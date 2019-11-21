Insider Purchases At Six Flags

We take a look at the stock, recent events, and its fat seven percent yield in the paragraphs below.

The stock trades near 52-week lows and recently replaced its CEO. The stock is seeing some recent insider purchases that seem notable.

Today we look at a mid-cap entertainment services stock that is trading near 52-week lows, but has seen some significant insider buying this week.

Company Overview

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) is based outside of Dallas and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States, 2 parks in Mexico, and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The stock has a market capitalization of just north of $4 billion.

Insider Buying

Three insiders purchased nearly $900,000 of new shares in aggregate over the past two weeks, led by the CEO's $500K buy on November 18th. This is the first insider buys in the stock since March of this year. It should be noted the CEO just took the job and came over from PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and has significant experience managing overseas operations. This should be helpful given the company is focused on international expansion, establishing partnerships and building new theme parks around the world.

Recent News & Analyst Activity

In late October, several analyst firms including B. Riley FBR and SunTrust Robinson modestly lowered their price targets on Six Flags after the company posted disappointing Q3 results that showed just a slight year-over-year bump in revenue growth. There also have been some rumors that Six Flags and competitor Cedar Fair (FUN) may end up combining in some sort of acquisition. Cedar Fair turned away from a $70 a share bid in October.

Valuation

The stock sells at just under 18 times earnings and should show revenue growth this year in the low single digits. Not cheap. However, in light of a seven percent plus dividend yield not outlandish either. The dividend payout got a minor bump recently. The business also has a nice moat as it is expensive to build new theme parks and it takes time to do, which is why there are few competitors in the space.

Verdict

A solid jobs market, strong wage growth and positive consumer sentiment should continue to be a nice tailwind for this space. New leadership should also hopefully drive more shareholder value in this name as well. At these trading levels, I view Six Flags as primarily a dividend play and it is encouraging to see insider buying in the equity. I have taken a small stake in the stock this week using some buy-write orders to enhance my income return from the calls. I outline that option strategy below.

Option Strategy

I believe SIX is a good candidate for a buy-write or covered call strategy, thanks to its dividend and what seems like limited downside. I also don't think the name is a "home run" stock, so I am perfectly content to try for an easy single on this one. Using the June $47.50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $43.10 to $43.20 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is solid in this name, so the orders should fill quickly. At $45.75 a share, this should provide a $2.65 to $2.75 a share call premium, two dividend payouts of 83 cents a piece, and $1.75 a share of potential and likely capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN, SIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.