FNCB Bancorp's Margin To Drive Earnings, But Stock Price Not Attractive Enough

FNCB is currently trading at a price that is close to its target price; therefore, the appropriate rating on the stock is neutral.

Quarterly dividend expected to be maintained at $0.05 per share. This estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 2.48%.

FNCB Bancorp's (FNCB) earnings are expected to rise by only 0.7% year over year in 2020. The growth is attributable to expectations of low loan growth and slight net interest margin expansion. However, natural growth in non-interest expense is expected to constrain the growth of the bottom line. FNCB is expected to maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level of $0.05 per share.

Regional Economic Slowdown to Negatively Impact Loan Growth

The outlook on FNCB's loan growth is not very bright due to heightened loan payoffs after interest rate cuts and low credit demand in the wake of economic slowdown. FNCB is based in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where an economic downturn is expected. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's latest leading indexes report, Pennsylvania's leading index for September suggests contraction in the state's economy through the first quarter of 2020.

Based on the outlook for the market, I'm expecting FNCB's loan growth to decline to 1.6% in 2020. The table below shows my forecasts for FNCB's loans and other key balance sheet items.

Margin to Expand in the Short Term

According to management's guidance given in the third quarter 10-Q filing, FNCB's net interest margin stands to benefit from an interest rate cut in the first 12 months of the event. However, beyond a year's time, the margin is likely to get squeezed. This change in sensitivity is due to most liabilities re-pricing immediately after the cut while a majority of assets re-price with a lag. According to the results of the management's simulation model, a 100bps decline in interest rates can increase net interest income by 1.3% in the next 12 months compared to the third-quarter net interest income.

I'm assuming that the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. My assumption is largely based on the FOMC's statement that it will "monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path" of its target interest rate.

Based on the interest rate sensitivity guidance given by the management, my 2020 balance sheet estimates, and my interest rate assumption, I'm expecting FNCB's net interest margin to be on average 8bps higher in 2020 than 2019.

Earnings to Grow Negligibly Next Year

I'm expecting FNCB's non-interest based expenses to grow at a low rate of 2.4% year over year in 2020, which will offset the positive effect of NIM expansion and loan growth on the bottom line. Moreover, I'm expecting provisions for loan losses to be slightly higher in 2020 which will further constrain earnings growth.

I'm expecting earnings to grow by 0.7% year over year in 2020 to $10 million, or $0.50 per share, as shown in the table below.

Offering Dividend Yield of Only 2.5%

I'm expecting FNCB to maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level of $0.05 per share. This dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 2.5%. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 40%, which does not warrant a dividend cut. Moreover, FNCB's Tier I Capital to Risk Weighted Assets ratio was reported at 14.64% at the end of September 2019, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 8.5%. Thus, FNCB's dividend faces no threat from regulatory requirements.

FNCB Offering Limited Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to book ratio, P/B, to value FNCB. The company has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.24 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $6.9 gives a target price of $8.6 for December 2020. This price target implies a 6.6% upside from FNCB's November 18 closing price. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Giving a Neutral Rating

Due to the single-digit price upside, I think FNCB is not attractive at the current market price; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock. FNCB will become attractive at an entry point of $7.8, which is 10% below the target price. I recommend buying the stock if its price dips to the entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.