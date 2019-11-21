Taiwan Semiconductor: Significant Capex Growth Shows Management's Optimism

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (“TSMC”) (TSM) delivered a solid Q3 2019 thanks to strong demand in automotive, smartphone and IoT chips. The company also raised its capital expenditure by 40% to US$14 ~ US$15 billion in 2019/2020 as it sees strong demand in 5G deployment. TSMC's investment should provide a boost to its revenue in the next few years. TSMC continues to lead its peers in technology and is well positioned to benefit from the megatrends of artificial intelligence and 5G. Its shares are expensive right now and a pullback will provide a better risk and reward profile.

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Highlights

TSMC reported a solid Q3 2019 with double-digit revenue and EPS growth year over year. As can be seen from the table below, its net revenue of US$9.4 billion was 10.7% higher than Q3 2018. It also exceeded its Q3 guidance of US$9.1 ~ US$9.2 billion. TSMC’s EPS of NTD$3.9 in Q3 2019 was also 13.5% higher than Q3 2018.

Source: Q3 2019 Investor Presentation

It appears that demand is very strong in different segments especially in high performance computing (10% quarter over quarter), smartphone (33%), Internet of Things (35%), and automotive (20%).

Source: Q3 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Significant capex increases in 2019 due to strong demand for its 5nm/7nm technology

In the conference call, TSMC announced its plan to raise its 2019 capital expenditure guidance by about 40% to $14 ~$15 billion. The company also expects its 2020 capex to remain elevated at the same level. Management made the decision based on stronger than expected demand for its state-of-the-art technology nodes. It appears that management is confident about the industry outlook such as growing demand for sophisticated 5G chips especially in the 5G smartphones. Indeed, we agree with management especially because semiconductor contents in 5G devices will increase substantially. Therefore, we expect semiconductor foundries such as TSMC to be the main beneficiaries from the inevitable deployment of this new technology. TSMC is well-prepared to take advantage of this trend as its 7nm technology is already in mass production with good yields. Its 5nm technology is now in risk production.

So, what does the significant ramp-up of its capex in 2019 and 2020 mean? Well, the capex will be used to quickly ramp-up its capacity especially for its 7nm and 5nm processes. Therefore, if demand is indeed there, we expect revenue and profit growth to accelerate in the next 3~4 years. In fact, we think it is highly likely that TSMC will hit or exceed the high-end of its long-term revenue growth target of 5% ~ 10%. As the company continues to improve its yield and utilization, it is likely that we will see gross margin expansion in the next few years.

Source: Created by author

TSMC continues to be the winner in the technology race

TSMC’s increase in capex is a sign that the semiconductor industry is a capital-intensive industry. There are not that many players left that are able to spend billions of dollars per year in capex. TSMC is one of the few left. In fact, last year Global Foundry announced that it would abandon all 7-nanometer development because it is difficult to continue burning cash unless you have enough market share and operating profit to keep on investing. Therefore, we expect TSMC to continue to maintain its competitive advantage in the next few years.

Risks and Challenges

Reliance on a few key customers

Although TSMC does not disclose any information regarding its customers, Apple (AAPL) is currently TSMC’s largest customer. Revenue from Apple may account for about one-fifth of its revenue according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In addition to a reliance on Apple, as technology advances, there are fewer companies that are able to use TSMC’s advanced technology nodes. This means that TSMC will increasingly rely on fewer customers in its advanced technology nodes.

High inventories in China

Chinese customers currently represent about one quarter of TSMC’s total customers. The recent U.S. government ban on China’s Huawei may trigger many Chinese companies to stockpile semiconductor inventories in case the U.S. government expand the restriction to other companies.

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Although TSMC should benefit from several future industry trends such as Internet of Things, 5G and artificial intelligence, the entire semiconductor industry is still highly cyclical. In an economic downturn, demand can quickly diminish and the firm is exposed to the risk of excessive capacity.

Possible bottlenecks in new technology nodes

As the manufacturing technology advances to 5nm and below, expenses in research and development will likely grow exponentially. Any missteps in R&D will allow TSMC’s competitors to close the gap.

Valuation Analysis

TSMC is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 25.2x. This is significantly higher than the ratio of about 15x in the beginning of 2019. Its trailing P/E ratio of 25.2x is about 8.5x multiples higher than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 16.7x. We expect TSMC to trade a few multiples higher than its historical average due to expected strong growth in H2 2019 and 2020. However, given the fact that its shares are already 8.5x higher than its historical average, we think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Moving from annual to quarterly dividend in 2020

TSMC has shifted from annual dividend payment to quarterly dividend payment starting in the fall of 2019. The company will pay a quarterly dividend of NTD$2 per share in Q4 and is expected to pay NTD$2.5 per share in Q1 2020. If it stays the same level for 2020, its total dividend will be NTD$10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 3.3%. In the conference call, the company reiterated that TSMC is still committed to maintaining its payout ratio of about 70% of its free cash flow. Looking forward to longer-term, we expect TSMC to gradually increase its dividends higher as its capex should help drive solid revenue growth in the years to come.

Investor Takeaway

TSMC's shares are trading at a premium to its historical average. We continue to have a positive view on TSMC’s growth outlook and believe it is a good investment choice especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, we believe a pullback will provide a better risk and reward profile.

