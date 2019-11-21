Newmont Goldcorp: Integration Is A Long Process

NEM is a robust gold miner that fits a long-term investment. However, with the problematic integration of Goldcorp, it is prudent to trade short term 30% of your investment.

Gold production was higher this quarter with 1,644k Oz of gold.

Newmont Goldcorp posted its third quarter of 2019 results on November 5, 2019. Revenues were $2.71 billion, and adjusted net income was $292 million or $0.36 per diluted share.

The image above: Twin Creeks Mine in Nevada USA

Investment Thesis

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) is the world's largest gold producer since the company completed the merger with Goldcorp in April this year, with a production estimated between 6 and 7 million ounces a year.

Newmont Goldcorp is one of my core holdings in the "gold miners" category with my other two long-term gold miners, including Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).

That I covered recently on Seeking Alpha and I recommend to read: Barrick gold here and Agnico Eagle here.

Newmont Goldcorp produced 1.644M Au Oz during the third quarter of 2019.

I continue to believe that it is crucial to own a few solid gold miners in your long-term portfolio and is critical to bringing safety and balance. As we all know, investors often use gold miners as a hedge against inflation/US dollar. It is the traditional narrative behind why I am holding a permanent gold position, including stable gold miners like Newmont Goldcorp, even if I have reduced my position since the last merger that I did not approve of.

I generally allocate between 5% and 8% of my total portfolio to precious metals - gold, platinum, and palladium mainly. The mighty dollar continues to be firm this year, but the gold price is now slowly retracing and is now $1,475 per ounce, which is still a good value for the gold industry.

However, unfortunately, for shareholders, Newmont Goldcorp has underperformed its peers significantly as the year-to-date chart below is showing, compared to Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle, and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Data by YCharts

The CEO, Tom Palmer, said in the conference call:

We delivered solid performance and have made excellent progress in delivering on the value we promised to establish Newmont Goldcorp as the world's leading gold business. Recent highlights include completing three profitable projects on schedule and within budget; exceeding our commitments of value delivery from the Goldcorp acquisition through an acceleration of synergies and Full Potential improvements; closing the Nevada Gold Mine's joint venture and contributing our Newmont Nevada assets in good order

Newmont Goldcorp assets' portfolio worldwide

Source: NEM presentation

Newmont Goldcorp: Financials and Production in 3Q 2019. The Raw Numbers

Newmont Mining 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.82 1.66 1.73 2.05 1.80 2.26 2.71 Net Income in $ Million 192 292 -145 2 87 -25 2,178 EBITDA $ Million 637 633 222 668 645 589 3,403 EPS diluted in $/share 0.36 0.54 -0.27 0.00 0.16 -0.03 2.65 Cash from operations in $ Million 263 399 425 740 571 299 791 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 231 258 274 269 225 380 428 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 32 141 151 471 346 -81 363 Total Cash $ Billion 3.17 3.18 3.13 3.45 3.60 1.85 2.87 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.10 4.06 4.04 4.04 4.05 6.10 6.77 Dividend per share in $ 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 Special dividend of $0.88 paid in May 1st 0.14 0.14 0.14 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 535 535 535 535 534 768 822

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (co-product) has increased this quarter to $987 per ounce compared to $895 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. The AISC has been affected by Goldcorp's assets.

However, if we compare the Newmont Goldcorp's AISC with Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle (please look at the table below), we see that it is now pretty constant:

AISC $ per ounce 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Average GOLD (By-product) 772 756 804 856 785 788 825 869 984 827 AEM (By-product) 789 905 889 921 848 852 836 953 903 877 NEM (By-product) 915 926 910 1002 915 835 896 1016 987 934 Average 825 862 868 926 849 825 852 946 958 879

From Fun Trading files

Presentation of Newmont Mining Production in Two Charts

1 - Total Gold Production from 1Q'15 to 3Q'19.

Gold production was higher this quarter with 1,644k Oz of gold. Newmont is also producing other metals (e.g., copper, silver, etc.)

The third quarter of 2019 attributable production includes Goldcorp's assets and the JV with Barrick, and we can see the impact in output in the graph above.

2 - Gold Production in 3Q'19 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont.

Newmont Revenues were $2.71 Billion in 3Q'19

Newmont Goldcorp posted its third quarter of 2019 results on November 5, 2019. Revenues were $2.71 billion, and adjusted net income was $292 million or $0.36 per diluted share with adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1.1 billion, a 70% increase over the last year quarter. (From the presentation)

The primary adjustment was $2.88 per share gain related to the creation of Nevada Gold Mines with Barrick Gold. The gain represents the difference between the fair value of Newmont's 38.5% ownership interest in Nevada Gold Mines and the carrying value of the Newmont Nevada assets contributed to the joint venture.

From Barrick Gold 3Q presentation

Gold price realized increased $275 per ounce this quarter compared to 3Q'18 with $1,476/Oz, and we should all expect a similar value in 4Q'19.

Newmont Free Cash Flow

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. Free cash flow is an essential financial component.

NEM's free cash flow is impressive at $1,099 million yearly ("TTM") with a gain of $363 million in 3Q'19.

The company is paying a $0.56 per share in dividend or a yield of 1.46%. Unfortunately, the company did not raise its dividend this quarter.

Newmont Net Debt was $3.9 billion at the end of September

Newmont Mining's net debt is now $3.9 billion. With a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x, the company is showing an excellent position.

Nancy Buese said in the conference call:

In September, we issued $700 million of debt at a rate of 2.8%, which was the lowest 10 years metal and mining coupon ever and is a testament to our leading financial position. Before using the proceeds to pay off $626 million of debt due on October 1st, we ended the quarter with a cash balance of $2.7 billion.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Newmont Goldcorp is showing progress in the slow integration of the troubled Goldcorp, which has been an issue from day one. I have never been positive on this merger, and I have reduced my long-term position by about one third since the company completed the merger.

On September 14, 2019, operations at Peñasquito Mine in Mexico had been suspended since the illegal blockade began.

Operations were successfully restarted a month later with a loss estimated at:

"11,000 gold ounces, 1.7 million silver ounces, 13.7 million pounds of lead and 22.8 million pounds of zinc."

Then, it was not a surprise that, on November 5, 2019, the company missed analysts' expectations and was forced to revise down the 2019 guidance.

Rob Atkinson, the COO, said in the conference call:

we expect to deliver approximately 6.3 million attributable ounces of gold and deliver all-in sustaining costs of approximately $965 per ounce in 2019.

However, On October 15, 2019, Newmont Goldcorp's Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Achieves Commercial Production, which was a piece of good news.

I believe Newmont Goldcorp will continue to underperform the sector for at least a few more quarters and until it maximizes production at the old Goldcorp mines, which have some significant technical challenges to overcome. However, Newmont Goldcorp will ultimately get back to normal. The question is, when?

Technical Analysis (short term)

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation above. The apparent pattern is called a descending channel with line resistance at $39.25 and line support around $35.80. To draw line support, create mentally a parallel of the violet line above passing by the low indicated in early November.

The short-term strategy is to sell part of your position at resistance or around $39.00-39.50 and wait for a retracement just below $36. However, I see strong intermediate support at about $37.35, at which point you could buy a little if the support holds.

The general trend for gold is down, and I believe it will continue with a re-test of $1,400 or even lower.

I am basing my thinking on a possible agreement (temporary or partial) in the stalemate between the USA and China. President Donald Trump will probably find a way to please Wall Street and help his controversial reelection, and without a deal with China, the outlook is quite grim.

Conversely, if gold turns bullish against my opinion, NEM could eventually trade as high as $41.35 (double top). I do not see it likely, but it could happen.

Thus, watch gold like a hawk.

