the start of AMP6, the largest fall among our peers, and as a result we expect to be well below the draft embedded debt rate PR19.

We’re exiting AMP6 with a robust balance sheet and a low risk, diversified debt portfolio. We now have a good balance of fixed, floating and index-linked debt, having reduced our proportion of floating rate debt 15%. We've also steadily increased our exposure to CPI, with around a third of our index-linked debt now CPI based. All of this gives us a good platform to start AMP7. We have £3 billion of debt to raise across the five years, including refinancing some higher rate debt, particularly in the latter half of the AMP.

And I'm pleased to announce today the launch of our Sustainable Finance Framework, which links our future financing strategy, with a delivery of our bold commitments to the environment and wider society. This independently assured framework will enable us to raise sustainable finance in a range of formats. Eligible projects will be aligned to our nine business plan outcomes, as well as the relevant UN sustainable development goals, and will report each year on the environmental and social impacts these investments.

Let's turn now to cash flows. The cash generated from operations was up £7 million to £497 million this year. And has guided we've delivered a big six months of capital investment, up £34 million on last year to £374 million as we close out AMP6 schemes. This takes our total AMP6 capital expenditure to around £3 billion, contributing to a real RCV growth of 9% since the beginning of the AMP.

You can see from the chart the sheer scale and variety of these projects, leading resilience programs, network upgrades, water quality schemes and environmental improvements. Biggest of these of course, is the Birmingham Resilience scheme, which Liv will touch on later. After accounting for tax interest, dividends and other items, overall net debt increased by £123 million over the period to £5.96 billion.

So let's turn now to pensions. Now, as you know, our net deficit peaked at over £700 million in 2016, and since then we've steadily and consistently reduced it back down to below £400 million, very strong asset performance and effective hedging strategy and sustainable contributions. This month, we finalize the 2019 valuation of our Severn Trent schemes with the trustee. And I was pleased to agree a sensible package of repair payments, including existing asset backed financing commitments, and a new schedule of additional contributions that run to 2027. These mean we will be funding an average of £16 million a year through AMP7, which is broadly in line with the £56 million we assumed in our PR19 submission. And of course, these contributions fall away if the scheme moves into surplus.

So to wrap up, performance in the first has been in line with our expectations with a PBIT of £286 million, and EPS of 69p. As a result, our technical guidance remains unchanged. And looking back over the AMP, we've worked hard to put ourselves in a strong finishing position, delivering a 170 basis point reduction in our effective interest rate, and successfully reducing operating costs by 9% in real terms, while absorbing considerable cost pressures, and providing improved services to our customers.

Having delivered around £3 billion of capital investment, increasing our RCV in real terms by 9%, our balance sheet remains robust with gearing well within our target range. We have a low risk, diversified financing portfolio, and a sustainable finance framework, under which we can implement our treasury strategy for AMP7.

And with that, I hand you back to Liv.

Liv Garfield

Thank you, James. Now I know what you’re thinking when you look at the slide you are like, wow, that is one busy slide. And I absolutely love the fact that it is busy I think it brings to life exactly how busy to spell to the last five years in Seven Trent. When I reflect on AMP6, there are four things that kind of come to mind. The first is customer service improvement, we’ve made considerable progress on many of the key measures that truly counts customers, and often we have been amongst the sector leaders on the improvement step change in those measures.

The second thing, of course, is our cumulative RoRE out performance of 9.1%. But importantly, I'd indicate to everyone that it's against all three levers that we've landed that RoRE out performance, which we think will be genuinely pertinent in AMP7.

We've invested every pound wisely. We've seen that come through, through improved ODI performance, improved asset resilience, and a step change in some of those ops areas. What also we think been quite clever, taking areas like the environment to maybe energy generation thinking about that dual benefit how do we land reduced costs going forward, but actually a fantastic platform for sustainable business of the future.

And finally, we've done all of this whilst doing the right thing. We've had literally tens of thousands of customers each and every year that can't afford to pay their bills and we've created a genuinely special culture internally of a really inclusive nature.

Let's jump on and talk about water, which has seen a considerable step change over the course of the last yes 12 months. We kept the momentum going for the last six months of last year and transferred into this year. Among the three most pertinent measures that are relevant now, but equally relevant to AMP7 you can see some real continued improvements.

So on water quality complaints, we’re delivering a double digit percentage improvement this year, and over the AMP6 period we are confident of customers experiencing a quarter reduction in water quality complaints. On leakage, we’re on track to deliver our target for eight out of nine years. If you look at the AMP for the total, you'll see a 6% leakage improvement and that positions us strongly for the 15% improvement that we've signed up to as part of AMP7, that's actually the second highest improvement of any company in the sector, this AMP.

And then supply interruptions, we delivered last year a 60% improvement. This year, we're confident of a 40% improvement further building on that. And of course, you can't legislate for any individual moment of any particular pie, but we do believe that across the piece, we've made a real set of progress in terms of the resilience and our organizational structure around it.

So I’d like to jump on now and do a bit of a deep dive on that particular area. Now, for those of you in the room, you might have the chance to talk to the teams that have delivered this step change. Where we took a call to really cement our performance improvement to invest in two brand new teams that we think will put us in a strong position for the future. The first team is all around and it's against the strategy to contextualize it around the fact that we want to prevent issues. We then want to restore customers and then we want to repair the pipe. The basis being that actually if we have to restore the customers it gives ourselves longer to then manage the pipe repair, which can of course be highly complex.

So the first of the teams we have invested in is exactly that, it is the trunk main repair team. And this is a team of guys and girls with fantastically brilliant skills, highly technical, really able to kind of jump on an issue with those skills, experience in our network and make a significant change as a result of that.

On individual cases, they've been able to deliver these fixes 90% cheaper than our previous outsourced model. And then, we've got our emergency network response team. And for this team, we've invested £9 million in equipment and resource and we're confident of a two year payback both in the point of improved ODIs, but also reduced cost base as we manage less incidents, with a smaller number of incidents much, much better, without the level of cost that can go with an emergency situation.

We feel that having this level energy in our organization and moment noticed these skills ready to go and help will give us a much more resilient operation for the future and gives us a real confidence as we head from this AMP into next.

Let me now contextualize the overall operational excellence we're striving to achieve. We asked one of our customers as part of AMP7, what do you really want, what a success look like for you? And they kind of said to us this is three areas, there's water, there's waste, and there's the environment. And so we listen carefully. And what we committed to in our AMP7 plan is a range of measures spread across those three areas. And if I take each of those in turn, it will hopefully bring it to life.

So on waste first, waste first had a really strong start, we invested very cleverly upfront with some significant investment at the start of the AMP. We targeted our intervention for the parts of the network we thought would give us the best results. And what that led to was literally sector leading ODI performance on waste, but also a reduced cost base. And we carry the outperformance very strongly from AMP6 to AMP7 as the sector leader on waste.

On water, it's probably fair to say we didn't have as stronger start. It's taken us a little bit longer to find our energy to get ourselves really in the right shape to build the right momentum to track into the next AMP. We feel like we've really found that level of performance and we're heading in the right direction. We've invested strongly again, in some good areas, what we've had to do is well there was embrace new ways of working, the new teams we talked about, but also considerable innovations from around the world to get ourselves on the right trajectory. We do feel as though it's coming together at the right moment of that transition into much harder challenging targets in AMP7.

And then move to the environment, the third area. So often is what that you just don't see us doing on the environment, we spend a lot of time on stakeholder management, we spend time running over what the long-term plans are in the space. We look for innovations around the world. And actually, it's trickier sometimes to bring that to life in moments like this, because it’s not the immediacy 24x7 measures that you're used to discussing on a daily basis.

I thought I'd use three case studies to give a sense of what it is that we're doing differently, to really make a set change in this environmental area for customers and the company.

Now one of those I talked about last year, so work we've done with farmers, whereby we were able to educate them on how they treat their land, which actually improves the water quality that we draw from the rivers. It delivered us £11 million ODI, with actually real goodness for our region is this new relationship and working model. The second example is the Water Framework Directive. We've been spending hundreds of millions of pounds again behind the scenes for the last few years, improving the river quality in our patch, 1,600 kilometers of river quality in our patch. And next AMP we're committed to 2,100 kilometers. Real sense of what we can do with different thoughts.

And then, I guess, we've been trying to look at what are the new challenges that arise, population growth, for example, and ever reducing cost base, but also increasing constraints around what we can discharge into rivers. And that's where we begin to look around the world for new ideas, we found the sustainable sewage idea, which we fought back implemented. And of course, this contributes towards the ODI guidance we’ve given this year. But more importantly, we know this is hugely motivating internally, to be so heavily invested in the environment.

We so carefully focus on what the future looks like and have such a strong story, such a sort of strong plan for the long-term, but we think, it is a huge energizer internally, as well as absolutely the right thing to do within our region.

Jumping on now, and lastly I want to talk about our largest capital scheme, which we’re I guess, have been busy beavering away for the last period of time on. It's a £300 million scheme and it's a feet of engineering to bring it to like in numbers, we're talking about 26 kilometers of pipe work laid, a brand new water treatment work actually built.

And the number of customers affected by this is considerable 1.2 million customers in Birmingham drinking slightly different water, as you begin to play around with the sources of water that go into Birmingham. We set ourselves the challenge not only to deliver the engineering parts to time and to budget, which we're on track to achieve, but actually to do it with a massive education so that as that water did change the taste, the customers wouldn't complain about it. Instead, they understand it and acknowledge that this is part of ongoing commitment of resilience for the future. And we've achieved that without a single water quality customer complaint as a result of this project so far, which is great.

What we also set ourselves an even higher ambition, wouldn’t it be amazing if we could create a behavioral legacy, as well as an engineering one. So we chose to educate every primary school child in Birmingham, the whole range of media, including our very own cover book, to try and make sure that children understand more about water scarcity for the future, as we look towards some of those long-term topics such as climate change.

And with that, I want to go now and talk about our fabulous people. So you know that I'm passionate about the fact that for an organization to be truly successful for the long-term, it is all about culture. It's about creating the right atmosphere for every single person to come in every single day, and do their very best work. And so we're super proud just receive our engagement results this year, our annual engagement results, which places us in the top 5% of energy and utility companies globally, with clear, clear blue water between ourselves and UK benchmarks, which feels fantastic.

We want every single colleague to have a very good day, every single day. And that's what we love the fact that 2,000 of our colleagues chose to get themselves trained up in mental health awareness. Making sure that they can look out for maybe that first sign of someone that is struggling and have that chat that time to talk and make sure that they intervene early to help that person out.

We also believe that we can do some really amazing things in our region, help our people that maybe would never have had a chance any other way. Whether it's employability scheme, or whether it's the social mobility work that we've been leading for ourselves and also for the sector. Again, we think that is a real opportunity for us to genuinely make a difference.

When I look at this, I think it's about alignment, it's about top to bottom of the organization so we all feel like we're doing the same things heading the right way collectively, that's the culture we want to create. Our bonus scheme was set up against that alignment to try and create that sense of we're all in together.

And actually the stat that I think brings to life, what it feels like a Severn Trent is the fact that 70% of our colleagues choose to invest their own money in the Sharesave scheme. They choose to really create and invest the future for themselves and the company at the same time. I think that is a really amazing opportunity for us for the future.

I want to summarize now, before we just move on to our Q&A section. So I know that like myself, you're all eagerly awaiting the 16th of December where we’re desperate to see what the final determination actually contains. I suppose I can't talk about that today, it's a matter of weeks away, instead what I can share is the bits that are in our control. What is it that we're doing that we're focused on making sure that we're in the right shape, whatever arrives on the 16th of December.

When I look back at five years ago, I think there were some quite good parallels that show how far we've moved on the areas that are in our control. Five years ago, we were slow tracks company, we had a management team in transition, and we had a massive improvement agenda that we had to deliver, that we haven't yet actually achieved. We're all forward to where we are now, we've moved ourselves from a mid-table financing position to a strong upper quartile performance. On ODIs we have taken the nascent ODI regime, and really strong at it carrying over £177 million worth of ODIs from AMP6 to AMP7 and were certainly the sector leaders on ODIs.

We think about total CapEx, we've been really able to manage our cost base well, we've got a track record now as a management team of delivering good efficiencies and good cost savings, and that puts on the right trajectory into AMP7 that means we're confident of doing well managing within the budgets that we receive. And then of course, I guess if you look on non-reg business, it was a little bit diverse.

We've been able to rationalize that back down, being able to get ourselves in the course of that we've doubled the energy that we generate, which is key for the future, as well as being able to monetize the excess land that we had as part of our organization. And as a management team, we’ve definitely five years older, we like to think we're five years wiser and we're massively energized as a whole organization trying to deliver for the imminent arrival of AMP7.

So with that, I'd like to do a shameless plug for our Capital Markets Day on the 4th of March, I've literally have no shame at all. So we are passionately excited about our ESG Capital Markets Day. I'm hoping it's in all of your diaries. If not, it should be, it's going to be a corker and we genuinely believe that we've got a differentiating story to tell in this space.

We also believe that actually, if you want to be involved in any company, we want our investors to be proud to be associated with us that this is part of the future. It's kind of like this is the core basis for which management teams will be judged. It's delivering for the future in this area. We're looking forward to sharing with you all of the range of activities we've been working on a plan for the future on the 4th of March in Coventry, so please do add it into a diary.

So with that, I'm going to ask three members of my team to come and join us on stage. We're slightly light today, Sarah's at the Lloyd’s Annual Strategy Day and Andy has got a personal clash. So nonetheless, we've got James, Tony and Helen, who are going to shine and come and help James out with any tricky questions. Brilliant. Thank you, James. No one wanted to go first. So you gave him first.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Brand

James Brand from Deutsche Bank. Neither the questions actually related to the results, but I'll ask them anyway, so might be interested in your answers. The first is, there's a lot of focus this year on climate change and the UK pass the net zero emissions target for 2050 in July into law, and there's a lot of talk from gas companies and gas pipeline companies around green gases and buying methane.

I was just wondering from your perspective, how you can tie into that and the obvious one is anaerobic digestion, just wondering whether the right incentives were put in place around that, whether that might be what the growth opportunities and that type of technology might look like?

Second question is just kind of looking at the review and I know you're obviously going to be very cautious in commenting on yourselves and M&A. But I'd be interested in once we get the other side of the review. Some companies are going to have very tough regulatory settlements and interested in whether you thought that might some M&A in the sector and obviously for you specifically you have got involved in more water company M&A in the past with Dee Valley and probably you don't want to comment if you are more open to commenting whether you might fit into that?

Liv Garfield

I guess, you're right, we won't get drawn on M&A speculation. It's that kind of like hypothetical futuristic stuff is that, I think it's almost like Christmas Day on my final determination for [indiscernible] you actually get the chance to fall through your determination, but also everybody else's. So we’ll definitely be looking at what the regulators has outlined for the sector, but too early, really to comment. But we'll look forward in January to sharing a few thoughts on what we think the impact for the sector is as well as ourselves personally. I know James is leaning forward absolutely desperate to answer the biomethane questions.

James Bowling

I think it's very exciting one of the -- we are one of the biggest generators of green gas in the country. And certainly with the acquisition of Agrivert, it's turning into a really important part of our business. We're really excited about potentially the move to curbside collection of food waste, we think that will be a big game changer. And, will not only be good for Severn Trent, but I think will be good for broader society in terms of really focusing people on the energy that we throw away today will be the energy that we power our homes within the future. So we're really excited about that.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]. My question is going to be not as broad as James. Three things, first your overhead, can we take the double half year result was it £8 million as a good run rate going forward because it has been higher in the past. And we could use out £8 million per annum. Second Water Plus, can you give an idea of where you think the profile on earnings is going to be where do you think we can come back down to breakeven, wasn't a surprise today because we had the results from you yesterday. But can you give us an idea on that?

And third on pension assets, the surprise for me today was how well you did on deficit coming down. It all seems to be on the asset side. So if you can give a bit of color on how you -- that just isn't arrived from the basic asset movements you’re doing the same stuff on top of that derivative swaps, whatever. So can you give some color on how you're managing the assets, what you're overlaying and what the risks are, and what the links are to movements in gilts and iBoxx [ph] and whatever.

And as a kind of move on from the pension just add on to the pension assets, your £500 million IFRS 19 deficit probably have to comment on that £1 billion actuarial doesn't quite square with the £60 million per annum deficit contribution?

Liv Garfield

Four good questions there. So we'll do them in order. So James run rate go ahead first?

James Bowling

Yeah. So I think we've guided for the full year unchanged. That we do typically see a kind of a 50-50 split. So it's probably not about assumption to assume that. Is it going to be ongoing?

What in terms of 50-50split? I'll give you guidance for the year. I'm not going to go out into AMP7 clearly. But we think…

Liv Garfield

What was your question, like your question is, is the overheads going to continue at the current level? And I think what we're saying is, we're not going to give you guidance for next year on subcomponents, but you can imagine that we’re focused on costs going into AMP7 that's what we're doing is focusing on costs.

And number two was Water Plus. So on Water Plus, I think as certainly you covered yesterday, we've -- it's been -- the market has been a tricky market setup. And we've had to work our way through a chunk of activities. It feels like this year, this first half of the year in particular has been the big moment where we've been able to go through some of the issues that have been there for a while and actually made progress against them.

In April, don't forget, you've got the margin injection that comes in and that is preset by Ofwat already. That's worth a few million pounds that definitely helps. So I think next year will be a considerably different year to this year. It's fair to say.

On pension Steve or James why don’t…

James Bowling

Yes. Well, thank you for kind of recognizing that we're doing an okay job. I know that you got a proper master class yesterday on pension. So I won't be able to repeat that. But look, so I think that the three takeaways, we've -- we are bringing it down quite substantially. And we've been doing that through a combination of -- on the asset side, really thinking about the assets that we've invested in. I think we have a good hedged position. But it's -- we also have got some opportunity to outperform in the form of some investments on the equity side that have done well.

And, we've also got a good relationship with the trustee, which has been reflected by the fact that we've six months early agreed are our contributions going forward for the 2019 valuation. And I think when you look at those contributions, they’re very close to what we’ve put in our plan. So hopefully no surprises for you in terms of the overall amounts that we've got there. But yes, I've been pleased with the progress we've made. It is something that I think is -- it's something that we manage over a decent length of time and I think we've done a really good job.

Liv Garfield

And on the question on the £1 billion actuarial.

James Bowling

So it's not a billion. I can talk to you later about.

Liv Garfield

Brilliant, so let's get to [indiscernible] first and we'll get to Nigel after that works.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. It’s [indiscernible] Ash Park, couple of questions for me, please. First one is on bad debt, I see that the bad debt that was the reason quite high in this half I think you're saying that you’re going to put measures in place to sort of reverse that in half two. Can you give some color as to why it's gone up and what you're physically going to do to reduce them?

And secondly, on your leakage levels, you’re saying you are reducing it by 6% in this AMP, looking at your graph, I think 6% in eight years is the 15% reduction from here really be economically feasible, which is a slightly different question to then is it actually achievable as well?

Liv Garfield

What I felt the last one really is so we've got it built into a plan, and we’re confident that it's fully locked in, we've got really good plans around it. And we will deliver the 15% reduction. So we feel good about that. So we've known about it well, we chose that number. And while we’ve given that number we chose that number has been what we thought was right for our customers going forward.

And there's a really good stand, I'd recommend anybody who's got a leakage little geek desire to look at go and have a little chat with the little stand afterwards, because you won't get a better insight into why we're confident unless you talked to Adam he is one of the senior members of the leakage team. And he can bore you for a day about the plans in that place.

So that'll be that, I guess, in terms of our debt, I mean, don't remember we’re still up a quartile. So there's more that we can do. And that's what we say, I'll get James add a bit of color as to what else we're doing. But we are up a quartile still at the current levels of performance. It's just that we want to get back to our previously really leading performance.

James Bowling

Yes, so we're collecting more cash than ever. It's just the mix of that cash flow. We are getting better and better at collecting debt earlier. So the younger debt is doing really well and we are absolutely I would say probably sector leading in terms of the pace at which we're doing that. And we're doing that through simple things, improving the level of debit penetration, we've also introduced two or three new ways that people can pay.

So it's easier than ever to pay your bill. It's really on that older stuff. We're talking about the debt that's kind of six years old, when you're really getting towards the end of that journey, we're just seeing a slight tick up in the level of debt that's getting trickier to collect.

Now we've got a great plan that's going to kick in and we've already started but I should start see some benefit from that in our second half. It's about credit sharing, credit data sharing, we're getting better at that there's more opportunity there. It'll be improving the channels to pay, which I think will help make it easier for people. We’ll be increasing our field visits in a sensitive way. And I think the other thing is that when you look AMP7, we've got lot more opportunity to help those who struggle to pay their bills and that will undoubtedly help in the long-term.

Liv Garfield

Nigel?

Nigel Hawkins

Nigel Hawkins, Hardman Investment Research. Two straightforward issues for me. First on pensions, you will have seen the famous thermometer that United Utilities presented at yesterday's meeting. Intuitively do you agree with the proposition there, there is £699 million should be added back eventually to their figures and by definition, therefore, your £391 million deficit should be reduced.

Do you agree that you have a proper comparison between the two that would be correct? I also miss what you said about the £1 billion where that is trying to persuade you that on your used numbers, you have a deficit of close to a billion on a self-sufficiency basis.

Liv Garfield

[indiscernible] second question. James is around later as well. On the first part, we're not going to get involved in cross comparisons other organizations we’re [indiscernible]. So it’s for you guys to judge the sector. Our job is to deliver a brilliant job for Severn Trent customers and for Severn investors. So, all the best for you.

James Bowling

I've laid out the contributions that we're going to be making over the next few years, and I think you're more than capable of working out.

Nigel Hawkins

Rest your pensions case on that. Now Secondly, I have a slightly left wing -- left

field you may or may not have seen today is that the CAA's pricing review for NATS is going to the CMA, which could open up a whole can of worms on the cost of capital for a regulated business.

I'm particularly interested in timing arrangements. If you were to accept hypothetically what offers you on the 16th of December, what's the latest period if you are accepting it on the base that it's almost like -- there's always certain I would think a few companies [indiscernible] that’s the four are likely to end up at the CMA. I'm concerned that you and others might accept on the current WAC 2.4% or there about, and they may get change, or indeed the CAA may have to do changes finance on the WAC upwards bearing in mind that NATS figure looks a bit generous compared with water?

Liv Garfield

So attempting price settlement in and round, that's one of the things we've said consistently last couple of years is to not over obsess with one number. But look in and round if assessment is fair. So that's I guess the feedback I've consistently given. In terms of specific answer to question, I think, Tony, it's six weeks, isn't it from when the FD is made.

Anthony Balance

Yeah, six weeks and obviously we'd have to look at the timing of the NATS in that context. As Liv said it's the -- we'd be looking at this as the overall package that we've been given. So I wouldn't want to speculate on what might come out of that process.

Nigel Hawkins

So what will concern me just say hypothetically, if is there attempt or a sudden managed to get a WAC of 2.8 months down the line, doesn't necessarily mean it would be backdated to those who accepted in six weeks' time.

Liv Garfield

No it’s correct, the way pricing is work is you accept your package in the six weeks post being offer date in around and choose if you think that's the right answer for your investors and customers or not that's the judgment, I guess. Christmas Day arrives on the 16th of December, we’ll retour it and then look forward to talking to you in January about our reflections around that.

Nigel Hawkins

And just one final question for me. United is also very open about their leakage after a long diatribe, but they did actually confirm that their leaked figure currently is 25%. And Ofwat wants 20% your leakage figure was down 6% during AMP6, I just wondering what your overall leakage figure is projected to be going forward and what Ofwat wants do they want 20% from you as well?

Liv Garfield

No, they want 15% reduction from us.

Nigel Hawkins

And what's your current water leakage figure in percentage terms then?

Liv Garfield

On percentage terms, I think it's about 22.5% or something I think is the exact -- I can’t remember the exact percentage but it’s about 22.5% something like it.

Nigel Hawkins

They are outperforming you on the leakage if not on…

Liv Garfield

There is a useful chart, if we want to see independent data as they run us tell us to costs compare Ofwat published data and actually they said they just published recently, the service report for last year and we came out of quartile along leakage in terms of absolute numbers. So worth taking a look at that. Very good, Chris just you.

Christopher Laybutt

Good morning, Chris Laybutt, JP Morgan. Two questions, please. Just firstly on the delivery of at least £177 million of ODIs into the next AMP, what are the variables and what might drive that higher will be quite useful? And also just on the pensions, is that in fighting with CPI, or RPI in terms of the deficit repair? And how much of that can you pass through to consumers with the duration, the agreement, you've got?

Liv Garfield

Great…

James Bowling

So the contribution, the additional contributions that you'll from the RNS, they increased by CPI, not RPI. So CPI. And what was the last bit?

Christopher Laybutt

How much can you pass through to consumers?

James Bowling

The amount that we can pass through is about £10 million a year through AMP7.

Christopher Laybutt

And AMP8?

James Bowling

No, it all finishes for us at the end of AMP7, not sure about other companies. But our would stop at AMP7.

Christopher Laybutt

There’s no increase in your pass through 7?

Liv Garfield

That’s [indiscernible] lifetime ago. And it -- we’ve built into our FD it’s no new news. That's exactly what we've known.

On the at least £177 million you still got winter to go. So I guess that's one thing that is flexes winter brings with it more weather, more change. So there's a current year there's a number of in live measures this year that still need to work through. We've got some more work to do on the WFDMs [ph] like is how much you just share a couple of thoughts on what was the WFD schemes are to bring it to life.

But there's more work on those that's one area and the other area I guess is worth talking to I guess is some of the water measures that James can bring to life. So you've got quite a few moving parts, you've got 41 ODIs, and they all do play for you right to the end of the year. So four or five closed off in Christmas, but the rest go through to the end of March, which is why it's the at least still figure.

And what WFD is to give because that’s one of the largest ODI of Severn Trent.

Anthony Balance

Yes, it's one of the largest end of AMP ODIs and we've got about over 100 sites about 105 sites where we've got WFD work going on and we have a combination of specific points, ODI points that related to sites and then combination points when we affect the catchment area. So it's quite a complicated picture when you look at it, but we're going really well on those.

We've invested in new technology, like new reader plants, which we've got up and running absolutely fantastic. We've got those at three of our sites, we've got solutions which don't require any power for smaller sites. So which going to improve our operating costs. So we've got a whole range of solutions to meet the ODI and we're really confident about where we are and we've just got finish off over the next three or four months and we'll be there.

Liv Garfield

If I get James just to comment on a couple of schemes, a couple of the measures that we're likely to do at the end of the year.

James Bowling

Yes, so Liv shared earlier on we're seeing real improvements in a number of areas around things like water quality seeing 25% improvement, we're on track to deliver a significant chunk of improvement again on supply interruptions this year. One of the things that we're doing across the whole water space and in the waist area as well is really taken a view right from catchment all the way through to customers tap and then back again.

What that's enabled us to do for instance, Liv referred to the catchment investments that we've been doing, we've been able to really work hard with farmers to mitigate around £40 million worth of investment needed on some of our treatment works by preventing issues contaminating water in the first place rather than having to treatment at later date.

We’ve taken that approach across broad areas of our catchment piece, they've also referred to the prevent restore repair approach that we're taking across the water network. What that's enable us to do is, first of all, look at how we prevent issues occurring in the first place by really looking at things like rapid pressure changes across our network, which can contribute to failure of the network itself and we're addressing those and really calming the network and making sure that we don't see those issues.

On top of that, as Liv said, we're getting a real better view of how the networks performing on day-to-day basis, we've actually installed around 30,000 pressure loggers across our network, which gives us great insight. We've seen improved visualization across network control. And then on top of that, we're responding better when we do have an issue.

So again, without repeating things too much, we've seen the trunk main repair team, which are doing an incredible job, the level of complexity, the complex work, that that team can do, the efficiency in which they're delivering it and the technical in house capability that we’re growing from that is tremendous. We're also seeing obviously the tanker response team as well, which are really able to almost be a blue light service for us and make sure that we do get customer supplies back on as quickly as possible. And I think that is going to continue not only for the rest of this year, anytime Severn as well.

Liv Garfield

Very good. Oh, there we go brilliant. So we've got a mic coming over right now.

Martin Young

Yes. Hi, it's Martin Young at Investec. A couple questions, first, continuing Chris's question on the ODIs, how much scope have you got in respect of the phasing of the cash realization of those in AMP7 and what are the considerations that come into play there and the interaction perhaps with your dividend policy for AMP7?

And then secondly, on politics, if we put Mr. Colbean's [ph], ideological ownership standpoint to one side, what do you feel could be the opportunities from the greatest shift towards water quality environment, et cetera, et cetera in AMP7 or post the general election that could play out in AMP7 and beyond?

Liv Garfield

On the ODIs the key consideration is around smoothing customers' bills. So that's how we will use the ODIs is clearly there will be a step down as a result of the change that will come out of AMP7, and we have this shield with the £177 million that we will be able to use over those years in the right years to create a very smooth bill profile. So that's how we'll use it. And that we’ll wait till what comes out at the 16th of December and then we'll make formal commitments thereafter. That's the first thing.

In terms of politics, I think it's fascinating when we look at all the manifestos I guess, the touted as posted in the press over the last few days. I think how strong the environment is in each of those and we think that is great as a company that has been heavily investing in the environment for long term. I think we think it's great that this is going to be an even more live conversation for the future.

So I think we'll likely see whichever government is in power, they're going want to invest strongly in the environment. I think we think the triple pledge that we've made is something that others will have to do. We've done actually voluntarily and a good cost manner. It might become a negative cost drag to lots of other companies, actually we self-generated over 50% of our energy needs already have plans to continue that.

And have already focused on as Helen said, entire solutions and entire works where there is no carbon cost at all. So I think we’re well placed for what is the next wave of business in any political situation. You can't hit him Martin over the head with the mic.

Dominic Nash

Yes, it's Dominic Nash, again from Barclays, just a couple quick ones. You've got a CPI, RPI a hedge put in place as swap. Would you mind just letting us know what the duration and what the spread for that is for the CPI, RPI spread? And secondly, in the draft determination, so you have a pay as you go ratio, which I think was your natural rate and a runoff rate and a WAC. If the regulator were to reduce the WAC in the final determination, what intuitive process or negotiation have you got to alter your run off rate or pay as you go ratio to manage your cash flow profile?

Liv Garfield

For a second, it comes back to, I think it's hypothetical, we need to wait and see what comes out at 16th of December. It's in the round of settlement. So if you look at the way to bring our best, if you look between January and July, the WAC did move between January and July. But we equally and we also want so the representations around totex.

So, I think it's a total package, when we came up quite promptly the next day with the RNS that says, as you look at the total number, don't look at just one measure. So I think that's what we're looking to see is the total assessment of the final determination on the 16th of December, they're not just looking at one in particular number.

Dominic Nash

It's the more of the process around how you then set your bills, just your revenues, hypothetically, if they were to change the WAC, are you increase it?

Liv Garfield

That's always good constructive conversation between the regulation and the sector. So that's what will continue. So, typically, you see constant conversation going on throughout all years. The five year rate payers and so let's see what comes out on the 16th of December, and then we'll be able to look at it, whether it's ODI smoothing or whether it's other activities we’ll be able to look at it thereafter. But it's so close to Christmas, we're not only talking to you guys till January I am afraid. And that's the plan. On the first one then James?

James Bowling

Yeah, so we've got around £475 million of RPI, CPI sway. So just to remind people, what we're trying to do is as we go forward, so obviously the kind of the regulatory model is going to shift to a 50-50. So we're trying to get our debt to be broadly match to that and we have about 25% index-linked debt. And we've got about a third of our index-linked debt now is now sort of CPI linked. Interestingly, the last couple of swaps we've done, we've actually kind of done them slightly shorter dated.

So we're trying to keep the swaps to be this side of 2030. Because many of you will have seen that there's a little bit of uncertainty at the long end of the RPI curve as the challenge were announced a month or so ago that it was under review. So we kind of -- we're treading a little bit cautiously about going too far on those swaps, because we think the market still settling down and digesting that news.

And to the rate, I'm not going to give you the rate, but it is inside the market rate I can tell you that.

Liv Garfield

Fraser has got a question there for us.

Fraser McLaren

Good morning. It's Fraser McLaren from the Bank of America. Two questions, please. First of all, may I ask about your latest interaction with Ofwat in terms of which areas you were speaking with them about most loudly in the last stages of the review? And if you think they were listening to you? And secondly, on your net zero pledge, I just wanted to check that any extra expense associated with the program has already reflected in your plans for AMP7?

Liv Garfield

On the second, yes, all built in. So we announced the carbon triple pledge quite a while ago and we've got detail plans in place at the ESG day on the 4th March. You'll get to see our plans in some detail just to pitch that, again, totally shamelessly. So you can look forward to that in your diary.

In terms of us, we made five representations in September, which was the last former meeting with Ofwat, and we -- I don’t think, we made any of them louder than the others. We had a good constructive conversation outlining these are the areas that we thought it'd be worth looking at.

Some were sector wide, some were center specific and we've been quite open about this five. So we talked about the sector wide is clearly in the round, the package ends up in the round the sector is still in good shape for the future. And also supply interruptions looks incredibly bold targets and glide path for the sector from its current position.

And then we had some Severn Trent specific activities where we talked about, for example, business rates, we think it's something which actually better based on actuals versus the hypothetical numbers that are there today. And likewise, the cup of ODIs that we wanted to talk about.

So we went through each of those, and I found -- I've never experienced regulatory conversation like I have this summer, which has been as open as transparent and as constructive, though sure they were listening. Clearly we'll have to wait and see what comes out on the 16th of December. But I think they couldn't have engaged more through the process.

Rachel has got one now. I was meant to ask Rachel did she have any on the web? But she's luckily put her hand up since I forgot to ask.

Rachel Martin

Just one from the webcast, which is from [indiscernible] he has asked whether the £60 million pension deficit payment goes?

James Bowling

No, it doesn't. So it's a balance sheet impacting and just to clarify that £60 million is an average, a nominal level. So I've kind of use the inflation forecast. So £60 million a year doesn't go through the P&L at nominal rate real prices.

Liv Garfield

