One Of My Top-10 Sells For 2020: Noble Midstream Partners

Since my last bullish publication on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) in the summer, the stock has returned (18.0%), including distributions. Today, I am downgrading to "sell" after the company reached an agreement with Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) regarding the IDRs. The reason for the bearish outlook is summarized in three bullet points:

Noble Energy eliminated the incentive distribution rights. NBLX's operational performance has increased, but it should stabilize at current levels going forward. The company will have a tough time covering distribution in 2020.

Noble Energy eliminated the IDRs

A seemingly positive story for NBLX came out on Friday, November 11, 2019, when Noble Energy mentioned that it eliminated its IDRs and sold the rest of the onshore midstream assets to NBLX. The news appears suitable for investors because NBLX has one issue to worry about regarding the IDRs. However, the price to pay will be steep for investors. The company paid $670 million in cash and gave 38.5 million of newly issued common shares of NBLX. The total value of the deal was $1.6 billion.

The reason why investors are substantially affected comes with the newly issued common shares of NBLX. Over the last 12 months, NBLX distributed $107 million to shareholders. The newly issued 38.5 million shares represent an extra $103 million of distributions to unitholders. Since the distribution was barely covered by the cash flow of operations after funding capital expenses, it seems that NBLX will have a tough time funding the distributions shortly. In brief, the company has a substantial burden going forward regarding the distribution. More on it later.

Revenue and EBITDA

On a positive note, the revenue and EBITDA stories look appealing. The company has posted soaring revenue for the past five Q3s. On a YOY basis, revenue increased by 21.5% from $139 million in Q3 2018 to $169 million in Q3 2019. The primary driver was a substantial increase in gross volume of gas gathered from 249 MMcf/d to 475 MMcf/d. Meanwhile, the company had guided between 425 and 445 MMcf/d. EBITDA increased by a whopping 44.7% from $67 million to $97 million over the same period. Since EBITDA's increase was higher than revenue, it seems that the company is managing costs appropriately.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

After a third consecutive decline in gross and operating margins, the company finally reversed the trend. Gross and operating margins increased from 37.7% and 34.7% in Q3 2018, respectively, to 47.1% and 44.9%, respectively. Moreover, over the past five years, the spread between the gross and operating margins have narrowed, implying that the company is cutting operating expenses. However, the margins are too compacted that cutting operating expenses is almost impossible going forward.

Source: YCharts

Operational Performance

NBLX's operational performance seems to be improving lately at first glance. The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to measure a company's operational performance. The ROE itself only measures the efficiency in which the company produces net income per dollar of shareholders' equity. However, it does not indicate what the drivers for such efficiency are. Hence the usefulness of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea about the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier.

Applying the DuPont ROE formula straight from the textbook is not possible in all cases. The mechanical approach fails when the company reports one-time events such as discontinued operations, asset sales, and impairments. Therefore, I modified the formula slightly to, what I believe, gives an accurate picture of the ongoing business. Below are the DuPont ROE formula and the modified DuPont ROE formula.

DuPont ROE formula

Modified ROE formula

If you have read my articles recently, you will notice that I changed my methodology. Previously, I used to look at the ROE of one period and compare it to the same period in the previous year. The current method now considers the trailing 12-month financial data. The income statement and cash flow statement accounts are added, i.e. the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The balance sheet accounts are averages for the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using the previously mentioned methodology is that it removes any seasonality effects. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

At first glance, it seems that NBLX reversed the downward trending ROE. It appears to have bottomed in Q4 2018, where the ROE was 14.4%. In Q3 2010, the coefficient rose to 17.3%. It is essential to determine what is driving the uptick in the operational performance to assess its sustainability.

Source: YCharts

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income from continuing operations after paying for taxes. As the coefficient approaches 1.0, it means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT from continuing operations, which is excellent for investors. NBLX's tax burden ratio of 1.0 confirms the pass-through status of the entity as it is an MLP.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. In this case, the higher is better, with a maximum of 1.0. In NBLX's case, the interest burden has declined slightly, but it is not concerning. The metric sits at 0.9 for Q3 2019 compared to 1.0 a year ago. The interest burden decline should not worry investors.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The higher the metric, the more efficient the company is in containing costs. NBLX's operating income margin has increased slightly on a sequential basis. For Q3 2019, the operating income margin was 41.7%, up from 39.1% in Q2 2019. However, as seen from the chart in the previous section, the operating income margin is not likely to continue increasing significantly since the operating expenses are already minimal compared to the cost of revenue. Therefore, NBLX can only improve on the operating income margin provided that it has buying power with suppliers.

Another driver is the asset turnover. The efficiency ratio measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset, and higher is better in this case. NBLX's asset turnover remained unchanged over the past six quarters at 0.3. There is not much to write home about it.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient takes into consideration current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. The equity multiplier has remained relatively unchanged over the past six quarters. Currently, the coefficient is 1.7. It is not concerning. Further discussion on the financial leverage from the long-term debt comes in the following section.

In brief, the return on equity improved due to improving operating income margin. However, since the operating expenses are already minimal, the operating income margin will not continue to grow unless NBLX can lower the costs of goods sold, which is not an easy task to do. Hence, investors should expect a flat ROE going forward. The only plausible resource that NBLX may leverage to increase the operational performance is to expand its financial leverage.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratios provide hints about the company's long-term debt sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the interest expense from operating income. A ratio below 1.5 is dangerous, and a ratio below 1.0 requires immediate attention. The later coefficient describes the company's leverage level from the long-term debt perspective.

From long-term debt sustainability perspective, investors should have no concerns today. From the ICR perspective, the company can cover the interest expense with ease. In Q3 2019, the ICR was 16.2, up from 14.8 in the last quarter. Also, investors should not pay attention to the ICR deterioration on a YOY basis. Although the coefficient dropped from 25.2 to 16.2, the driver was the change in the tiny interest expense in Q3 2018.

NBLX's financial leverage from the long-term debt perspective also looks appealing. The D/E ratio has ticked slightly higher over the past six quarters, but it is not concerning. Currently, the D/E is 0.6, up from 0.4 a year ago. The primary driver was an increase in long-term debt, partially offset by an increase in shareholders' equity.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

One slight concern is the increase in the Debt/trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio. Although the metric is not at concerning levels, the coefficient increased significantly from 1.5 in Q2 2018 to 2.3 in Q3 2019. Investors must keep a close eye on the metric in hopes that it stabilizes, ideally, by increasing EBITDA.

Source: YCharts

Distribution Sustainability

The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations provide color on the distribution sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the distributions from net income. The latter illustrates if the company can cover capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

The story looks bullish from the net income perspective. The company has covered the distributions from net income with ease over the past six quarters. On a slightly negative tone, net income has remained unchanged while distributions have spiked. Nonetheless, NBLX has plenty of room for distribution hikes.

From the cash flow from the operations perspective, the story also looks appealing. The DCR has increased sharply from 0.3 in Q3 2018 to 0.9 in Q3 2019, primarily driven by a reduction in capital expenses and an increase in CFO.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

In Q3 2019, the company announced that capital expenses were trending materially lower. Also, for 2020, while management did not give a specific target on capital expenses, Brent Smolik, CEO, hinted that the trend should continue in the interim in the Q3 2019 earnings call. Brent mentioned that capital expenses would be primarily related to connecting wells to the existing infrastructure. Therefore, evidence suggests that, in 2020, capital expenses will continue to decrease, benefiting the distribution coverage. Nonetheless, the distributions will rise sharply due to the newly issued shares to Noble Energy. In brief, investors should not expect sustainable distribution hikes in the interim.

Source: Q3 2019 earnings presentation deck

Relative Valuation

While several multiples could be employed to determine the relative valuation, EV/EBITDA has the advantages of using market values for the enterprise value. Also, EBITDA disregards debt, taxes, and accounting treatments. P/E has a significant disadvantage that the coefficient is useless when companies post net losses. Also, P/B has a primary weakness in the sense that balance sheets rarely reflect the real economic value of the assets.

From the trailing 12-month standpoint, the story looks neutral. NBLX seems to be fairly valued, as it has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.8 compared to an industry median of 7.9. From a forward-looking perspective, the story appears slightly bearish. While its peers' median hovers around 8.8, NBLX has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.5. Nonetheless, since revenue and EBITDA continue to increase, and the CFO is poised to cover capital expenses and distributions with ease, the overvaluation may be justified.

The Takeaway

The agreement between NBLX and Noble Energy is terrible for investors. The company now has a massive burden regarding distributions to unitholders going forward. Investors should not expect distribution hikes in the interim. It is best to sell the shares and move away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.