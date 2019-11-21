Seeking Alpha

Salesforce: Dreamforce Guidance Is Weaker Than Expected

by: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary

Dreamforce conference is analyzed.

Growth rates are guided to slow down, yet investors underreact.

Why shareholders should sidestep this investment.

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM) is a stock I've been bearish for a considerable amount of time since I first opined on it more than a year ago (August 2018):

Thus far, as you can see above, neither bears nor bulls have connivingly settled the argument here.

But yesterday, Salesforce released its highly anticipated long-term guidance during its Dreamforce conference.

Long-Term Targets Discussed

Salesforce's growth rates are highlighted below:

Source: author's calculations (including fiscal 2020 guidance)

Including Salesforce's raised fiscal 2020 guidance to $17 billion, we can see that Salesforce has been delivering shareholders with incredibly strong revenue growth rates.

Followers of this space are obviously cognizant that Salesforce's acquisition-heavy lead growth has played a significant role in ensuring that Salesforce grows at a rapid clip.

The problem for shareholders is that as Salesforce becomes bigger, it becomes increasingly challenging to find a suitable acquisition target trading anywhere near fair value, that would be happy to be acquired.

What's more, is even if smaller companies were willing to be picked up at a small premium, they would be unlikely to shift the needle on Salesforce's consolidated top line.

Consequently, even on the top-end of its FY 2021 guidance, Salesforce's top line is only expected to grow 23% year-over-year.

Source: Dreamforce 2019

Why is this a problem? Because its shareholders have become accustomed to +25% revenue growth rates, and any deceleration will see the multiple investors are willing to pay compress.

Looking further ahead, we see this effect repeated, but this time to a larger extent:

Salesforce is subtly priming the investment community that its current 26%-28% revenue growth rates are going to come down to 20% growth rates in the very near term.

Valuation - Investors' Confidence Is Sky High

Thus, we are presented with a quandary.

Source: author's calculations

As we can see in the graph above, investors have been all too happy to throw caution to the wind and pay an ever-increasing P/Sales multiple to participate in this high growth story.

I surmise that many shareholders have failed to ask the challenging (albeit necessary) fundamental question of when Salesforce's growth rates would slow down from north of 26%? And if so, by how much? Never mind asking how soon.

I have one final graph which I believe puts forward the bearish thesis and the bullish thesis together succinctly:

Source: Dreamforce 2019

Bulls point towards Salesforce's rapidly growing revenues, backed by its stable and predictable non-GAAP operating margins, which is expected to finish fiscal 2020 at 16.6%.

Whereas bears would start off the discussion focused on the fact that Salesforce's FY 2020 GAAP operating margins are expected to compress all the way down to 3.8% and that for a cloud-based enterprise is a very tight profit margin.

Next, the fact that Salesforce's GAAP operating margins are compressing and its revenue growth is declining, doesn't that imply that Salesforce is not getting a return on invested capital commensurate with that of a more mature SaaS company?

The Bottom Line

I have attempted to put forward an evidence-based discussion of Salesforce's near-term potential.

Shareholders are presented with a rare combination of decelerating growth rates, compressing GAAP profit margins and an elevated share price. I strongly contend investors would do well to sidestep this investment.

Salesforce is days away from reporting its Q3 2020 results. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.