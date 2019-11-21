ServiceMaster Gets A Re-Rating

On October 22nd ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) dropped a profitability surprise and the market reacted by cutting the price of the shares by more than 20% to close at $44.70 on volume that was about 10 times normal. In the weeks since, shares have fallen further to around $35, or more than 38% below the $56.14 that the shares fetched at closing on October 21st. Shares are now much more attractive on a multiples basis but remain too expensive, especially if the company's cash flow is in jeopardy from decreasing profitability.

The cause of the price implosion was, among other possible things, ServiceMaster's disclosure that adjusted EPS in Q319 (ended 9/30/19) would be significantly below consensus and that adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2019 (ended 12/31/19) was being taken down by almost 5% from the guidance given August 6th. The reasons for these downward revisions will be discussed after the impact on ServiceMaster's forward PE multiples are evaluated.

Forward PE Multiples

In response to the pre-announcement of Q3 results, the consensus 2019 adjusted EPS estimate was revised down by almost 15% to $1.33 from $1.56. Despite this meaningful reduction, the significant price decline actually improved forward PE to 26.3x from 36.0x before the pre-announcement. Similarly, the 2020 forward PE declined to 24.3x after the pre-announcement from 33.0x before, even though consensus 2020 EPS was revised down more than 15% to $1.44 from $1.70.

The meaningful reductions in forward PE's are favorable to the bullish thesis but they remain lofty (S&P 500 forward PE at only 18.9x as of November 15), and with EPS growth estimated at 8.3% the 2020 PEG ratio is at 2.9x (24.3x PE/8.3% growth) which is significantly beyond the 1.5x-2.0x we consider the upper limit of investible valuation.

Updated Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance was lowered to between $415 million and $425 million from the previous guidance of between $435 million and $445 million. At the midpoints, company guidance was reduced by $20M or about 5.5%.

From the press release announcing the updated guidance,

The movement in Adjusted EBITDA guidance includes an approximately $5 million increase from acquisitions, $10 million reduction from the impact of termite damage claims which are difficult to forecast due to timing unpredictability, $5 million reduction from additional investments in growth and $10 million from targeted revenue reductions principally in the Mobile, Alabama area and the impact of outsourcing our fumigation services."

And,

Formosan termite activity has been increasing over the last few years, however due to a number of climatic and environmental factors it remains largely concentrated in the Mobile, Alabama area of the country, which represents less than one percent of Terminix revenue."

Unlike the announced decline in Q3 adjusted EPS and lower 2019 EBITDA guidance, the company revised its 2019 revenue guidance upward. Consensus revenue was revised upward in response which indicates that the sharp drop in the share price was indeed due to the disclosure of weak profitability.

Updated Revenue Guidance and Acquisitions

2019 Revenue guidance was revised up to between $2.07B-$2.085B from the previous guidance of $2.045B-$2.06B. This 1.2% bump (at the midpoints) in guidance prompted an upward adjustment to consensus revenue to $2.08B for 2019 from $2.069B before the guidance and $2.23B for 2020 from $2.197B. As the company noted in the announcement,

The increase to revenue guidance is driven primarily by the recently announced acquisitions at Terminix Commercial and internationally. "

Terminix Commercial comprises about 20% of the Terminix segment revenue which itself makes up more than 85% of total company revenue. ServiceMaster also increased the lower end of its 2019 Terminix organic revenue guidance. The company now expects it to grow between 2.5% and 3% compared to 2% and 3% previously.

The recent acquisitions in the Terminix Commercial segment include Gregory Pest Solutions and McCloud Services which were announced with the updated guidance while the acquisition of Pest Pulse in May was reported on October 29th. This acquisition was a second venture into Europe by ServiceMaster along with the Nomor acquisition which was announced in September.

Gregory and McCloud, based in the Carolinas and the Midwest, respectively, are affiliated service providers of ServiceMaster's Copesan commercial national accounts unit. Pest Pulse operates in Ireland and uses internet-connected smart pest traps and software while Nomor is based in Sweden and serves Sweden and Norway.

These acquisitions and the others in 2018 and 2019 are part of the commercial strategy of building a multi-brand service network, entering new service sectors, and expanding beyond North America. Acquisition revenue for the full year 2019 is expected to be approximately $130 million and presumably these latest acquisitions will impact incremental revenue in 2020 as well.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow ('OCF') and free cash flow ('FCF') for Q319 (and the full year 2019) were not guided in the pre-announcement but were disclosed in the actual Q3 earnings announcement on November 5th.

As a percentage, Q319 OCF declined to 10.4% of revenue from 12.1% in Q219 and 13.3% in Q318 (ended 9/310/18). Likewise, Q319 FCF was 9.3% of revenue which was down from 11.1% in Q219 and 12.1% in Q318. A review of ServiceMaster's working capital management indicates that these negative cash flow trends are due largely to the decline in profitability.

Specifically, Accounts Receivable and Inventory turnover were at 51.2 days combined for the trailing twelve months ended Q319 which is comparable to the 52 days for TTM Q219 and 50.5 days for TTM Q318. Offsetting these stable cash flow drivers was an increase in the turnover of Accounts Payable to 44.4 days for TTM Q319 from 45.2 days for TTM Q219 and 48.3 days for TTM Q318. The net effect of these changes was a slowing of the operating cash cycle to 6.8 days for TTM Q319 from 2.2 days for Q318.

The combination of decreased profitability and slower working capital turnover are what drove the fairly significant reduction in cash flow (OCF and FCF) as a percentage of revenue in Q319.

Management Change

ServiceMaster also announced the departure of Terminix Residential President Matthew Stevenson. Few details were given as to why he is leaving the company after just 2 years (he was hired in October 2017, about 3 months after CEO Nik Varty) and the segment's performance does not suggest any obvious reason.

During his tenure the segment generated about 38% of Terminix revenue for the 6 months ended Q219, compared to 36% in the prior year period and 40% during both 2018 and 2017. The decline of the share of segment revenue from 2017 to Q219 is explained by the acquisition fueled growth of the Commercial segment which grew 25% in the 6 months ended Q219 and 24% in 2018.

Organic growth has been a focus of the company since Nik Varty took over in 2017, but here too the Terminix Residential segment seems to have performed well with organic growth at 5% in the 6 months ended Q219 after achieving 4% organic growth in 2018.

Conclusion

Our most recent article concluded that shares of ServiceMaster would be attractive at a forward PE multiple closer to 20x-25x compared to the then current PE of 33x-36x. Forward multiples are now close to the desired level, but sustained cash flow generation will need to be re-established to past levels in coming quarters. Since management has guided increased revenue and decreased profitability, working capital management is especially critical to evaluating if the company has sustainable cash generating capacity while it integrates its recent acquisitions and moves its operations beyond North America.

When a major drop in price exceeds the deterioration of company fundamentals there is often an entry point which appeals to us, especially if there is an attractive dividend yield which we perceive as sustainable. However, in ServiceMaster's case where there is no dividend, and despite the improved revenue outlook, the forward PE multiples were so elevated before the surprise earnings announcement that the severe price decline has not yet reduced multiples enough to justify moving to bullish from neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.