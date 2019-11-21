Bill.Com Begins U.S. IPO Rollout

I look forward to learning more about management's pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO in a future filing.

BILL is growing quickly while producing enviable financial metrics.

The company provides a suite of tools to help and small and medium businesses automate their financial processes.

Bill.com has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Bill.com (BILL) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides cloud-based accounting software solutions with a focus on Small and Medium Businesses [SMBs].

BILL is growing rapidly and producing impressive financial and operational metrics.

Company & Technology

Palo Alto, California-based Bill was founded in 2006 to develop cloud-based software for complex back-office financial operations simplification, digitization, and automation.

Management is headed by Founder, Director and CEO René Lacerte, who previously founded PayCycle.

Bill.com has developed a cloud-based platform on which businesses can generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, synchronize with their accounting system, and manage their cash.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Bill.com

Investors in Bill.com have included Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Franklin Templeton Investments, Temasek Holdings, Fidelity, Cross Creek, JP Morgan (JPM), Mastercard, Emergence, and TTV Capital. Source Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Bill.com markets its products directly to businesses through online digital marketing and referral programs and indirectly by leveraging partnerships with accounting firms, financial institutions, and accounting software companies, including industry trade shows.

Excluding its financial institution partners, more than 82% of its customers as of June 30, 2018 were customers as of June 30, 2019.

Based on its most recent quarter annualized, the firm’s current average annual revenue per customer is approximately $1,737.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating slightly, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 29.2% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 27.8% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 29.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.2x in the most recent three-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.2 FYE Ended June 30, 2019 1.4

Source: Company registration statement

The firm reported a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of ‘110% for fiscal 2019 and 106% for fiscal 2018.’

Any figure above 100% is good, since this indicates the firm is gaining new revenue from each annual cohort.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Report, the global accounting software industry was valued at $4.36 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $10.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the increasing penetration of cloud-based solutions, growing demand for efficient and cost-effective as well as more sophisticated account management solutions.

Management believes that its primary competition is from manual, legacy processes that small and medium businesses continue to utilize, rather than direct competitors.

However, I believe this is understating the competition. In my opinion, the firm faces myriad competitors from numerous vectors across all of the offerings, too many to list here.

Financial Performance

Bill.com’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue, though at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating losses and negative margin

Fluctuating negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 35,180,000 56.9% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 108,351,000 67.0% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ 64,865,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 26,033,000 61.9% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ 78,433,000 72.4% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ 45,493,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 74.00% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 72.39% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 70.13% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (6,284,000) -17.9% FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ (9,803,000) -9.0% FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (7,817,000) -12.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (5,696,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ (7,314,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (7,195,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (2,380,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2019 $ (3,949,000) FYE Ended June 30, 2018 $ (8,356,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $157.6 million in cash and $1.5 billion in total liabilities of which $1.46 billion was customer funds deposits. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($9.3 million).

IPO Details

BILL has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure will likely differ.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows (standard boilerplate language):

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include product development, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Jefferies, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, and William Blair.

Commentary

BILL is a 13 year-old tech company that is seeking public funding at a volatile time in U.S. markets, due to overall market volatility and the IPO market’s recent disappointments.

The company’s financials show a firm that is growing quickly but is within easy striking distance of operational cash flow breakeven.

Operating losses have been fluctuating but are also within sight of breakeven.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue are more or less stable and the firm’s dollar-based net retention rate is an enviable 110% in the most recent fiscal year, indicating the company is generating more revenue from its existing customers, i.e., negative net churn.

The market opportunity for automating financial processes for small and medium businesses is large and forecast to grow at a reasonably strong 11.7% in the years ahead, so BILL has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

As a SaaS fintech business, BILL appears to have all the basics for a successful IPO.

I look forward to reviewing their proposed terms for a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.