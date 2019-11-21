Vanda: Significantly Underappreciated

Does the company have a short-range or long-range outlook in regard to profits? - Philip Fisher

You might think that the stock market truly knows how much a stock is worth and thus ascribed a true valuation. The belief in an "efficient market" has been taught in business school for countless years. As such, it remains the dominant thinking. Nonetheless, investment gurus like Warren Buffett or his mentor (Philip Fisher) dispelled that myth. Regardless of Buffett's wisdom, the Flat Earth Society is still flourishing. Now between market popularity and the investment gurus, I'd go with the latter.

In my view, the true worth (i.e. intrinsic value) of most bioscience equities does not match their stock price. That is to say, a company can undergo strong fundamental developments and yet the market still punishes the stock for unrelated reasons. Now, it's also true that most stocks' price will move up to match its true worth, at least 91% of the time. A prime example of the said phenomenon is Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA). Despite stellar pipeline advancement and earnings increase, the stock traded Southbound for most of 2019. As such, I strongly believe that a huge rally is long overdue. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Vanda and provide my expectations on this growth story.

Figure 1: Vanda Pharmaceuticals' chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Operating out of Washington DC, Vanda is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to serve the unmet needs in psychiatry. Accordingly, I like Vanda because it is powered by a commercialized portfolio that is generating increasing revenues to fund other pipeline innovation.

Back in January 2014, the FDA approved tasimelteon (Hetlioz) as a treatment of the non-24-hours sleep-wake disorder (i.e. non-24). Of note, Hetlioz is similar to the melatonin that you can get over-the-counter: it works by activating the melatonin receptor. Notwithstanding, this is a prescription medicine that has excellent purity and stellar efficacy. After the U.S. approval, Vanda successfully pushed Hetlioz to Europe in July of the following year for adults suffering from blindness with non-24.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Vanda)

That aside, Iloperidone (i.e. Fanapt) is the other FDA-approved drug that gained marketing authorization back in 2009. As an atypical neuroleptic, Fanapt works by blocking serotonin and dopamine receptors. Similar to Hetlioz, Fanapt is enjoying significant sales traction. Notably, the leadership team is aggressively seeking label expansion for both products while advancing other pipeline molecules.

Pipeline Advancement

That being said, let's do a quick check of pipeline progress. Notably, Vanda received a complete response letter (i.e. CRL) for the Hetlioz label expansion regarding jet lag on August 16th this year. Thereafter, the company met with the FDA to determine the next course of action. I'll wait for Vanda to provide an update on that front.

Aside from jet lag, the firm is expanding Hetlioz for Smith-Magenis Syndrome (i.e. SMS). In my view, this is prudent because an orphan drug can enjoy premium reimbursement to ensure that its innovation efforts are worthwhile. Looking ahead, Hetlioz's supplemental drug application ("sNDA") for SMS will be filed by year-end. Around the same time, Vanda intends to launch Hetlioz into a Phase 3 study for delayed sleep phase disorder ("DSPD"). Due to various expansions, chances are that Hetlioz will eventually gain approval for at least one more indication. In addition to Hetlioz, Vanda is adding value to Fanapt by studying its use as a monthly neuroleptic injection. Additionally, the company plans to study Fanapt for bipolar disorder by year-end.

Though I haven't talked much about tradipitant, it's an intriguing molecule for the inflammatory skin condition, atopic dermatitis. Of note, Vanda completed the enrollment of the Phase 3 EPIONE trial for tradipitant with results pending for 1Q2020. If positive, I strongly believe that the stock is positioned for a huge rally. That aside, the other Phase 3 EPIONE II study for atopic dermatitis started enrollment back in October.

Interestingly, Vanda hasn't given up on investigating tradipitant for gastroparesis. As such, the company is engaging with the FDA for approval guidance. I hope that Vanda will give us an update on this front in the near future. That aside, tradipitant will be launched into a Phase 3 investigation for motion sickness by year-end. Thereafter, an NDA will be filed in 2020.

Earnings Highlights

Shifting gears, you need to assess Vanda's financial development. Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, Vanda procured $59.5M in product sales and thereby represents a remarkable 23% increase from the $49.1M for last year. As I expected, Hetlioz sales posted stronger traction than Fanapt because it's easier to sell a melatonin prescription. Perhaps, patients are more receptive to melatonin than a neuroleptic. As such, the sales growth for Hetlioz and Fanapt correspondingly registered at 26% and 14%. You can check specific revenue guidance in the table below.

Table 1: Fiscal 2019 guidance (Source: Vanda)

Moreover, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods remains roughly the same at $11.4M. I generally like to see an R&D increase because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profit tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits. Notwithstanding, I'm okay with the R&D for Vanda because the company is still aggressively progressing its pipeline. It appears to me that Vanda is mindful of its spending to improve the bottom-line. Therefore, let's look at the net earnings.

Specifically, there was $100.4M ($1.88 per share) net income compared to $7.2M ($0.14 per share) gained last year. On a per-share basis, the bottom-line improved more than 12 folds! The remarkable improvement is related to the income tax benefit and improved product sales this quarter.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Vanda)

Of the balance sheet, there were $299.6M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. This underlines the $59.0M (i.e. 24%) increase from $240.6M for the same comparison. Since the company is generating positive cash flow, you don't need to analyze the cash burn rate. The chances that Vanda will conduct a public offering are quite low. Just to be careful, I assessed the dilution rate. Given that the shares outstanding are lowered from 54.7M to 54.5M, Vanda enhanced rather than diluted the value of your stock.

Valuation Assessment

On the topic of valuation, there are many ways for you to appraise your investment. For Vanda, despite there is a positive cash flow from Fanapt and Hetlioz, I believe that their revenues should be much higher in the future. The proof in the pudding is the 23% sales growth. Additionally, there is aggressive pipeline advancement through various label expansions and molecule development. Hence, I prefer to use the comparative analysis of price to sales (P/S).

At the current $15.45 share price (i.e. $824M in market cap), my calculation revealed that the market is valuing Vanda at roughly 3.7 P/S (i.e. $824/$225M). Even if all other pipeline developments fail, a 3.6 P/S means that Vanda is trading at a deep bargain. Therefore, I believe that it's more reasonable for Vanda to trade at least 6 times its P/S ratio. And, I anticipate that when the market sentiment shifts in the near future, the stock will enjoy a robust rally.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Vanda is if the company can continue to ramp up sales of Hetlioz and Fanapt.

Moreover, there is the risk that Vanda might fail to gain additional Hetlioz's indications (i.e. for jet lag and SMS). Furthermore, other advanced clinical investigations might not yield positive outcomes. In that case, it's quite likely that Vanda shares will tumble 50% and vice versa.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Vanda Pharmaceuticals with the four out of five stars rating. As the Hetlioz CRL for the jet lag hit, the shares of Vanda tumbled significantly which widened the margin of safety for a prudent investment. Regardless of the ultimate fate of the jet lag franchise, I believe that Hetlioz will continue to gain strong sales traction. By advancing Hetlioz for several indications, chances are that Hetlioz will eventually enjoy positive clinical and regulatory outcomes. Within the next five years, it's spaghetti to sauce that Hetlioz sales will reach half-way toward blockbuster status.

That aside, Fanapt sales for neuroleptic is increasing. Meanwhile, Vanda is pushing for its indication as a long-acting drug injection for bipolar. If successful, Fanapt sales will likely ramp up multiple folds. Perhaps sometimes in 2020, other pipeline molecules (tradipitant and VTR-297) can deliver surprising results to boost Vanda share price beyond its previous high. Last but not least, you should not overlook Vanda. As other investors abandoned this stock, now is an excellent time to build shares if you haven't done so. Vanda is a better company now that it's on sales at a deeper bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.