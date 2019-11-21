Slumbering Gold Bulls Are Waking Up Again

Gold stole the investment spotlight from other assets for most of 2019 as bullish sentiment toward the metal reached a crescendo earlier this fall. A combination of recession fears and uncertainty surrounding the global trade outlook bolstered gold demand to a level not seen since before its 2011 price peak. The buzz surrounding gold has since faded in the last two months as recession fears have diminished. There are, however, new signs of life in what had been a dormant market for the metal. In this report, we’ll discuss the revival of geopolitical uncertainties which could easily serve to boost gold’s safe-haven demand in the coming weeks.

Political uncertainty is creeping back into what has been a somnambulant precious metals market. After weeks of underperforming the high-flying stock market, gold and silver prices have lately shown signs of life as investors increasingly turn their attention to the U.S. impeachment hearings.

In a sign that the “fear factor” may be reviving in gold’s favor, U.S. Treasury bond prices have bottomed on an immediate-term basis and have rallied in recent days. Treasury bonds have shared much the same fate as gold since last month, when it was widely believed that the U.S.-China trade war was well on its way to being resolved. In the last few days, however, T-bonds have rallied on short covering. However, some of the upside move in Treasuries has been bargain buying with even some safety-related demand due to the growing sense that President Trump’s impeachment could create some volatility in the financial market.

Below is a chart of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which has closed two days above its 15-day trend line to confirm an immediate-term bottom. This is the first technical breakout signal for the Treasury bond ETF since September, and it can be viewed as a sign that uncertainty is increasing among investors once again. If this uncertainty continues to grow into outright fear, then gold is perfectly positioned at current price levels to resume its short-term leadership role over risk assets like stocks.

Source: BigCharts

A continued rally in T-bonds would be of even greater significance for investors as it would increase gold’s attractiveness to yield-conscious investors. Higher bond prices would also mean lower Treasury yields, and lower bond yields have benefited gold in recent years due to the reduced competition for non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, the tariff war is still a factor for gold investors despite evidence supporting the view that trade relations between the U.S. and China are improving. On Nov. 18, Washington granted a new 90-day extension for U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. After blacklisting Huawei in May, the U.S. Commerce Department said it would allow the company to buy certain U.S.-made goods. Investors were inclined to view this as a sign that U.S.-China trade relations were still on the mend.

Yet conflicting reports have also emerged which suggest that President Trump isn’t ready to completely roll back tariffs on Chinese imports. On Tuesday it was widely reported that Trump threatened higher tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal isn’t reached. The back-and-forth between the trading partners as they attempt to resolve the trade dispute has contributed to gold’s recent show of strength. Yet fears of a trade war escalation haven’t yet flared up enough to give gold prices a meaningful boost. Nonetheless, if trade negotiations begin to deteriorate in the coming weeks, then gold will benefit from increased hedging demand on the part of safety-conscious investors.

Turning our attention to the near-term outlook, gold was able to rebound this week from a 3-month low and test the $1,475 level. However, the gold price remained below its 15-day moving average – the nearest trend line of technical significance – as of Nov. 19.

Source: BigCharts

Gold is within reach of its 15-day moving average, however, and will likely attempt a breakout above it before the week is over. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA would constitute a bullish immediate-term (1-4 week) breakout signal based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. A further push above the $1,500 level, which many traders view as having near-term significance as a “resistance” level, would also likely spur additional short covering among the nervous bears.

Turning our attention to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my preferred gold-tracking vehicle, the gold ETF hasn’t yet confirmed an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my trading system. IAU remains below its 15-day moving average as of Nov. 19, but would assuredly benefit from growing political concerns here at home, as well as from continued weakness in Treasury bond prices. For IAU to decisively confirm that the bulls have regained control of the market, a close above the pivotal $14.50 level would suffice. This level has served as a reversal point for prior rallies since October. Overcoming it would mean that an important near-term layer of supply has been absorbed by the buyers and would also likely trigger a run on the short-sellers’ protective stops.

Source: BigCharts

In view of the growing nervousness of investors right now, participants should be closely monitoring developments in the gold market. The impetus behind a breakout move above gold’s widely-watched $1,500 level isn’t hard to envision. It would almost certainly be based on growing political concerns here in the U.S., perhaps involving both the impeachment hearings as well as the trade dispute with China, and would revive safe-haven demand for the yellow metal. When the gold ETF discussed above closes two days higher above its 15-day moving average, we’ll have our next confirmed short-term trading signal. For now, I continue to recommend a cash position until the market has confirmed a bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.