China Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY) Management on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you for joining us today and welcome to Zenix Auto's 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin Theiss and I am Zenix Auto's U.S. Investor Relations Advisor. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao; and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

Martin Cheung

Thank you, Kevin. So let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of 2019 third quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, China’s economic growth continued its downward trend as GDP growth grew at 6% compared with 6.2% in the second quarter and 6.4% in the first quarter of 2019. China’s exports were 3.2% lower in September and there was softness in vehicle shipments and for the nine months ended September 2019, China’s exports to the United States declined by 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms.

Uncertainty due to the trade issues with the United States has affected business investment in China as well. In the current sluggish economy, the Chinese Purchasing Managers Index PMI, a watcher of Chinese factory conditions was at 49.8 in September and declined to 49.3 in October.

Below the 50 level, economic growth is not characterized as in an expansion stage according to National Bureau of Statistics. The indexes stayed below the 50 mark for six straight months and Chinese manufacturing facilities fell to an eight month low in October 2019.

Overall automobile sales in September 2019 reported the 15th straight months of reduced sales. Demand in the commercial vehicle market was constrained as the government's stricter emission standards, the National VI, began implementation in July.

Locations for primary large Tier 1 cities that have considerable air pollution problems and choose to adopt the standard earlier than data nationally. The National VI standard is expected to be mandated across China in mid-2020. Dealers are focusing sales on their current National V vehicle inventories, which has affected construction of new OEM vehicles. According to data reported by the China Association Automobile Manufacturers during the third quarter of 2019, unit productions and sales of commercial vehicles at September 2019 were up 4% and 1.9% year-over-year.

In August of 2019, production and sales of commercial vehicles increased by 0.9% in production, sales were down 2.8% year-over-year. The July 2019, the production and sales commercial vehicles was down 12.7% and 6.4% year-over-year. The first nine months production and sales commercial vehicles were down 2.1% and 3.4% year-over-year. CAAM data indicated that 2019 third quarter sales commercial vehicles, excluding gasoline powered electric powered vehicles decreased by 2.6% overall, compared with the same quarter in 2018.

This included a 4.1% decrease in the Truck segment and an 8.4% increase in a much smaller segment. In this

environment, our 2019 third quarter revenue was RMB531.9 million US$74.4 million representing a 27.2% year-over-year decline. Our sales in the Chinese OEM markets decreased by 33.5% year-over-year as a number of our key OEM customers reduced their vehicle production and their orders to us in the third quarter.

Our aftermarket sales decreased by 15.3% year-over-year, and our international sales declined by 24.5%. International unit sales decreased by 28.6% year-over-year, primarily as demand weakened for Southeastern Asian countries as high material cost affected the company's pricing. Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 9.4% of third quarter revenues compared to 8.7% in the same quarter a year-ago. Aluminum wheel operations continue to run at a high utilization rates. We remain confident that aluminum wheel sales will increase market share in both the OEM and domestic aftermarkets.

There are lightweight and performance enhanced vehicles to additions. Third quarter gross margin was RMB32.9 million US$4.6 million with the gross margin was 6.2%. The decline in unit sales and selling prices in a year-over-year basis led to the decrease in the overall gross profit margins.

To improve our operational efficiency, we reduced our selling and distribution expenses by 17.7% year-over-year and administrative expenses declined by 39.5% year-over-year. Research and development is important to maintain our industry leadership, though we again modestly increased our investments to develop new metal alloys and wheel design to attract sales. As of September 30, 2019 Chinese Auto had bank balances and cash fixed bank deposit -- deposits with the maturity period over three months and pledged bank deposits of RMB1,293.4 million or US$181 million.

This total compares with total bank borrowings of RMB558 million, or US$78.1 million. In the third quarter of 2018, the company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities RMB146.3 million, US$20.5 million and had capital expenditures of RMB6.7 million, US$0.9 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

The central government has implemented growth policy to stimulate the economy, tax cuts, less stringent regulations, the easy monetary policy taxes to improve the business environment, a full or partial resolution of the U.S., China trade issues will improve business confidence by mitigating risks and lessening uncertainty.

Now let me go over the third quarter results of 2019. Revenue for the third quarter was RMB531.9 million, US$74.4 million compared with RMB730.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to reduced production by some of the company's key OEM customers in China, namely JAC, Foton, Yutong and Sinotruk and softer demand from international sales.

Sales in the Chinese OEM market decreased by 33.5% year-over-year to RMB291.4 million, US$40.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB438.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the OEM market decreased by 28.1% year-over-year during the third quarter of 2019.

Aftermarket sales in China decreased by 15.3% year-over-year to RMB185 million, US$25.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB218.4 million at third quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 7.4% year-over-year as the soft economy affected the logistics sector.

Lower selling prices in the aftermarket also contributed to the revenue decline. International sales decreased by 24.5% year-over-year to RMB55.5 million, US$10.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to sales of RMB73.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Total international unit sales decreased by 28.6% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to continued weak demand in Southeastern Asian countries and high costs affecting the company’s pricing competitors.

In the third quarter of 2019, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales, international sales contributed 54.8%, 34.8% and 10.4% directly, respectively. Sales of tubed steel wheels compared -- comprised 45.5% of 2019 third quarter revenues compared to 45.1% in the same quarter in 2018. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 41.2% of 2019 quarter revenue compared to 42.5% in the same quarter of 2018. While tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of revenue for the company, sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 9.4% of third quarter revenue as compared to 8.7% in the same quarter a year ago. Third quarter gross profits was RMB32.9 million, US$4.6 million and RMB88.7 million in the same quarter in 2018.

Gross margin was 6.2% compared with 12.1% in the third quarter of 2018. Despite the improved margin in international sales the decline over unit sales and selling prices on a year-over-year basis led to a decrease in an overall gross margin.

Selling, distribution expenses decreased by 17.7% to RMB34.5 million, US$4.8 million from RMB41.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower transportation expenses associated with lower sales volume. As a percentage of revenue, selling distribution costs were 6.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 5.7% in the same quarter a year-ago. Research and development R&D expenses increased by 10.6% to RMB14 million, US$2 million compared to RMB12.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, RMB as a percentage of revenue was 2.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.7% in the same quarter a year-ago.

Despite the sluggish market, the company continues to commit to new product development. Administrative expenses decreased by 39.5% to RMB31.3 million US$4.4 million to RMB51.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. This decrease is mainly due to a one-time loss of RMB18.5 million or US$2.7 million in the disposal of an obsolete production line at Lang Fang steel with steel wheel factory in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 5.9% compared to 7.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018. Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB40.3 million or US$5.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss in total comprehensive loss of RMB15.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB0.78 US$0.11 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.29 in the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, the company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities of RMB146.3 million, US$20.5 million. Days sales outstanding, DSO was at 56 days in the third quarter of 2019 in comparison with 54 days during the full-year of 2018.

The company had capital expenditures of RMB6.7 million US$0.9 million for the purchase of property, plans and equipments in the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADS is 51.6 million.

I will now review the 2019 first nine months result highlights. Revenue for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 was RMB2002 million or US$279.8 million, compared with RMB2,454.2 million in the first nine months of 2018. Sales in the Chinese OEM market decreased by 24.3% year-over-year to RMB1,086.2 million or US$152 million and represented 54.3% of revenue.

Aftermarket sales decreased by 6.2% year-over-year to RMB694.6 million US$97.2 million in the first nine months of 2019 and represented RMB34.7 million in total revenue. International sales decreased by 21.5% year-over-year to RMB219.4 million, (inaudible) and represented 11% of revenue. Tubed steel wheel sales for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased by 20.4% compared with the same period in 2018 and accounted for 45% of revenue.

Tubeless steel wheels sales decreased by 18.4% from the same period a year-ago and accounted for 42.1% in revenue. Aluminum wheel sales decreased by 16.2% from the same period a year-ago and accounted for 8.8% of revenue. Off-road steel wheel sales increased by 22.7% and accounted for 2.2% of revenue. Gross profit for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 was RMB211.8 million, US$29.6 million compared with RMB298.9 million during the same period in 2018.

Gross margin was 10.6% compared with 12.2% in the same period last year. Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the first nine months ended June 30, 2019 was RMB34.5 million US$4.8 million compared with net profits of total comprehensive income of RMB5.6 million during the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted losses per ADS for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 were RMB0.67 US$0.09 compared with the basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.1 during the same period in 2018. Now I will go over some key balances -- balance sheet highlights. As of September 30, 2019 Zenix Auto had bank balances of cash of RMB980 million US$137.1 million and fixed bank deposits with the maturity period over three months of RMB290 million or US$40.6 million. Pledged bank deposits were RMB23.4 million, US$3.3 million.

Total bank borrowings were RMB558 million US$78.1 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB2,504.1 million or US$350.3 million. Now Kevin that wraps up my presentation and we are ready for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, everybody, thank you for your presentation and thank you for taking my call. Current -- what is the deposits paid for acquisition of property, plants and equipment of RMB87 million?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Thanks for your question John, but it further -- it represented further investment in aluminum factories RMB87 million basically. So further improvement in our production line plus some interest expenses within.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And what is the balance sheet item amount due to a shareholder of RMB16 million?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

It is an amount when the company require foreign exchanges, our shareholder, our many shareholder lend some of foreign exchanges to settle some of the foreign bills that way we need to pay U.S. dollars to the foreign exchanges.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then you have strong second quarter sales and weak third quarter sales related to the change in the emission standards, when do you expect conditions to normalize?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] Okay. The third quarter, the market condition has been difficult for the commercial vehicles business sector and commercial vehicle market as a whole sold about 92.6 million units in the third quarter that represented a 2.2% year-over-year decline.

[Foreign Language] The only bright spot in the third quarter is heavy duty truck sales which amounted to 230,000 units, 233,000 units that represent a 3.8% year-over-year increase. However as the medium duty, light duty and the bus business overall those markets all suffer year-over-year decrease.

[Foreign Language] The sector is closely correlated with our aluminum wheel product is the new energy commercial vehicle sector. Due to the government policy of reduction in the subsidy for the new energy namely electric vehicle business, our aluminum wheel sales also suffer a major headwind during the third quarter.

[Foreign Language] On OEM side of our business, the biggest detractor during the quarter was JAC, they are they had a difficult quarter in terms of sales and affected our supply business and the other company SAIC HONGYAN IVECO, HONGYAN IVECO has been one of our customer for number of years and due to the intensified competition and mostly triggered by price, massive price reduction of competitors, we lost some market share within HONGYAN IVECO.

[Foreign Language] On the aftermarket -- onto the market business in the months of August, there was a major accident took place in the City of Wuxi in Jiangsu province, there was a truck overload, overloaded truck caused a bridge collapse and there were three casualties basically pedestrians walking under the bridge and due to this major accident, these people, three deaths and Chinese central government called for a most stringent overloading policy. And that new dynamics in the aftermarket new policy has affected our aftermarket product sales as well.

[Foreign Language] In facing such market conditions, we have made a cautious decision to lower our selling price of product price for both steel wheel and aluminum wheels.

[Foreign Language] Unfortunately, the fourth quarter outlook is not going to be any better and so it’s going to be a continuation of the third quarter and we’ll continue to monitor the market and we’re going to prioritize market share and as a result of that, we will make necessary adjustments on the pricing to stay competitive in the marketplace.

[Foreign Language] On the aluminum wheel product side, we have seen a couple of new players entering the market, they have been extremely aggressive on pricing, some of the price, some of the product price has been reduced to as low as RMB550 per unit price has dropped to RMB550 and overall, we see a number of players in the 600 range competing in the marketplace. However our price has -- prior to adjustment our price has been around RMB1000, so that put us in a disadvantageous competitive situation, so we will make adjustment accordingly to continue to compete and stay control our market share.

[Foreign Language] I hope that answer your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that is very helpful. Thank you for the detailed information. My last question is can you share any information about your plans to get new listing for Zenix shares or any other steps that you could take to benefit the public shareholders?

Junqiu Gao

Okay, thank you. [Foreign Language]

Thanks John. This is a very important issue for us for the management and I think over the past quarters and over the few number of telephone conferences and conversations, I think we’ve indicated seriousness that we’re studying, researching the possibility of going back to some of the recognizable stock exchanges and it has been going on and I can assure we’ve been talking to lawyers and some of the financial practitioners in the market as well. Actually there are not that many choices for us to go for it. And provided with the current situation with our performances and we need to have a certain adjustments in certain carry on further research and study to see which market is the best for us to go forward. But it’s an ongoing process, and we don’t have concrete plan so far for the time being, it’s something that it’s very important for us and to the shareholders as well.

And for the share price, it’s not very important for us as well. And the management also recognizes the importance of share price. Definitely, the share price is pretty depressed for the time being and it’s not reflecting what has been happening within the company that the company is tough going forward, the operational environment is not easy for us. As the management is looking at every way to support the share price and hopefully, we can get back to a meaningful level. And I can assure you that the management is thinking it quite seriously now.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for the update. Thanks for answering all of my questions.

Junqiu Gao

Thanks John.

