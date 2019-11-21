Brookfield Asset Management: Strong Capital Inflow Underscores The Positive Outlook

EPS growth can provide an interesting upside to the share prices over the next years, assuming P/E ratio can remain constant from now on.

Brookfield is expected to see continued capital inflow from global institutions in an environment driven by low interest rates across the leading economies worldwide.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) continues to show solid business fundamentals, underscored by healthy fundraising activity. While quarterly results were somehow modest, primarily due to weaker disposition gains in the quarter, we are confident in the stock performance in the long run, as underlying environment remains constructive and global institutions continue to flow capital to alternative investments given the low interest rate scenario.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Net income totaled $1.8 billion in the quarter, with strong growth compared to $941 million a year ago. FFO came in at $828 million or $0.80 a share in the quarter, $0.06 above estimates and up 2% over a year ago, primarily driven by asset management business results, contributions from new acquisitions and same-store growth from listed partnerships.

The asset management business generated fee-related earnings of $306 million in the quarter, benefiting from an increase of 35% in fee-related earnings before performance fees over a year ago, due to a third-party capital raised in flagship funds, growth in long-life fund strategies and co-investments, as well as the unit price appreciation in its listed partnerships.

The invested capital generated FFO of $356 million in the quarter, excluding disposition gains, with growth in listed partnerships partially offset by mark-to-market volatility in the company's listed financial assets and losses from one of its cyclical private equity investments, after strong earnings in 2018.

Finally, disposition gains contributed with a FFO of $125 million, primarily from real estate investments, but well below $401 million seen a year ago.

This quarter was also marked by the completion of Brookfield's acquisition of 61.2% of Oaktree announced on the last day of September, leading to over $500 billion in combined assets under management and $270 billion in fee bearing capital. While Oaktree will continue to run its business independently, Brookfield will support Oaktree to scale up some strategies, according to the management team. Meanwhile, Oaktree's strong credit expertise is expected to be a key additional capability to Brookfield, as it can provide the necessary knowledge to deploy capital when opportunities present themselves during times of market disruption that are expected to come in the future.

With Japan and Europe experiencing negative rates for all maturities and interest rates declining in U.S., the environment remains constructive for increasing capital inflow to alternative investments. Therefore, institutional investors should continue to shift toward alternative investments seeking higher returns in the long run, increasing global allocation to alternatives, currently estimated at 25%, to 60% over the next ten years, according to Brookfield estimates.

The fundraising occurred in the quarter has just confirmed this trend, with $2 billion of private fund capital raised, totaling third-party capital raised to almost $30 billion over the last twelve months. In addition, after the quarter end, Brookfield raised more than $9 billion, completing the final close of its fifth private equity fund. Year-to-date Brookfield has already raised nearly $50 billion for flagship funds and co-investments.

After recent fundraising activity, Brookfield's latest funds are near 45% invested on average. Meanwhile, the company has continued to deploy capital in strategic segments.

In infrastructure, for instance, given the growing demand for data to attend higher consumption of bandwidth and increased connected devices, Brookfield is looking to partner with telecom owners so that it can deploy and lease back infrastructure to these companies. As such, the company has an exclusive agreement to invest in a tower business that provides 130,000 telecom towers to Reliance Jio in India. Besides, the company entered in the fiber optical construction segment, with investments in UK and France, acquired data centers on three continents and recently purchased a data mobile business in New Zealand.

Another strategic investment focus in India, where Brookfield has already deployed over $16 billion in the last 10 years. The company is looking to stay strategically positioned in the country in order to take advantage of current distressed conditions in the wholesale and corporate credit market to acquire high-quality business at current scarce liquidity conditions in the country. The investment range is broad-based in the region, encompassing infrastructure, energy and real estate. As this situation proves to be temporary, Brookfield is poised to greatly benefit in the long run.

Going forward, the company plans the next round of fundraising to occur in 2021 and 2022 for its flagship funds and has a target to reach $100 billion, including current strategies in private equity, infrastructure, real state and renewable energies as well as Oaktree's credit products.

Valuation

Looking at a P/E TTM to assess the valuation of Brookfield on a comparative basis with other asset manager names, we can see on the table below that Brookfield's current P/E multiple of 15.5x is the second lowest in the rank and near 24% below the average of 20.4x.

Source: Data from YCharts, consolidated by the author

When comparing with the P/E average over the last years, Brookfield is trading 12.3% below the 3-year average and 5.7% below the 5-year average, while the peer group is trading 17.6% above and 15.4% above the respective averages, evidencing that while Brookfield has experienced a P/E contraction over the past years, other asset managers' stocks on average have shown a multiple expansion during the same period.

This divergence in P/E multiple may be partially explained by Brookfield's lower EPS growth profile, as the company's EPS growth has lagged its peer group over the last 3 years, although it has indeed outperformed in the 5-year period, according to the chart below. In addition, current long-term EPS growth estimates of 10% CAGR are also lower than average.

In fact, after applying the PEG method. Brookfield's PEG ratio of 1.55 is quite similar to the peer group average, suggesting it is trading near the fair value compared to the peer group by this metric.

Source: Data from YCharts, consolidated by the author

On the other hand, Brookfield's EPS growth potential of 10% CAGR is still significant, considering where we are in the economic cycle and the low interest rate environment. Therefore, the EPS growth alone can provide an interesting upside to shares prices over the next years, assuming P/E ratio can remain constant from now on.

Furthermore, Brookfield's strong revenue and FFO growth is indicative of its strong fundraising capability and industry consolidation potential, as evidenced by the recent Oaktree's transaction. As the company's new investments mature, this top line growth is expected to increasingly boost earnings growth as well and unleash strong stock price upside in the years to come, probably above current market estimates.

Source: YCharts

Takeaway

Based on a diversified asset management franchise covering real estate, private equity, infrastructure segments and now credit markets, after the acquisition of Oaktree, Brookfield expects to see continued capital inflow from global institutions in an environment driven by low interest rates across the leading economies worldwide.

Although modest quarterly results may temporarily overshadow the long-term picture, this strong fundraising outlook underpins top line growth in the years ahead and earnings increase once new investments mature.

Therefore, despite the relative EPS growth underperformance over the past years, we have a bullish view on Brookfield going forward, as the development of this scenario should contribute to a sustained stock price appreciation in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.