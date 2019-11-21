Lowe's: More Good Than Bad

We still believe that Home Depot (HD) is the superior choice over Lowe's (LOW) in the long term. However, with both companies having reported earnings, at least for one quarter, Lowe's seems to be doing a bit better. Lowe's is a name we are very familiar with and back in May, we put out an alert to buy Lowe's as it had a compelling opportunity under $95. That alert came as the stock nosedived following its Q1 earnings report which underwhelmed, but our team's research suggested it was a great buy for a trade. After our price target was achieved in late summer, we booked profits and downgraded the stock to a neutral (or hold) rating for the longer term, mostly because we felt revenue growth was stalling and margins would be pressured. While the stock is up a handful of points since we took profit, the most recent quarter still justifies a hold rating.

The headline numbers show the quarter was weaker than we thought it would be

When we saw shares rising this morning it caught our attention. We think that this action is more of a reflection over HD's weak results, than it is about Lowe's essentially in line results. We actually thought the headline numbers were so-so. We had big top line miss, and a few cent beat on earnings. Make no mistake, we love an earnings beat, but in retail many times the top line says more. Still the result was good enough to spark a small rally in shares today.

Still, actual sales, were $300 million below consensus. They fell from last year. We think this rally will be short-lived and remains neutral on the stock right here. Traders can offload shares for a nice short-term gain if they bought on the dip in early October. Long term, investors can stay in the name, as we do expect slow growth in shares. It is not a bad investment. However, Lowe's has been very inconsistent in the past few years, and we think you can get a better price. That is why we are neutral. We have seen it time and time again. Every time it seemed positive things were happening for the company, like right now, it stumbles and the stock gets hit. While that is no guarantee it will happen again, with the higher valuation, we do not think performance justifies traders looking for more gains here. Take the profit. Long-term investors can hold, though we expect a pullback.

Fundamental discussion

Why not look for continued gains? Because as a rule for us as a trading firm, it is a sin to sit on a profit and watch it fall back to even. No one gets hurt taking a profit. Long term, you might only check your account quarterly, so it is of less concern. Now, with that said, the performance of the name, while impressive on the bottom line, justifies our view. Performance is good, it just isn't great. The valuation is also higher than we would like. Let us delve into what we are seeing.

Sales still weak

Lowe's is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making acquisitions to boost its presence in that regard, but so far, the name lags Home Depot. This is another reason we prefer Home Depot. It is best-of-breed. As Home Depot continues to push for the professional business, Lowe's has been left behind, but it has tried to make headway here, and is starting to gain ground. That said, the name did report Q3 sales way below estimates, but the real story was that sales contracted. Ouch. Take a look at trajectory of revenues over the last four years of Q3 reports:

Source: SEC filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

Let us be clear, this was a poor result. This has been our issue with this trade. We are usually underwhelmed by the ongoing slow growth in sales, not just in this quarter but others as well. That said, revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% year over year to $17.39 billion, from $17.41 billion last year. This is certainly weak and was unexpected. Now we recognize the company has sold off assets, but it is minimal to the top line. We were further surprised at this weakness when we looked at the decent comparable sales.

Comparable sales growth and store count

We think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 2.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 3.0% for the third quarter, which we thought would lead to a gain. We think it is also worth noting that although these comps are a bit lower than we saw in Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, the comparable sales performance suggests that the consumer is still healthy and the company is executing well.

There are fewer stores than there were at this time a year ago. As of November 1, 2019, Lowe's operated 2,004 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada, representing 208.9 million square feet of retail selling space. Keep in mind the company exited its Mexican operations. As such the number is down as the company offloaded lagging assets over the last year, which we think is very positive. Still with revenues so light, we were impressed with an earnings bear, which was driven by expenses.

Controlled expenses helped drive earnings higher, and that is a reason to be bullish

So we are bearish on sales, and mildly bearish in relation to HD, but earnings have really shown promise. Before this fiscal year, when we look back at the last dozen quarters, we see that earnings have historically been an issue. What we mean is that meeting or beating EPS estimates is where the company has had trouble, and why the stock's growth has been below that of HD over time. This quarter, Lowe's bucked the trend and that was a reason shares rallied, and it led to a slight increase in the fiscal year outlook. Expenses were well-managed, though gross margin continued to be pressured overall. Operationally, the company is thinning its spending and that helped.

Despite the fact that the cost of sales has risen, operating margins improved and the company reduced its share count by buying back $837 million of stock. The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 32.44% of sales vs. 30.99% a year ago. Operating income improved to $1.56 billion from $0.96 billion last year, while operating margin expanded 346 basis points to 8.96%. As such, earnings per share grew and were much better than expected:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a solid trend. This quarter's net earnings widened and came in at $1.05 billion. After making adjustments, earnings per share came in much higher year over year at $1.41. This is significant growth from last year's $1.04, but was also $0.06 ahead of expectations. In Q2, Lowe's had a big EPS beat and didn't revise its guidance higher, which surprised us. However, it did so this quarter, and we think that is another reason for the rally, but shares are still pricey at $120.

Revised expectations and valuation

The revised expectations are for a range of $5.63 to $5.70. In our last column (linked in the opening) we had called for EPS of $5.65 per share this year, mostly on the back of weak sales but decent expense control. The share repurchase impact was the only question mark. This EPS estimate and the current share price of $120 means the stock trades at 21.2X forward earnings. We believe any discount in shares has been priced out.

We realize that long time bulls disagree with our assessment, but we have and continued to like this stock closer to 15-17X forward earnings. We still expect ongoing pressure from tariffs, and you better believe after HD's quarter it is going to get more aggressive. If sales come in light and earnings come in at the lower end of expectations, this stock could get hit hard. We think you hold on here, but do not think it is a buy at these levels. Let it come down.

Takeaway

Lowe's has been a great trading stock for us, and investors have done well in the long term. That said, we still believe that Home Depot is the play in this space, but right now, Lowe's simply had a better quarter. It was not a great quarter. That sales number was painful. We do however love the fact that margins improved nicely. Lowe's was definitely on sale in the low $90s, and we would like to be buyers around the $95-$100 level to get the price we believe is attractive. It is expensive right now, but we are by no means net bearish.

