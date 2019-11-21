Assertio Is Prime For A Valuation Recovery

Company Thesis

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) is a specialty pharmaceuticals company which successfully divested itself of its painkiller exposure in response to the opioid crisis. Unfortunately, the company has zero growth catalysts within the next 3-5 years due to lack of scientific data backing up its pipeline candidates. There does exist an opportunity, however, for value investors as the stock is trading just above its free cash flow per share despite having no loss of exclusivity on its key products until 2022-2026. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why the company will be assigned a buy rating.

Cosyntropin Rejection

During its Oct 21st PDUFA, ASRT's cosyntropin sNDA was rejected citing inadequate pharmacodynamic parameters. This is unfortunate news, as this is the only drug candidate in ASRT's pipeline developed in-house. For its branded equivalent, (Mallinckrodt's (MNK) H.P. Acthar Gel) almost the entirety of its $800 million in annual revenues (declining by -20% Y/Y) stems from its astronomical price hike after it received a label expansion for first-line treatment of infantile spasms in 2011.

Meanwhile, ASRT's cosyntropin is not indicated for infantile spasms in its sNDA and possesses limited competitive advantage in corticosteroid therapy due to the sheer number of players in the sector. ASRT's Phase 3 trials for treating infantile spasms have also not achieved their enrollment target despite requiring just 80 patients. Considering the company failed to achieve proper parameters in its drug, it is unclear how it plans to achieve efficacy in the IS trials. Hence, shareholders should not have any hopes of revival and consider cosyntropin a dead project.

IW-3718 Woes

In July 2011, ASRT entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Ironwood (IRWD) granting its partner a license for worldwide rights to certain patents and other intellectual property use to its Acuform drug delivery technology for IW-3718, a gastric retentive formulation of colesevelam (bile acid sequestrant) under evaluation for refractory GERD. During 2Q2018, ASRT received a $5.0 million milestone payment related to the dosing of the first patient in IW-3718's Phase 3 trial. The company will receive additional contingent milestone payments upon the occurrence of certain development milestones and royalties on net sales of the product, if approved.

From FY2019 onward, collaboration revenues from IW-3718 may be the only possible source of growth for ASRT. Unfortunately, there is currently no evidence in medical literature regarding whether or not colesevelam is able to reduce bile acid reflux. It's Phase 2 clinical trial data was also suspect.

In the study, patients who took IW-3718 saw 15.8% improvement vs. placebo (p=0.04) in alleviating heartburn, and 12% improvement vs. placebo (p=0.01) in relieving regurgitation. There were no serious adverse events reported, but 10 patients did withdraw from the study out of a population of n=282.

In context, the trial was designed for a 15% improvement over placebo, which saw one primary endpoint fail while the other barely achieved statistical significance. Furthermore, the drug has not been studied in non-inferiority studies against other treatments for heartburn, especially against the countless generics on the market for this indication. As a result, the drug may witness clinical trial failure in Phase 3 and possesses extremely limited benefits even if approved. Without any growth candidates in the next 3-5 years, the only variable saving a sinking ship is its valuation.

Valuation Improvements

Currently, ASRT has $54.18 million cash on hand and $425 million in long-term debt and convertible notes. The company's FY2019 guidance remains that of $130 million for GAAP EBITDA, with roughly half of its cash flows spent on interest coverage alone.

Luckily, none of ASRT's products will see patent expiration until 2022-2026. In addition, the company is merely trading for $60 million in terms of market cap, which is equivalent to its annual adj. free cash flow of $60 million! Considering the company's EBITDA/Interest has improved from 1.85x to 2.10x since the last quarter, and its net debt to EBITDA has improved from 4.65x to 3.40x, the company is in fact making significant progress in its financial position. Moreover, ASRT's valuation is merely that of 4.0x EV/EBITDA and 1.30x EV/Sales, which is too inexpensive even for a company with zero growth potential. Considering the sector is trading for 4.8x EV/Sales and 13.5x EV/EBITDA, ASRT's valuation discount is hefty. At the minimum, shares should be trading at 3x P/FCFF for the next two years, until the company's patent expiration begins causing problems for its core revenues.

Summary

Based on failure of its cosyntropin sNDA, suspect clinical data on IW-3718, and excessive amounts of balance sheet leverage, zero growth catalysts remain for ASRT. This is compounded by the company spending 1,500 bps less than its comparable peers on its R&D margins.

On the other hand, ASRT's patent protection on key products does not expire until 2022-2026. Until then, the company's financial leverage is manageable, and its stock has been trading below free cash flow per share for some time. Until the company experiences material adverse events causing significant risks to its core revenues, shares of ASRT will be rated as a buy due to improvements in its financial metrics and the market irrationality of the stock trading below its earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ASRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.