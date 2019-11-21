Vale Indonesia: Indonesian Nickel In Matte Producer Is A Beneficiary Of Ban On Nickel Ore Exports

The overhang on Vale Indonesia regarding compliance with foreign ownership restrictions is removed, with the state miner signing an initial agreement to acquire a 20% stake in the company.

Vale Indonesia is a beneficiary of Indonesia's ban on export of nickel ore starting from 2020, as it derives all of its revenue from processed nickel or nickel in matte.

Elevator Pitch

There have been two key positive developments for Indonesia-listed nickel producer PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCPK:PTNDF) (OTCPK:PTNDY) [INCO:IJ] in recent months. One is that Indonesia is implementing a ban on nickel ore exports with effect from January 1, 2020, which should provide support for nickel's price. Another key development is that the overhang on Vale Indonesia regarding compliance with foreign ownership restrictions has been removed. In the medium to long term, demand for nickel is expected to be strong, driven by both stainless steel production and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Vale Indonesia trades at 8.3 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to its historical five-year average EV/EBITDA of approximately 10 times. Vale Indonesia is also valued by the market at a slight discount to its Indonesian peer PT Aneka Tambang TBK (OTC:PAEKF) (OTCPK:PAEKY) [ANTM:IJ], which trades at 8.6 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA.

I assign a "Bullish" rating to Vale Indonesia, as Vale Indonesia trades at a discount to historical average and its peer on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, and the company has plans to gradually increase production capacity to meet growing nickel demand.

Company Description

Started in 1968, Vale Indonesia is one of Indonesia’s largest nickel producers engaged in the mining of nickel ore, and the production & sale of nickel in matte. As a subsidiary of Vale S.A. (VALE) (OTC:VALEF), the company is the sole producer of nickel in matte in Indonesia, which is an intermediate product used in producing refined nickel with an average content of 78% nickel, 1-2% cobalt and 20-21% sulfur. Most of Vale Indonesia's peers mainly produce ferronickel which has a lower nickel content than nickel in matte. Vale Indonesia accounted for approximately a fifth of Indonesia's total nickel production volumes in 2018. The company has nickel in matte production and processing facilities in Sorowako, East Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi with an annual production capacity of approximately 80,000 metric tons.

Vale Indonesia produced 74,806 metric tons and 50,531 metric tons of nickel in matte in FY2018 and 9M2019 respectively. Its FY2019 full-year production target is 71,000 metric tons of nickel in matte. Vale Indonesia sells its nickel in matte via long-term contracts with its shareholders, Vale Canada Limited and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., which have equity interests of 58.73% and 20.09% in the company as of end-2018. The company sells its nickel in matte in U.S. dollars (its functional currency), and the price is determined with reference to the nickel price on the London Metal Exchange or LME.

There are three distinguishing characteristics of Vale Indonesia as a nickel producer.

Firstly, Vale Indonesia has abundant nickel ore reserves. Vale Indonesia had total nickel reserves of 116.5 million ton dry kiln product or DKP as of end-2018, comprising 14.7 million ton of probable reserves and 101.8 million ton of proven reserves. Its proven nickel ore reserves account for approximately 14% of Indonesia’s total proven nickel ore reserves estimated at 698 million ton. The company has a total nickel mine concession area of 118,017 hectares in Sorowako in South Sulawesi, Bahodopi in Central Sulawesi, and Pomalaa and Suasua in Southeast Sulawesi.

Secondly, Vale Indonesia's mineral refining plant or smelter facility with a daily production capacity of 240 tons of nickel in matte is equipped with four electric furnaces. The company utilizes electric furnace technology, rather than blast furnace technology. The former is considered as more environmentally friendly, as it produces less carbon emissions.

Thirdly, Vale Indonesia relies on diversified energy sources. Approximately 94% of Vale Indonesia’s energy consumption came from renewable energy in 2018. For non-renewable energy sources, Vale Indonesia uses a mix of high sulfur fuel oil or HSFO, high-speed diesel and coal.

Ban On Nickel Ore Exports

In end-August 2019, it was reported that Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced a ban on nickel ore exports with effect from January 1, 2020. The aim of the ban is to develop the domestic nickel processing industry and increase Indonesia's exports of higher-value processed nickel products to boost the economy.

LME Three-Month Nickel Price Chart For The Period Between January 1, 2018 and November 20, 2019

Source: LME

The LME three-month nickel price increased from around $12,000 in June-July 2019 to a high of $18,620 on September 2, 2019 following the announcement of Indonesia's ban on nickel ore exports. Indonesia, the largest producer of nickel ore in the world, is estimated to have contributed more than a quarter of global nickel ore supply in 2018. Indonesia also accounts for 40% of China's nickel ore imports; China is the world's largest consumer of nickel ore.

After the announcement of Indonesia's ban on nickel ore exports, industry experts issued their own predictions of the nickel market in September. Antaike, China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association's research arm, expected the global nickel market supply deficit to increase from 40,000 tons to over 100,000 tons with Indonesia's ban coming into effect in 2020. Goldman Sachs issued a research report, predicting that the LME three-month nickel price will increase to $20,000 in three months' time. On November 13, 2019, Indonesian nickel mining and smelting companies expressed their support for the government's ban on nickel ore exports in a media briefing.

Vale Indonesia is a beneficiary of Indonesia's ban on export of nickel ore, as it derives all of its revenue from processed nickel. In other words, Vale Indonesia's sales of nickel in matte are not affected by the ban on nickel ore exports. Moreover, Vale Indonesia's revenue should increase in tandem with nickel prices, as the selling price for its products, as part of long-term sales contracts with shareholders, Vale Canada Limited and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., is determined with reference to the nickel price on the London Metal Exchange or LME.

On the flip side, the LME three-month nickel price has corrected significantly from its peak of $18,620 on September 2, 2019 to close to $14,000 in recent days. There are three factors which could possibly partially offset the impact of Indonesia's ban on nickel ore exports on nickel price.

Firstly, Stainless steel mills and nickel pig iron producers in China have already stocked up on nickel ores, as reported by Argus Media. This is supported by the fact that China's nickel ore imports grew by +24% YoY in September 2019. This implies that the supply-demand imbalance is not as bad as expected in the near term.

Secondly, Indonesia could increase its production and supply of nickel pig iron over time. Indonesia has traditionally exported nickel ore, which is processed into nickel pig iron, an intermediate product stainless steel mills that purchase. Chinese trading firm Grand Flow Resources estimates that Indonesia's production of nickel pig iron could increase from 261,000 tons in 2018 to 531,000 tons in 2020.

Lastly, nickel price is also a function of demand. With ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and a slowdown in global economic growth, there could be a larger-than-expected decline in nickel demand.

It is difficult, if not impossible, to predict commodity price movements, especially in the short run. But Indonesia's ban on nickel ore exports should be positive for nickel price and Vale Indonesia on a net-net basis.

Overhang Regarding Compliance With Foreign Ownership Restrictions Removed

In mid-October 2019, Mining Industry Indonesia, the state miner formerly known as PT Inalum, signed an initial agreement to acquire a 20% stake in Vale Indonesia.

This removes the overhang on Vale Indonesia regarding the company's compliance with foreign ownership restrictions for Indonesian mining companies. Foreign companies, Vale Canada Limited and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. are Vale Indonesia's largest shareholders with equity stakes of 58.73% and 20.09% in the company as of end-2018. Based on a 2014 amendment to Vale Indonesia's contracts of work or CoW (contractually-based concessions), the company was required to divest 20% of its shares.

Earlier, there were concerns that any delays in Vale Indonesia's divestment of shares could lead to a suspension of the company's concession rights, in the worst case. At Vale S.A.'s 3Q2019 earnings call on October 25, 2019, the company referred to the divestment agreement signed with state miner, Mining Industry Indonesia, as an "important step to renew our concession rights there."

At this moment, the divestment value and the deal structure are unknown. The price at which Vale Indonesia's shares are transacted, be it higher or lower than the current market price, could affect the company's share price movements in the near term. When questioned by the media on the transaction price, Rendi Witular, a spokesman for Mining Industry Indonesia, would only say that it would be "fair market value."

Another uncertainty relates to whether Mining Industry Indonesia will buy existing shares directly from Vale Canada Limited and Sumitomo Metal Mining, or acquire a mix of old and new shares via a rights issue to minimize the dilution of existing minority shareholders' interests. If the latter option is chosen, it could further strengthen Vale Indonesia's balance sheet. As of end-3Q2019, Vale Indonesia is debt-free with $201 million of cash on its books.

Medium And Long-Term Growth Drivers

Vale Indonesia has plans in place to increase its current annual nickel in matte production capacity of its existing facilities from 80,000 tons to 90,000 tons by 2022. This will involve replacing old factory equipment and overhauling existing production process, which are the primary causes of current production bottlenecks, so that Vale Indonesia can meet its 90,000 tons production target.

The company also plans to build two new smelters in Bahodopi, Morowali Regency, Central Sulawesi and in Pomalaa, Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, respectively. In Bahodopi, Vale Indonesia aims to construct a ferronickel plant to process saprolite nickel ore, which is the main raw material for stainless steel. For the Pomalaa project, a facility with an HPAL (high pressure acid leaching) processing system to process limonite nickel ore is being planned; limonite nickel ore is used mainly for electric vehicle batteries. The Bahodopi and Pomalaa projects are expected to cost $1.6 billion and $2.5 billion respectively, and commence construction in 2020.

Future long-term demand for nickel is expected to be driven by both stainless steel production, and non-stainless applications, specifically relating to lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Stainless steel currently accounts for two-thirds of nickel demand, and Wood Mackenzie expects stainless melt production to increase by around 16% by 2025. Wood Mackenzie also predicts that nickel demand from electric vehicles will grow from 128,000 tons in 2019 to 265,000 tons by 2025.

Given that it takes eight to 10 years for new nickel mines to progress from early-stage exploration to production, it is difficult to ramp up new nickel supply in the near term to correct the current supply-demand imbalance in the global nickel market. Leading nickel producers are expected to be key beneficiaries of growing nickel demand in the medium to long term. Vale Indonesia accounted for approximately 20% of Indonesia's 2018 total nickel production volumes.

Valuation

Vale Indonesia trades at 16.4 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 8.3 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR3,230 as of November 20, 2019. The stock's forward EV/EBITDA represents a discount to its historical five-year average EV/EBITDA of approximately 10 times.

On a forward EV/EBITDA basis, Vale Indonesia is also valued by the market at a slight discount to its Indonesian peer PT Aneka Tambang TBK, which trades at 11.8 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 8.6 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA.

Vale Indonesia offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 0.2% and 1.4% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Vale Indonesia are nickel price volatility, a spike in fuel costs, unexpected disruptions to the company's mining and production activities, and adverse changes in government policies relating to the mining sector.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.