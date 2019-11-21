Agilent Is Up Almost 20% Since Its Last Earnings Report: Assessing If The Momentum Continues

The sentiment has shifted away from a more optimistic stance to a more neutral stance since the last earnings report.

The stock has rallied by almost 20% since its last earnings report and has moved from oversold to overbought as a result.

I wrote an earnings preview on Agilent (A) back in August, and I had a bullish outlook on the company back then. Here is what I stated in my summary paragraph:

I think the safest play on Agilent right now is to wait until after the earnings report. I am bullish on the stock, but if the company disappoints and gaps lower, it will likely drop below the lower rail of the trend channel, and that will negate one of the drivers behind the bullish posture. If the company meets expectations, based on history, it isn't likely to gap higher, but rather it is more apt to trend higher. Therefore, I recommend waiting until after the earnings report to enter a bullish trade on Agilent.

While I was bullish, my statement that the stock wasn't likely to gap higher turned out to be wrong. The stock gapped almost 10% higher when it opened on August 15, the morning after the earnings report. The stock has continued to rally since the report and is up almost 20% since the close on August 14.

Now, the company is getting ready to report fiscal fourth quarter results after the closing bell on Monday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter and that is a slight increase from the $0.81 EPS in the fourth quarter of 2018.

My bullish stance on Agilent back in August was based on a number of factors - the fundamentals and the technical picture were the main drivers with the sentiment toward the stock a minor concern. The fundamentals are still strong with the company growing earnings at a rate of 17% per year over the last three years and a jump of 13% in the third quarter. One thing that has changed in the last three months is that analysts expect earnings to grow by 11% for 2019. Back in August, the estimated annual growth was at 9%.

Revenues have been growing by 8% per year over the last three years and they increased by 6% in the third quarter. Analysts expect revenue to come in at $1.33 billion for the fourth quarter and that would be an increase of 3% over last year.

The management efficiency measurements did change a little since the last earnings report. The return on equity was at 22.93% and it is now 19.3%. It dropped a little, but it is still above average. The profit margin didn't change and is at 22.5%.

The overall fundamental picture for Agilent is still strong and that is part of the reason why the stock has rallied over the last three months.

From Near Oversold Territory to Overbought Territory

The technical setup for Agilent was a big part of why I was bullish back in August. The stock was down near the lower rail of a trend channel and it was hovering near its 104-week moving average. The stock was also close to oversold territory based on the weekly stochastic readings. Now, the stochastic readings are in overbought territory and they have been elevated for almost two months now.

The 10-week RSI hasn't reached overbought territory just yet, but it is certainly trending that way. The last time the indicator hit overbought territory was back in the first quarter and that was a bad sign for the stock. In fact, the last two times where the stochastic readings were in overbought territory and the RSI was in overbought territory, it was a bad sign for the stock.

As impressive as the rally has been, it still faces the potential resistance in the $80 to $82.50 range. That was the all-time high that it hit back in February and March and it could potentially be a hurdle for the stock as it moves back up.

Sentiment has Shifted Slightly to a More Bearish Stance

The three main sentiment indicators that I look at are the analysts' ratings, the short interest ratio, and the put/call ratio. All three of these indicators have shifted to a more bearish reading in the last three months and as a contrarian, that is a good sign.

There are 15 analysts covering the stock at this time with no "buy" ratings, five "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 60% and that is slightly below average. Back in August, the buy percentage was at 75%. The changes have come from a drop in coverage and all of the ones that stopped covering the stock had buy ratings on it.

The short interest ratio is at 2.4 and while that is still below average, it is up from the 1.5 reading we saw back in August. The number of shares sold short has increased from 4.0 million shares to 4.99 million shares since the last earnings report.

Finally, the put/call ratio is at 1.12 with 19,132 puts and 17,066 calls open at this time. This reading is slightly above average, but, more importantly, it is up from the 0.846 reading we saw back in August. The put open interest has increased slightly while the call open interest is down by almost 5,000 contracts.

While none of the three sentiment indicators are displaying extreme bearish readings, they have all three shifted to a more bearish stance. Now, what you need to remember is that increasing bearish sentiment is a good thing from a contrarian point of view.

My Overall Take on Agilent

I am still bullish on Agilent for the long term, but I don't know if it is the right time to buy the stock. The stock has moved from oversold territory and hovering just above the lower rail of its trend channel and now it is in overbought territory and approaching potential resistance in the $80 to $82.50 range.

The fundamentals are still good and the sentiment has shifted away from some pretty optimistic readings. In fact, I mentioned that the sentiment was a concern when I wrote the article back in August. However, I felt the technical picture was an overriding factor in that case.

If I owned the stock already, I certainly wouldn't be looking to sell it at this time as I think it should continue to move higher in the coming quarters. If I was looking to add it to my portfolio, I would try to exercise patience and wait for the stock to pull back a little and move the oscillators down toward oversold territory. I would also look to buy it closer to the lower rail of the channel than the upper rail of the channel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.