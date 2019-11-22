Two 6% High Yielders Beating The Market In 2019 And Over The Past Quarter - No K-1s

These are not energy stocks - there's no K-1.

Both firms have outperformed the market and their benchmarks in 2019, and during all of the recent market pullbacks over the past year plus.

Looking for outperforming dividend stocks? It's interesting to see who has been winning the game lately, and it looks like healthcare stocks have caught a bid - this sector is up 6.8% over the past month, after lagging the market earlier in the year:

Although the utilities sector has lagged over the past month, there are certain stocks within it which have outperformed both the utility benchmark and the market. Within the real estate sector, there are healthcare REITs which have also outperformed.

We found two such disparate dividend stocks, Atlantica Yield (AY), a UK-based utility with international assets, and Global Medical REIT (GMRE), a US healthcare REIT:

AY and GMRE have both outperformed their benchmarks and the S&P 500 in 2019, and over the past year, month and quarter:

We zoned in some additional time periods - the peaks and valleys between pullbacks, to see how AY and GMRE the pullbacks. They also outperformed the market by wide margin during these periods.

Although the Dow and the S&P both hit new highs since the previous July highs, they've only moved 2.3% and 2.8% since then, respectively, whereas AY is up 11.45%, and GMRE is up a dazzling 29.7%.

That one period of outperformance wasn't a fluke either. They both outperformed in the May '19 and Q4 '18 pullbacks and since the previous September 2018 market highs:

Profiles:

AY is a "sustainable infrastructure company" that owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors.

Like many of the dividend stocks that we've owned through the years, AY's cash flow is based upon long-term contracts, (~17 years remaining contract life), with creditworthy counterparties. AY owns 24 assets, comprising 1,496 MW of renewable energy generation, 300 MW of efficient natural gas, 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines and 10.5 Mft3 per day of water assets.

AY's management uses Cash Available For Distribution, CAFD, as its dividend sustainability metric. Its top segment is Renewables, which accounted for 68% of its CAFD, followed by Natural Gas, 14%, Transmission & Transport, 14%, and Water, 4%, through 9/30/19.

Although it's UK-based, AY's revenues are 90% in US dollars, and its holdings include 36% in North America and 12% in South America.

(Source: AY site)

GMRE is a diversified healthcare REIT, which derives more than 55% of its rental income from Medical Office Buildings, MOBs. Its top 10 states comprise ~80% of its rental income, with Texas being its top area, at ~18%, Ohio with 11%, and PA with 9.6%:

(Source: GMRE site)

Dividends:

Both companies have very similar yields, with AY a bit higher, at 6.36%, vs. 5.99% for GMRE. AY goes ex-dividend next week, on 11/27/19, while GMRE should go ex-dividend ~Christmas Eve, (take that Mr. Scrooge).

AY has a better payout ratio, at 88.67% of CAFD over the past four quarters. GMRE's FFO/AFFO payout ratio is 106.67%, but it looks like the market could care less, the way this stock has been performing. GMRE has jumped ~17% since its 11/6/19 earnings report.

Both stocks have lousy dividend growth rates, but looking a bit closer shows a much better recent trend for AY. After its dividend dropped from $1.4292 to just $.45 in 2016, it has risen consistently over the past three years, to the present $1.57:

We included 2019 at a steady $.80 rate for GMRE, and came up with -4.87%. Like AY, GMRE reduced its dividend in 2016, from $1.0224 to $.7408, and has kept it at $.80 in 2017-2018. So far, it has paid $.20/quarterly in Q1-3 '19 - management hasn't yet declared the Q4 payout.

Earnings:

For the first nine months of 2019, AY saw revenue and EBITDA decline in its two largest geographical regions - EMEA and North America, while South America posted a 15% gain in both categories.

Its biggest segment, Renewables, had a 13%, ~$70M EBITDA decline, which wasn't offset by its three other segments. Even though they all had gains, their EBITDA total was ~$16M:

(Source: AY site)

GMRE had major gains in Funds From Operations, FFO, in Q1-3 '19, which rose 48%, to $19.69M, with similar gains in Adjusted FFO, AFFO:

However, this huge growth didn't translate into FFO or AFFO growth per share, since, they also had 52.8% in their average share count during Q1-3 '19. The comparative share/unit count actually increased to 39.45M as of 9/30/19.

(Source: GMRE site)

Financials:

AY shows negative ROA and ROE due to its trailing -$18.1M in net income, which stems from a large non-cash depreciation and amortization expense of $311M. That's why management uses CAFD as their dividend sustainability metric. AY's debt/equity leverage, though, does look higher than its sector medians.

GMRE's ROA and ROE are much closer to its sector's medians, while its debt/equity leverage is also higher:

Debt:

AY's debt looks well-laddered into the future, with its first large maturity not coming until 2022.

GMRE shows total liquidity of $136M, with an average term of 3.85 years:

Valuations:

Surprisingly, after its big price gains, AY still looks somewhat cheaper than sector medians for most of these metrics, excepting price/sales. Its dividend yield is also over 2X the median average.

We don't have as many comps for GMRE, but it looks cheaper than its industry figures on a price/sales and price/book basis, with a slightly higher dividend yield:

Analysts' Targets:

This is a familiar refrain - "these stocks' big price gains have outrun analysts' price targets for them."

Such is the case for GMRE - it's 3.6% above analysts' average $13.36 price target. AY isn't far behind, it's about even with its $25.83 average price target.

With both stocks at or above their average price targets, we looked at selling cash secured puts as a possible way to get a lower breakeven.

AY's call and put options didn't look that attractive, but GMRE does have an April $12.50 put option which pays $.55. The annualized put yield is 10.93%, with a breakeven of $11.95, which is ~7% below GMRE's average $12.88 price target.

You can see more details for this trade on our Cash Secured Puts Table.

