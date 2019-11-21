Lanxess Remains Cheap Despite A 40% Rally

Yet, thanks to deleveraging and good earnings, it is just as cheap as before.

Lanxess has tripled the S&P 500 since my first article on the company.

Lanxess is still as cheap as before

When I first wrote in April on the German specialty chemicals producer Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) (OTC:LNXSY), it traded for an EV of EUR 6.1B or 6.2x EBITDA pre-exceptionals (its key measure of profitability) and EUR 52 per share. Today, it trades for EUR 62 per share, but the EBITDA-pre multiple has not changed.

This is mainly due to one of the key catalysts mentioned in my first article, which materialized four months later: Finally, Lanxess sold Currenta despite initially denying any intention to do so. The company probably changed its mind when the offer rose to almost twice the initially rumored price. The sale is scheduled to close in H1/2020 and Lanxess (market cap at the time of my first write-up: EUR 4.5B) will bag EUR 780m (EUR 620m net of taxes) from the sale of a hidden asset which was carried on its balance sheet at zero cost.

Currenta is a services company that operates on some Lanxess production sites. Following the sale, Lanxess will have to purchase these services from Currenta. However, given how the participation was accounted for previously, the effect on earnings will likely be negligible: In 2018, Currenta achieved an EBIT of EUR 128m and net income of EUR 82m, yet it paid only EUR 9m of dividends to Lanxess, corresponding to just EUR 0.1/share.

Since Lanxess had EUR 1.8B of net debt as of 9/30/19 (see Q3/19 report) if we factor in some minimal cash generation and the Currenta proceeds, net debt will go to EUR ~1.1B within a few months.

Moreover, thanks to smart share buybacks in recent months, shares outstanding have shrunk to 87.5m, so the equity is worth a total of EUR 5.4B and the total EV (H1/2020e) is EUR 6.5B. This corresponds to 6.25x the consensus EBITDA estimate for 2020. Therefore, despite the recent rally, the valuation has not changed at all.

An increasingly absurd valuation

As I detailed in my first write-up, Lanxess is being transformed into a higher-margin, wider-moat specialty chemicals manufacturer. From being largely dependent on the automotive cycle, it has already gone a long way towards this goal and has nicely outperformed its peers in the recent difficult environment for the chemicals sector:

(Source: Q1/19 slides)

Despite this evident outperformance, the stock has simply tracked the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index, returning ~20% YoY.

Following its Q3/19 results, the stock was first down, then recovered thanks to a very inspiring Investor Day presentation, but is now back down, as tensions between China and the U.S. increase again. I guess the market is simply taking a breather because Lanxess had a strong run lately and neither Q3 results nor the investor day provided any positive surprises which would have led to the expectation of further share gains in the near term.

From a fundamental, long-term point of view, Lanxess remains undervalued. Its management has solidly delivered on its promises and is clearly working with a value investor mindset to create a less cyclical, resilient, steadily growing company and betting on a multiple expansion over time.

Among the many interesting technical slides from the investor day, the company also announced the creation of a new segment "Consumer Protection", which will include water purification, food safety, and biosecurity chemicals with clearly interesting growth trends and other attractive characteristics. E.g. since the use of antibiotics in meat production is under regulatory pressure, the only alternative is disinfection of production sites, where Lanxess has interesting products to offer. Moreover, it will not only offer the chemicals but also the application technology, clearly looking for a razor/razorblade model.

So, the portfolio will morph, over time, into a high-margin, less cyclical product offering. Despite management having earned high credibility in this process, the current multiple still values Lanxess like a cyclical, average-margin chemicals producer and leaves ample room for expansion if the transformation continues to be successful.

Its current 6.25 multiple (2020e) compares very favorably to the 9x multiple of its much larger, less agile and slower-growing peer BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). At the same multiple, Lanxess would trade for close to EUR 100.

The Lanxess journey has just started If you want to continue following the story, full and timely coverage of Lanxess and much more detail can be found in my subscriber service Stability & Opportunity. S&O is all about identifying certainties, doubts and ultimately probabilities of success through in-depth analysis of a narrow selection of potential investment ideas. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of independent research!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNXSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.