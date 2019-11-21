Chicken Little Takes Center Stage At Chesapeake Energy

Management also announced it is dealing with the potential problem that is not yet an auditor warning (but could well be in the future annual report).

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is proving just how complex a debt-laden speculative investment can be. Not only must investors actually watch the fundamentals. But the aging bull market has sent stocks spiraling both up and downward on the latest whims. Traders and technical experts are having a field day from the volatility of the stock. But long-term investors are getting motion sickness from all the jostling. In the meantime, many are skipping the discussion about the future of the company to focus on reverse stock splits and other items of supposedly immediate concern.

Reverse Stock Splits On The Main Stage

Supposedly a reverse stock split is a bad thing. Economic theory would disagree though. If you simply replace 10 shares with 1 share for every shareholder, then the shareholders maintain their proportionate holdings and really no material change has occurred. The bookkeeping could be a lot easier with less shares outstanding though.

Therefore, any concerns that begin and end with a reverse split are about the equivalent to Chicken Little yelling "the sky is falling." There is some implied threat that worse is about to happen yet that threat is unstated. Therefore an incomplete argument is presented in the hope that the listener or reader will construct his own nightmare scenario.

Industry Conditions

It could be that whatever situation exists to bring about the reverse split could persist long enough to cause the stock price to fall further. However, this is a cyclical industry that has long been in the decline phase. Gas producers have dealt with declining gas prices for some time. Technology improvements kept lowering costs enough that the increasing gas supply continued to push gas prices down while newer wells at least looked profitable at lower prices when they were drilled. While technology advances continue, it appears that rig count and completion crew counts are finally responding to lower gas prices.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

It has literally taken years longer to reach this point than is typical for a natural gas price downturn. But a normal bottom of weak prices and less drilling has apparently arrived. Weaker prices will now be met with lower rigs counts for the foreseeable future as weaker players exit the industry one way or another. Chesapeake Energy hopes to survive the washout through management measures designed to avoid the worst possible outcome.

The market may be focused on the immediate supply issues. Gas prices can be extremely volatile. Therefore, the weekly weather variations and other news items that cause the stock price gyrations are certainly excellent trading opportunities for those that know exactly what they are doing and have been through this kind of volatility before.

However, there is a very realistic hope that the supply of natural gas is contracting not only in the dry gas areas, but also in the mixed areas like the Permian as many managements now cater to "living within cash flow" and "free cash flow" mantras. Growth from all sources of supply is going to slow and could possibly reverse for the first time in a very long time.

The risks or variables would include the weather and the economic outlook. But those who worry about a recession need to realize any economic weakness is likely to accelerate the trend shown above. The industry as a whole now appears to be hunkering down for a sustained waiting period of better pricing. That should be very good news for a long-term investor that does not like to sell and is willing to hold for a business cycle.

Do Not Forget The Oil

The Chicken Little's that are running around forget that Chesapeake made a strategic change in direction. This change needs a little time and there is the risk that management does not get that needed time. However, oil production took a percentage jump and that percentage will continue to increase. This undercuts the Chicken Little "sky is falling" arguments about weak gas prices long term.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

Oil production not only took a significant jump in production. But the company traded Utica Shale (mostly gas and a discounted oil product) for Brazos Valley where the company frequently collects a premium price. Brazos Valley has a short enough payback period for many companies followed by the author, that should allow for at least three wells to be drilled for the money of two wells once costs are brought to competitive levels. Quick paybacks that are often (but not always) around one year also allow for very fast cash builds because more than one well can be drilled with the same capital money in a year (or three wells in two years).

Adjusted EBITDAX actually jumped to $13.12 BOE from $11.82 for the three-month comparison of the third quarter with the previous third quarter in 2018. It would have jumped more had prices not weakened. So the "significant increase" process of financial improvements has begun. All that is necessary currently is to plow through the acquisition-related expenses and operations optimization processes related to the acquisition. One-time costs still cloud results and make forecasting future results very challenging.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

More importantly, most of the sales dollars now come from oil production despite the relatively small percentage of oil produced. The domination will now only increase in the future because most of the rigs are now drilling for liquids. The relatively gas-oriented acreage now shows minimal activity.

So while the latest market concern appears to be weak natural gas prices, the revenue chart above demonstrates it is no longer that simple. Indeed, Chesapeake Energy stock "took a breather today" when unexpectedly bullish oil news was announced.

"Crude oil surges as U.S. supplies rise less than expected"

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 20, 2019

Rising oil prices can bail this company out of its warning of potential covenant violations as easily (if not more easier) as rising gas prices. The going concern management warning was issued because ALL commodity prices produced have weakened. Sufficient strengthening of any of the commodity prices would be enough to remove the "going concern" warning from management. This company is no longer reliant solely on strong natural gas prices. That is one of the biggest misunderstandings of the market.

Management Statement

The aging bull market has produced a casino atmosphere. Fundamentals and logic are clearly out the window at the current time. Extreme valuations at both ends are the norm. Those extreme valuations will probably continue until the next downturn housecleans all the speculation.

Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler commented, "Chesapeake continues to strongly believe our current capital and operating program, coupled with the planned 30% reduction in capital expenditures in 2020, will strengthen the financial position of the company for the long term. We have substantial liquidity with no significant near-term maturities. We continue to pursue strategic levers to reduce debt, including asset sales, capital markets transactions, and focus on cost discipline. Additionally, we are de-risking our cashflows through our hedging program and remain confident in our long-term liquidity." "In November 12, 2019, representatives of NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. ("NGP"), the beneficial owner of 310,812,722 shares of common stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (the "Company"), informed the Company that, prior to the commencement of trading, NGP, as manager of certain investment funds, made an in-kind pro rata distribution of the shares of the Company to the respective partners of these investment funds."

Source: Chesapeake Energy November 12, 2019, Press Release

Management is doing exactly what should be done by paying attention to the business while not allowing the market circus to distract from the more important liquidity issues at hand.

Note that the distribution of the shares shown above could have produced much of the selling pressure. The bears have noted the 30-day warning period used by the NYSE to signal for delisting. But companies rarely, if ever have to take action that quickly. Instead, it is far more likely for this company to have six months to arrive at an acceptable solution. The author has often seen permission granted to solve the problem at the next annual meeting.

Besides if the stock trades above $1 for a sufficient amount of time, then the whole process must begin again. That may look like quite a challenge in the current market atmosphere. But market bottoms of cyclical industries often look daunting until the industry recovery begins. Cyclical stocks often post fantastic returns at the beginning of an industry recovery before analysts decide the stock is a worthwhile investment.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 20, 2019

Chicken Little would tell you that things are materially worse because the stock price went down. Nothing could be further from the truth. The fact is the balance sheet is pretty much in the same shape as it was before the announcement was made. Gas prices are still volatile as usual. Commodity prices generally do not follow stock prices down. This is the same Mr. Market that generally gets "eleven of the last seven recessions correct" as Louis Rukeyser used to state on "Wall Street Week." Convincing market sentiment can change very quickly.

Gas producers are so out of favor that an early cold spell caused a minimal rally while the ensuing (perfectly normal) warmup caused a larger decline in the stock price. The process repeated itself today when oil prices spiked upward. The stock price response to the positive oil news was likewise muted. More to the point is the lack of market coverage of the oil effect on the earnings of Chesapeake Energy despite the sizable oil revenue. Mr. Market simply does not acknowledge the effect of oil prices on the profitability of this company yet.

The fact is that winter has a long way to go. That cold spell was a great start to this winter. But the full benefits or detriments have yet to be determined. Expect Mr. Market to worry a lot about weak commodity pricing long before anyone can reliably forecast the effects of this winter. Even with the current warmup, this has so far been an unusually cold fall. All one can do is hope for a frigid winter that sends gas prices soaring clear into next summer.

This is the type of stock price decline that many buy and hold shareholders fear. It is an extremely good reason to keep speculative positions small (like 1% to 2% at the very most of the portfolio). A small speculative position will give a solid boost to a portfolio when it wins. But a total loss will not significantly damage the long-term performance of the portfolio. Financially leveraged speculative stocks are generally very volatile. For that reason alone, one should not load up on this type of investment unless one has the time to watch the position very closely.

A basket of well-chosen speculative gas producers with a range of balance sheet strengths should treat an investor well. This appears to be a bottom for the gas-producing market. But timing is essential for a financially leveraged company. A late arrival of the gas price rally can be fatal for highly financially leveraged investments. For that reason alone, many may decide that Chesapeake Energy itself is too risky. There are other gas producers with much better balance sheets that should likewise treat long term buy and hold investors well.

Management Actions

In the meantime, officers of the company are taking the necessary symbolic action.

Source: Nasdaq Website November 20, 2019

Company officers are beginning to make periodic purchases of Chesapeake Energy stock as shown above. Far more telling is the fact that this management could have declared bankruptcy in far worse situations than the current ones. The declining stock price has meant a lot of missed performance goals that translated into less actual pay than the amount granted (potentially) with the annual announcement.

This management had a much easier path of declaring bankruptcy during any of those years of no cash flow and huge write-offs followed by brand new incentives that would have been far more likely to be cashable than the current situation. For example, the ninth-month cash flow from operating activities in 2016 was $50 million and still a small fraction of the current figure in 2017. Try running a company like Chesapeake Energy that did not (at the time) have meaningful cash flow from operating activities. This management survived that and a whole lot more. The fact that this management has persisted through the turnaround while many others followed by the author quit shows that this management will not be filing for bankruptcy unless it really has too.

Instead, management is heading in the direction of symbolically showing some confidence in the future of this company. That is something that this management has done all along by putting up with missed performance goals (and hence lesser pay) while not shopping for a less stressful job that pays more.

Conclusion

Any harping on a reverse split is at best an incomplete analysis. Reverse splits are usually bad because more bad news follows after the reverse split. That later news drives the stock price lower. The reverse split itself does nothing to change the standing of common shareholders. So any harping about a reverse split needs to focus on what will happen in the future that is so bad.

This industry appears to be approaching a market bottom. The timing of a gas pricing recovery is always highly uncertain. However, management appears to have taken the proper measures to avoid a disaster. Plus the usual remedy of a covenant violation is generally a waiver. Oil and Gas companies almost never suffer a default from an initial covenant violation.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Annual Meeting Slide Presentation May 2019.

This is the kind of debt progress that when combined with the cash flow progress of the last two years ranks this management in the top 1% or so of managements followed by the author. For two years, this author followed a Chesapeake Energy that had virtually no cash flow from operating activities. Today, even with the expenses of the WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) merger, this company will post cash flow from operating activities in excess of $2 billion. While that is clearly not sufficient for the debt load, it is quite an improvement from the near zero of two fiscal years ago. In the next fiscal year, there will not be any more acquisition expenses clouding the financial progress picture.

There is a warning of weak commodity pricing causing a going concern issue. But this company is no longer solely dependent upon decent gas pricing. Instead, the importance of growing oil production will exceed the dependence on gas pricing in the future. The next 12 months or so will be dicey. But that is often true of any speculative investment. This management has persevered through far worse financial conditions than the current "going concern" warning. Surmounting the current challenge should be almost routine by comparison.

There is no need to fear the reverse stock split warnings unless investors believe more bad news will follow. Instead, there is a far greater likelihood of a gas production industry pricing bottom due to the declining rig count. That declining rig count should also help oil pricing for the time being. Strengthening of material amounts of any of the commodity prices for produced products will negate the management warning. That would be good news for long-term speculators.

