U.S. Dollar To Start Weakening In 2020

This year, the $4 trillion rise in global liquidity to $76tr combined with the significant rise in central banks' rate cuts and the little Chinese credit stimulus have been the main factors behind the rally in equities and have lately started to positively impact some economic fundamentals. For instance, we saw that the global manufacturing PMI has been rising for three months after falling for 19 consecutive months; central banks' net rate cuts (figure 1, left frame) and the yearly change in the Chinese Total Social Financing (figure 1, right frame) are both pricing in a recovery in business sentiment within the next six to nine months.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

In order to increase their allocation to risky assets, participants have been waiting for another important variable to ease: uncertainty. The sharp rise in uncertainty around the world we observed since the beginning of 2018 has led to a strong demand for safe assets such as the US dollar and sovereign bonds. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the strong co-movement between the Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) index developed by Baker, Bloom and Davis and the yearly change in the broad USD index (Nominal Effective Exchange Rate: REER). The US dollar tends to be stronger when uncertainty rises. We can also observe strong co-movement between the early change in EPU and the change in the 10Y US yield (figure 2, right frame); higher uncertainty leads to lower US yields.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Baker et al. (2016)

Policymakers had to deal with uncertainty in the past year as it has significantly decreased growth expectations; a study from Ahir et. al. (2019) shows the rise in uncertainty around the world we observe in the first part of this year could reduce global growth up to 1% in 2019. We saw that IMF reduced its growth expectations to 3% in October, down from 3.5% back in January. According to Bloomberg, China will contribute to the biggest share of global GDP growth adjusted by PPP, with 28% of the total, followed by India (13.7%) and the US (10.5%). Germany and Japan come at the 7th and 8th positions, representing 2% and 1.8% of the total, respectively.

Figure 3

Source: Bloomberg

2020 outlook: weaker US dollar (UUP)

We believe that an ease in uncertainty the coming months with a soft landing in the UK and eventual trade negotiations between US and China would decrease the demand for safes, which could generate some US dollar weakness in 2020. Since 2011, about $14 trillion of foreign money in gross terms have come into the US and about $8tr in net, implying that for the past eight years, foreigners have bought $8tr more of dollar-denominated assets than US households have bought of foreign-denominated assets. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the US stock market tends to outperform the rest of the world when the US dollar rises. Hence, a weakening USD scenario could actually trigger some interesting opportunities in the currency market and in emerging markets.

UUP has been on a rise for nearly eight years and is currently trading at the high of its historical $21-28 range (figure 4, left frame). Higher real interest rate differentials and real growth differentials between the US and the rest of the world were also important drivers of the dollar in recent years; however, they both have been decreasing with the Fed easing and the US expected to grow below 1% in the fourth quarter according to GDPNow (0.4% according to the latest estimate).

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Figure 5 shows that the 100D and 200D simple moving averages have been strong support of UUP in the past two years, but we could see a reversal in the trend at this level. It looks like the third impulse way of the Elliott wave has reached its high and we are now closely watching the daily behavior of UUP in the coming weeks. An important support on the downside is the 200D SMA as UUP has never traded below it since the first quarter of 2018. Any breakout of the 200D SMA on the downside would suggest that we have officially entered a bearish USD trend.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.