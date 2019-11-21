Cerner: A Buying Opportunity

Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. - George Bernard Shaw

After a year of massive underperformance, the healthcare sector looks to finally be shaking off some of its negative sentiment, claims the Lead-Lag Report. So, if the healthcare sector starts to show signs of life, it is a good idea to look for stocks in the sector that can consistently increase revenue and make strategic moves to improve their future. One name that stands out as a leader is Cerner Corporation (CERN). It is the largest worldwide provider of Healthcare IT Services and has over a quarter of the electronic health records market, with the privately held Epic coming in second place. The healthcare IT services world has gone through tremendous growth and change over the past decade but has strong client retention. Once a client spends millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars purchasing and learning an IT system, they are not very likely to quickly just ship to a rival provider. In fact, it is estimated that the average client stays with their IT company for at least 15-20 years. This leads to a recurring revenue stream.

Cerner released third quarter results on October 24, 2019, and they were in line with expectations. Since those earnings came out, the stock has barely moved compared to the broad stock market (SPY) or the Healthcare Index (XLV). This relative underperformance presents an entry point for buying into Cerner. Compared to second quarter results, revenue was up 1.6%, free cash flow jumped back to $166 million from a negative 30 million, EPS fell because of a one-time charge of $60 million for the revenue outsourcing segment, and a reduction of 1,700 employees.

Some of the best numbers for the future to come out of third quarter earnings were the 16% increase in subscriptions, 11% increase in licenses, and $1.6 billion of quarterly bookings. These are all very sticky numbers that once you have the client signed on, they do not want to make a change due to the arduous process of switching IT systems and potential business interruption. Cerner began working with the Department of Defense in September and has more projects in the works. This recurring revenue stream will benefit Cerner and allow them to cross-sell more of its products.

CERN made headlines at the beginning of the month with the announced departure of COO Mike Nill and Chief Strategy Officer Joanne Burns. Nill will officially end his 23-year career at Cerner in January and Burns at some point in the first quarter. Even though Cerner is losing two key employees with many years of experience, this is the opportunity to reinvigorate the company and bring fresh ideas to the table. Their replacements have not been announced, but this is one of the factors holding the stock back. Once replacements are announced, the stock should rise due to the uncertainty being relieved. Cerner has also built up an independent board of directors with 9 members being from outside the company. This is a good sign of governance over the company.

From a technical standpoint, the stock also looks attractive. There has been more volume on up days than on down days which indicates CERN is under accumulation. The 50-day moving average recently turned upward, and at the current price of $68.14, the stock is trading above a rising 50-day which is a bullish sign. CERN is also above its rising 200-day moving average.

CERN is in a growing sector, with the potential for stable cash flow and revenue growth. The uncertainty about its management is holding the stock back but gives investors the opportunity to buy into a high-quality company at an undervalued price.

