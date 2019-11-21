Dropbox: Overvalued And Risky

Why shareholders would do well to heed my advice and avoid this investment.

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (DBX) once had strong potential. However, today, a combination of increased competition and specialization has led Dropbox to operate as a former shadow of itself.

For new shareholders, paying up close to $8 billion market cap sets them up for a very negative risk-reward profile.

On balance, this stock is best avoided.

Revenue Growth Is Slowing

Dropbox is heavy on rhetoric but ultimately its revenues growth rates are decelerating:

Source: author's calculations (GAAP revenues; not F/X adjusted)

Going through the earnings call and there is a lot to like. For example, Dropbox talks about its new go-to-market products, such as its smart workspace and connected workspace. It also highlights how users are paying higher ARPUs than in the past.

Source: Q3 2019 SEC filings; APRU

However, digging into Dropbox's 10-Q, it shows that its APRUs are already reaching the top end of what users are willing to pay. This is evidenced by the decline in Q3 2019 to 3.8% compared with its trailing nine months of 2019 when it posted 4.1% growth.

Furthermore, the 10-Q talks about a non-recurring bump in the trailing nine months of 2019 as Dropbox took its existing customers away from its legacy Dropbox Business teams' pricing plan onto its Dropbox Business Advanced plan. Why is this relevant?

Because customers that were already part of Dropbox's storage solutions were understandably easier to convince to upgrade to the higher pricing plan.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

The verdict is still out on whether new customers will be as willing to embrace higher charges for their products. But the graph above appears to show that the growth in paying users is also tapering.

Under The Hood: More Questions Than Answers

This is Dropbox's historical performance:

Source: Q3 2019 investor presentation

This is Dropbox's most recent performance:

Source: Q3 2019 investor presentation

The former illustration shows a company rapidly growing. The latter shows a company having reached its maximum potential.

On a positive note, Dropbox's balance sheet is fairly clean, with over $1 billion of net cash.

On the other hand, if we account for Dropbox's payments on its finance lease obligations, rather than boasting of $231 million of free cash flow for its 9 months ending September:

Its free cash flow is actually closer to $159 million for its trailing nine months.

Next, if we account for Dropbox's $192 million worth of stock-based compensation as a ''cash cost'' for its trailing nine months, we are left with a company that doesn't actually generate any clean free cash flow.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

As noted, Dropbox's cash flow from operations presented in the table above does not account for Dropbox's capex requirements, its cash outflows towards principal payments on its lease obligations, and its stock-based compensation -- in other words, this is a ''gross'' cash figure.

Nevertheless, even without factoring all those adjustments, we can still see that Dropbox's valuation is inflated relative to its underlying potential, where shareholders are being asked to pay 16.7x trailing cash flows for a company that is rapidly decelerating.

The Bottom Line

Investors weighing up whether to give Dropbox the benefit of the doubt would do well to weigh up the fact that revenue growth rates are starting to face permanent decline.

Further, I assert that its tangible free cash flows are weaker than they superficially appear.

Meanwhile, paying up close to $8 billion market cap and expecting to see any upside potential is nonsensical.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.