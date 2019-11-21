Novo Nordisk Continues NASH Pipeline Push With Latest Product Bolt On

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that it had formed a partnership deal with Ube Industries. The point of this deal was so that Novo Nordisk could obtain worldwide rights to a NASH product known as UD-014. This product is in the early part of development, preclinical product, but it could have massive implications for the company's NASH pipeline. With Novo Nordisk focusing heavily on NASH, it even established another large deal with another biotech by the name of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA). The NASH market is a large market opportunity but has a lot of competition in terms of the amount of biotechs trying to develop a drug for it.

Partnership Deal Is One Of Many Opportunities For The Company

Novo Nordisk had come to an agreement with Ube Industries in order to gain worldwide rights to UD-014. UD-014 is a small-molecule inhibitor of semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase/vascular adhesion protein-1 (SSAO/VAP-1). Ube Industries is a Japanese company that developed UD-014. The goal is to develop this drug for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is a good market opportunity that is expected to reach $13.38 billion by 2026. The only thing is that no financial terms of the deal were released for the time being. Still, it will be usual type of partnerships that are done in the pharmaceutical space. This will be an upfront payment to Ube industries, milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales of products sold. The need for Novo Nordisk to obtain this product is because in preclinical studies, it was shown to reduce inflammation. Another item observed is that it has an antioxidative effect on endothelial cells, which might prove to be useful in treating NASH. Novo Nordisk will lead the effort by developing UD-014 for NASH. It will also be responsible for manufacturing and commercialization of the product.

Push For NASH indications To Expand Pipeline

Novo Nordisk has a huge emphasis on generating partnerships with NASH biotechs. It does make sense though because diabetes kind of falls in as a risk factor in developing NASH. Being that Novo Nordisk has an array of diabetes products, it only makes sense to make such a significant push into the NASH space. Besides the partnership with Ube Industries a few weeks back, the company had recently made a partnership with another biotech for liver-related cardiometabolic diseases (including NASH). This involves a partnership with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to develop drugs for liver diseases. Novo Nordisk is highly committed to the cardiometabolic space, so much so that it offered Dicerna a hefty deal. It will give the biotech an upfront payment of $175 million, and then the possibility of $75 million over the next 3 years. On top of that, Dicerna could earn up to $357.5 million per target in milestone payments. Lastly, I believe Novo Nordisk is highly bullish on Dicerna. The reason why is because it made a $50 million equity investment with a 25% premium at $21.93 per share as part of the deal. This was the second NASH partnership for Novo Nordisk this month, and it has plenty of shots on goal to go after this space which is highly sought out by many biotechs.

Big Market Opportunity But Highly Competitive

The NASH indication is a large market opportunity; however, there are so many competitors in this space that it will continue to become crowded. For instance, the top contender is Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). The reason why is because Intercept has already submitted its new drug application (NDA) for FDA approval of its drug Ocaliva for the treatment of NASH. This company is also on track to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by Q4 of 2019 for potential European approval also. Genfit (GNFT) is another major player in the NASH space; however, it won't release its top-line results from its phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study until the end of 2019. If its study does meet on the primary endpoint of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, then it could be possible for it to receive accelerated approval of its drug Elafibranor for this indication. The EMA could even possibly give it conditional approval for the European territory as well.

Conclusion

Novo Nordisk continues to make many partnership deals around several metabolic diseases. A focus for many companies, including this one, has been to develop drugs that may crack the large NASH market. It is a large market opportunity and it makes sense that Novo Nordisk is going after this market. On the flip side, the first big risk is that there is a lot of competition in this space. I named a few companies above such as Intercept and Genfit. However, there are several other biotechs that had promising data in terms of reducing liver fat content in NASH patients such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX). Another risk to focus on is that both partnerships developed by Novo Nordisk are for preclinical studies. That means these programs are in the early stages of development. Even then, there is no guarantee that they will end up passing through all stages of clinical studies. Still, Novo Nordisk is in better shape compared to all these other biotechs. That's because it is already generating billions of dollars in the cardiometabolic space. Specifically, the company has a massive product portfolio of diabetes treatments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.