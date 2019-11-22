Stocks - 2020 Could Be A Brutal Year

The stock market continues to soar to new heights. The most recent peak came on November 19, and all signs are that stocks could continue to post gains through the end of 2019. The Santa Claus rally in the stock market started early this year. Unless there is tax-loss selling lurking in the market next month, we could see a continuation of higher highs.

Tax and regulatory reforms in the US have been bullish fuel for the stock market as they have turbocharged corporate profits. Companies have plowed part of the earnings back into their shares with buybacks. At the same time, tax savings by the wealthiest in the US found its way into the market.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, stocks suffered a quarter-long correction after the US Federal Reserve hiked the short-term Fed Funds rate four times, which caused lots of fear to ripple through the market. In 2019, the central bank did an about-face and has already cut the short-term rate three times, reversing three-quarters of their 2018 tightening. The pivot from hawks to doves at the Fed has added more fuel to the bullish fire in the equity market.

With stocks on the highs, the volatility index has moved to low levels. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) is a short-term instrument that moves higher and lower inversely with the S&P 500. This year is coming to an end in a bullish frenzy in the stock market. 2020 could turn out to be a completely different story.

New highs

Since early October, it has been a case of today's highs are tomorrow's lows in the stock market.

The chart shows that the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract rose to its latest high at 3132.50 on November 19, which was a new record high. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought territory on the short-term chart and crossed lower. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions has steadily risen since early October. In a futures market, rising price and increasing open interest is a technical validation of a bullish trend. Daily historical volatility has declined to around 4.50%, which is close to the lowest level of 2019. Volatility in the stock market tends to decline as the price rises. The news that the US and China may not reach any agreement on trade in 12019 weighed on stocks on November 20 and 21.

The quarterly chart illustrates the continuation of the bull market in equities that began in 2009 after the global financial crisis. After the one-quarter long speed bump that hit stocks in Q4 2018, the market continued to make new all-time peaks.

The Fed continues to support stocks

Stocks compete with fixed-income securities for capital flows. After hiking interest rates by a full percentage point in 2018, which led to the Q4 2018 correction, the US Fed reversed course in 2019. On July 31, the central bank cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points for the first time in many years. The FOMC also ended its program of balance sheet normalization that put upward pressure on interest rates further out along the yield curve. The Fed acted again in September and October, which erased three-quarters of the 2018 rate increases. The Fed Funds rate now stands at 1.50%-1.75%. While the Fed is not likely to act again to reduce the Fed Funds rate at its December meeting, they have told markets that they are not likely to increase rates anytime soon.

The central bank pivoted from a hawkish to a dovish approach to monetary policy. The odds of a rate hike in 2021 are low. With rates around the world at even lower levels, a Fed rate hike could choke economic growth in the US as it would cause the dollar to rally against other currencies.

With the most contentious Presidential election in US history on the horizon, the Fed will not want to make any monetary policy moves that would question its apolitical stance. We could see the Fed Funds rate sit at 1.50% to 1.75% until after the November 2020 election, and perhaps beyond, barring any unforeseen events that impact the Us and global economies.

The recent Fed actions have caused money to flow back into the stock market.

A trade deal and Brexit could send prices higher

Trade between the US and China and Brexit are two issues that could impact the US stock market over the coming weeks and months. Aside from falling interest rates, optimism over a "phase one" deal between the US and China on trade lifted the stock market over recent weeks. However, that optimism could quickly shift to pessimism again as it did in early August. When President Trump became frustrated with Chinese backtracking and the lack of progress in negotiations, he slapped a new round of tariffs on China, and the Asian nation promptly retaliated. The prospects for another tense period in the trade war increased again last week.

As the weekly chart shows, the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract dropped from 3029.50 in late July to a low at 2775.75 in early August after the trade war escalated. A return to the negotiating table caused stocks to resume the march to the upside. Therefore, if the prospects for a "phase one" deal fall through, we could see another correction from the current all-time peak level in the stock market. However, if the two sides sign an agreement, the path of least resistance should continue to be higher.

On December 12, the UK will go to the polls in a snap general election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to take the UK out of the EU by the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement with the union. The deadline has come and gone. The Parliament put a roadblock in front of a hard Brexit in a legislative move that was upheld by the Supreme Court. The Prime Minister scrambled to come up with a deal with the EU that included a compromise on the issue surrounding the Irish border. A dual customs zone eliminated a sticking point, but the UK Parliament still voted against the deal. The general election will serve as a referendum on the new agreement or even a hard Brexit. While Prime Minister Johnson appears to have a comfortable lead in the polls, we have learned to expect surprises on election day. The 2016 Brexit referendum came as a shock, as did the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States later that same year. Any surprise that alters the course of Brexit dramatically could cause a contagious impact that affects the US stock market over the coming weeks.

The progressive movement is a clear and present danger to the stock market for three reasons

Even if trade and Brexit do not create another correction in the stock market, the 2020 election in the US can cause more than a little volatility over the coming months. President Trump's poll numbers are low. No challenger from the other side of the political aisle has emerged as a clear frontrunner. While former Vice President Joe Biden has a lead, the two progressive candidates, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, together have more support than the former Vice President. The influence of the progressive movement could cause the Democrat's platform to include the "Green New Deal" and dramatic changes to taxes and the regulatory environment in the US.

A progressive victory in November 2020 would mean that corporate and individual taxes will rise, US energy production will fall, and the government will increase regulation substantially. A win by the incumbent President would mean a continuation of the status quo.

The stock market could become highly volatile and move with the political poll numbers in 2020 as the election approaches.

A progressive victory could weigh on the stock market for three significant reasons. First, new taxes that include a wealth tax could cause holders of shares to sell their stock to pay a much higher tax bill each year. Second, a strict regulatory environment would likely slow the flow of capital into stocks. At the same time, companies would probably refrain from buyback programs as earnings decline. Finally, the US is now energy independent as it is the world's leading producer of crude oil and natural gas. While technological advances are working towards weaning the world off of its addiction to fossil fuels, the requirements for oil-based energy and natural gas will not disappear overnight. The leading candidate from the progressive wing of the opposition party, Elizabeth Warren, has said that she would end fracking on day one of her administration. An end to the current energy boom in the United States could cause the loss of many jobs, tax revenue, and energy independence. Such a move could hand the power in the oil market back to Saudi Arabia and Russia if the US were to fall from its leadership position in production. The bottom line is that the stock market could drop significantly is the current business-friendly environment suddenly changes to one of increased taxation and regulation. If Democrats nominate a moderate rather than a progressive candidate, the party will likely incorporate some of the progressive agenda into the platform.

As the market begins to focus on ramifications of the 2020 Presidential election as the primaries start early next year, we are likely to see an increase in stock market volatility.

Continue to buy volatility on new highs - it is coming

The VIX index was at the 13.47 level on November 21.

The chart shows that the index that measures the implied volatility of stocks in the S&P 500 has been in a range from 11.03 to 28.53 in 2019. The VIX moves higher during stock market corrections. The current level of the VIX, which is close to the low of this year, reflects the new highs in the stock market. We will likely see lots of action in the VIX in 2020, and the volatility index could trade in a much wider range than this year.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a short-term instrument that moves higher and lower with the VIX index. The most recent top holdings of the ETF product include:

VIXY holds short-term long positions in the nearby VIX futures contracts. Timing is essential when it comes to products like VIXY; they are not appropriate for medium or long-term long volatility risk positions.

VIXY is a highly liquid tool with net assets of $290.45 million. The ETF trades an average of over 3.19 million shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.87%.

VIXY has traded between $14.16 and $40.15 in 2019. The high came at the very start of the year, and the low on November 19. When it comes to this product, I like to use both price and time stops. I am always prepared to suffer lots of small loses in the quest to catch a period where an increase or spike in volatility takes the VIXY product significantly higher. When VIXY begins to move to the upside, I tend to increase my stop level.

VIXY is a short-term trading tool that moves higher when the stock market suffers a correction, and the VIX appreciates. This instrument could become extremely useful over the coming months as trade, Brexit, and the 2020 Presidential election in the US all have the potential to cause sudden bouts of price variance.

The risk of a correction in the stock market rises with the prices of equities, which continue to make new highs as the end of 2019 approaches.

