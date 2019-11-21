Sanofi's Positive Diabetes Study Offers A New Treatment Alternative For Patients

In 2018, sales of Toujeo reached $840 million, but is still not yet enough to counter the losses in sales of its predecessor Lantus which fell by more than $1 billion.

Sanofi (SNY) announced that it had achieved a positive outcome for its Phase 3 study using Toujeo to treat adolescent and children ages 6 and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D). These results were presented at the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes 45th Annual Conference. The study showed that those who were treated with Toujeo had a better outcome when it came to a few key measures involving T1D. Along with positive results achieved in the Phase 3 study, it was also noted that the European Medicine Agency Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended for expanded indication approval of Toujeo for this specific patient population.

Positive Data Achieved Versus Another Approved Clinical Product

The Phase 3 EDITION JUNIOR study recruited a total of 463 children and adolescents that were aged from 6 to 17 years with Type 1 Diabetes. Patients in the study were either given Toujeo or Gla-100. In addition, patients entering the study had to have blood sugar levels (HbA1c) between 7.5% to 11% upon the screening phase. In addition, patients were still on their mealtime insulin along with given therapy. The primary endpoint looked at non-inferiority of Toujeo compared to Gla-100.

It was shown that Toujeo had non-inferior reduction of HbA1c compared to Gla-100 after 26-weeks of treatment. It was revealed that a lower percentage of patients taking Toujeo had severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) with ketosis. Toujeo has a solid opportunity here, because there is a major unmet need for children and adolescents with T1D. That's because a majority of them have limited treatment options available to them.

The addition of Toujeo will be highly welcome both by Doctors and patients. There is additional testing to be done with relation to this program, this involves safety data. Patients from this Phase 3 study will go on to be evaluated for a 6-month follow-up safety period that will be reported at a later time. On top of that, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had adopted a positive opinion for Toujeo to be approved in the European Union for this patient population. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will make its final decision in the coming months, likely before the end of 2019.

Conclusion

It is good news that Sanofi has achieved positive results in its Phase 3 study using Toujeo to treat children and adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes. It is also very important to see Toujeo take off. That's because this Phase 3 EDITION JUNIOR study compared Toujeo to Lantus. Lantus has been a mainstay diabetes drug for Sanofi for many years. The hope is that Toujeo can eventually take over as a top contender for sales in the diabetes space, compared to its predecessor treatment Lantus. Sales of Toujeo have been strong for Sanofi, with the drug generating $840 million in 2018.

While this is substantial, Lantus is having trouble against cheaper copies. Matter of fact, Lantus' revenue has fallen by $1 billion year over year to $3.47 billion. That means the $840 million generated by Toujeo was barely enough to counter the $1 billion loss. Not only that, but there is a competitor that the company has to deal with as well. This competitor is Novo Nordisk (NVO). Novo Nordisk has its diabetes drug known as Tresiba. Tresiba has already been approved to treat patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes from the age of one through adulthood.

Even then, Tresiba has been performing really good in terms of sales. Tresiba sales for 2018 reached $1.22 billion in the diabetes space. This is a big risk for Sanofi as it looks to compete against Novo Nordisk. Still, Sanofi is doing okay in terms of sales. It won't be easy, but I think Sanofi can eventually obtain a good chunk of the market share. Both of these drugs compete against each other because they are long-acting insulin diabetes drugs.

The purpose for these types of drugs are to give a steady release of insulin to control blood glucose levels between meals for these patients. Another good thing is that Sanofi will be able to potentially expand its label for Toujeo in the European Union. It is awaiting the decision of the EMA on the possible label expansion for its drug to treat adolescents and children ages 6 and older before the end of 2019. This expanded label will only serve to hep increase sales of the diabetes drug.

