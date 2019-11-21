Aldeyra Therapeutics Continues To Make Progress In Big Potential Markets Despite Stock Weakness

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) is a solid speculative biotech to look into. That's because a few weeks ago, it had reported positive data from an allergen chamber clinical study. This built upon the prior reported positive data from the phase 3 ALLEVIATE study back in March of 2019. Based upon that positive data, another phase 3 study known as INVIGORATE is expected to begin in the first half of 2020. It has also already achieved positive data from a phase 2b study using reproxalap to treat patients with dry eye disease. The phase 3 RENEW study has already been initiated and part 1 is expected to conclude by Q4 of 2019. These are the reasons why I believe Aldeyra is a good buy.

Reproxalap For Treatment Of Allergic Conjunctivitis

The first program to discuss involves a disease known as allergic conjunctivitis. In essence, allergic conjunctivitis is an eye allergy that involves both indoor and outdoor allergens. It can happen from multiple causes like pollen, mold spores, dust mites, and other similar items. The good thing is that it can't be spread from one person to another. This type of disease brings about several symptoms like redness, itchiness, watery eyes, swollen eyelids, and a few others. The allergic conjunctivitis market could reach $2.34 billion by 2023, which is a large market opportunity. As I highlighted above, this recently reported study was known as an allergen chamber clinical methods trial. That's important because this is a method of establishing a clinical trial by using this tool. Specifically, an environmental exposure chamber (ECC) is utilized to establish efficacy in this type of setting. This type of study can be found under the clinical trials# NCT03709121. Topical ocular reproxalap is being used to treat patients with allergic conjunctivitis. There were a total of 70 patients who had ocular allergy to ragweed. There were two types of concentrations used, which were 0.25% and 0.5% of reproxalap. It was revealed that both concentrations of Aldeyra's treatment achieved statistical significance compared to vehicle (control) in multiple endpoints which were:

ocular itching = p-value of p<0.0001

redness in eyes = p-value of p<0.0001

tearing of the eye = p-value of p<.0001

The point here is that the study was significant for all these endpoints. It was also shown that both the 0.25% and 0.5% reproxalap concentrations achieved a similar efficacy outcome. Why is the above data substantial? Not only is it positive, but it also confirms results that were revealed in the other phase 3 ALLEVIATE study back in March of 2019. This study looked at 0.25% and 0.5% concentrations of reproxalap topical ophthalmic solutions compared to vehicle. There were a total of 318 patients with seasonal allergic conjunctivitis. This study had met the primary and secondary endpoint of the study. The primary endpoint looked for evaluation of itch score area under the curve from 10 minutes to 60 minutes after allergen challenge. This primary endpoint utilized the itch score with a "0" to "4" scale. Statistically, significant reduction of reproxalap with concentrations of 0.25% and 0.5% compared to vehicle for ocular itching primary endpoint were p<0.0001 and p=0.0025 respectively. Then, the same concentrations versus vehicle for secondary endpoint of 2-point responder rate were p=0.0005 and p=0.169 respectively. Not only were both of these endpoints met, but both concentrations of reproxalap also was able to have an advantage of standard of care (SOC). They were able to show an improved anti-inflammatory profile compared to antihistamine therapy. What does this mean? This means patients get a treatment, reproxalap, with a different mechanism of action. There is another positive with this treatment from Aldeyra. It could be used in conjunction with antihistamine therapy to help these patients with allergic conjunctivitis. On to big catalysts, which could possibly cause the stock to trade higher. It is expected that a phase 3 study, known as INVIGORATE, will be initiated in the first half of 2020. This study will look at 0.25% of reproxalap compared to vehicle in patients with allergic conjunctivitis in the allergen chamber. Again, the primary endpoint will be ocular itching of reproxalap versus vehicle.

Reproxalap For Another Large Market Indication

There is a phase 2b study using reproxalap to treat patients with dry eye disease. Dry eye disease is when tears are not enough to provide adequate enough moisture for the cornea of the eyes. Dry eye is a common and chronic disease that is normally found in older adults. The phase 2b clinical trial used reproxalap (topical ocular treatment) to treat patients with dry eye disease. This trial tested 2 different concentrations of topical reproxalap (these concentrations were 0.1% and 0.25% respectively). These two concentrations from reproxalap were tested against a vehicle treatment over a 12-week period in 300 patients. For patients who were treated with 0.25% of reproxalap, they obtained a statistically significant and clinically relevant reduction in the Four-Symptom Ocular Dryness Score with a p-value of p<0.05. That also includes a stat sig and clinically relevant reduction in a measure known as Overall Ocular Discomfort Symptom Score with a p-value of p<0.05. The drug was superior to the vehicle (control of the study) and this effect was observed as early as 2 weeks. That means this drug was able to achieve early onset mechanism of action for these patients, which could provide a significant advantage over other available therapies currently on the market. The dry eye disease market is huge. The dry eye disease market is expected to become a $7.78 billion market by 2025. There are plenty of competitors in this space, but as you can see, the market is big enough where Aldeyra can possibly become a major player. The second key positive is that a lot of the prescription drugs for dry eye disease are starting to have their patents expire. This opens up the door for new players to come in. Especially for Aldeyra because its mechanism of action is unique compared to many other pharmaceutical companies that have their own dry eye disease treatments. A phase 3 study for this program, known as RENEW, has been initiated and is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2019. Part 2 is expected to start soon thereafter. The biotech stated that once part 2 is completed, it will report top-line results from this late-stage study. That means results could come either by the end of 2020 or sometime in 2021.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Aldeyra Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $76 million as of September 30, 2019. One thing to note is that this includes the $15 million debt facility which was established in September of 2019. The biotech believes that it will have enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2021. This will be enough cash to fund many of the phase 3 studies. This includes the ongoing late-stage RENEW study in dry eye disease and the late-stage allergic conjunctivitis to be initiated in the first half of 2020.

Conclusion

Aldeyra Therapeutics has several ongoing studies with massive potential. The two big programs I highlighted above involve indications for large markets. Matter of fact, both dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis go after multi-billion-dollar markets as I noted above. The most important point to highlight is that despite the recent advancements in the clinic, the company only has a market cap of $168 million. This biotech is highly undervalued, especially with the progress it has made. It already has initiated a phase 3 study using reproxalap to treat patients with dry eye disease. On top of that, a phase 3 study using reproxalap to treat patients with allergic conjunctivitis will start in the first half of 2020. Having said that, there are still several risk factors to be aware of. First and foremost, the low market cap might be troublesome. Especially, since the stock only has an average volume of 210,000 shares. The liquidity is not ideal. The biggest risk involves the late-stage studies themselves. There is no guarantee that any or all of these studies will end up meeting the primary endpoint. On the flip side, there are several programs in place to reduce risk. Besides the programs I listed above, other products in the pipeline are ADX-2191, ADX-629, and ADX-1612. Each of these products is being used to treat proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), systemic autoimmune disease, and post-transplant lymphoproliferative syndrome respectively. Based on the positive results to date, along with the extensive pipeline, I believe Aldeyra is a good buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.