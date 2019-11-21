Kohl's: Don't Overreact To Headlines

The net payout yield is back above 10% with a P/E ratio below 10x signaling value in the stock.

The company continues to focus on investments to drive traffic to their stores.

A department store retailer just can't miss estimates without the stock tanking. Following a Q3 EPS miss and slashing full-year guidance, Kohl's (KSS) is trading down at the same level following the Q2 report where the stock was a solid buy. The company has plenty of initiatives to drive growth, but the market needs patience in order to see the full benefits of these moves.

Disappointing Promotions

While management didn't exactly provide details on foot traffic to the stores and transaction volumes, the details clearly point to an inability to really grow momentum without promotions. The company has invested heavily in introducing new brands and implementing the Amazon (AMZN) returns program, yet comp sales only grew 0.4% in the quarter.

The market was rightfully expecting a rebound in the holiday quarter as new brands like Scott Living and Koolaburra by UGG Home peak consumer interest and drive traffic. Unfortunately, Kohl's feels the need to offer promotions and heavily advertise during the period in order to attract new shoppers for 2020. The theory is that all these new initiatives will go to waste without driving awareness.

The forecast is for the Q4 sales to only generate comp sales growth of up to 1%. On the Q3 earnings call, the company sill hints at driving gross margin growth in the future after taking a 67 basis point hit in Q3 and forecasting similar results for the full year.

CEO Michelle Gass summed up the holiday plans as follows:

Our opportunity to drive growth and capture share this holiday is significant. We are leaning into growth and investing in customer value to drive engagement and new customer acquisitions. Our holiday kick-off event on November 1st was successful exceeding our expectations.

As well, new CFO Jill Timm addressed some disruption during the last quarter from adding new brands and changing around the women's section:

...we experienced softness during the middle of the quarter, as we saw an increasingly competitive promotional environment as seasonally warm weather and encountered modest disruption from all of the activity taking place in our stores, as we launch a record number of brands.

The expectation here is that Kohl's beats these modest revenue growth targets. The combination of up to 20 new brands and promotions should drive significantly more revenue growth than forecasted.

Still Yielding 10%

The best part of the long-term investment thesis with Kohl's is the stock buybacks benefit from the collapse of the stock price. At a closing price below $47, the stock trades below 10x the slashed EPS view for 2019 of $4.85 per share.

On top of the now 5.7% dividend yield when the stock dips to $47, the retailer regularly repurchases shares with strong cash flows. For Q3, Kohl's bought 2.7 million shares for about $133 million. For the year, the company expects to spend close to $500 million on share buybacks which will hopefully accelerate after this stock dip back into the $40s.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield is now back above 10%. The below chart doesn't capture the higher yield following the 19% stock dip following Q3 earnings.

Data by YCharts

The high yield is a sure sign that the stock is very cheap despite the retailer cutting annual guidance by a wide margin.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Kohl's is making the wise move to focus on driving traffic to the stores. The results are definitely disappointing as the hopes were these new brands would drive premium traffic to the stores. Regardless, the company is building for a brighter future and the stock is clearly too cheap as the P/E ratio dips below 10x and the net payout yield tops 10% again.

The market completely overreacted to the headlines of an EPS cut for the year, assuming the worst for the department store retailer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.