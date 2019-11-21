GE's $22.4 Billion Pension Deficit Isn't What It Seems

Asset returns in excess of the very low discount rate used to calculate GE's pension deficit would reduce the level of contributions ultimately required.

General Electric (GE) stock has plunged since the beginning of 2017, due to a deterioration in business performance and rising investor concerns about the company's liabilities. One of the biggest factors driving its net debt to levels that many investors see as unsustainable is GE's pension funding shortfall.

As of the beginning of this year, GE's pension plans were underfunded by $22.4 billion. While that was down significantly from a $28.7 billion shortfall a year earlier, GE CEO Larry Culp acknowledged in September that the company's pension deficit was set to increase by about $7 billion in 2019, due to the impact of falling interest rates.

Fortunately, General Electric is taking action to mitigate that expected increase to the pension deficit. Moreover, many investors seem to overlook the fact that the reported pension deficit is just an accounting placeholder. It doesn't necessarily reflect what GE will ultimately be required to contribute to meet its obligations.

Recent developments will be roughly neutral to the pension deficit

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have plummeted over the past year or so. Last fall, the 10-year note's yield reached a multiyear peak above 3.2%. By the first week of September, the yield had fallen below 1.5%. Treasury yields have remained volatile in recent months, with the 10-year yield rebounding to nearly 2% earlier this month before retreating to 1.75% as of the time of this writing.

The sharp drop in bond yields over the past year will force GE to reduce the discount rate used to calculate its pension liability. That is the source of the estimated $7 billion increase to GE's pension shortfall that Culp reported in mid-September.

Subsequently, in early October, General Electric announced several actions to mitigate its pension funding shortfall. Most notably, the company said it would freeze the pension plan for approximately 20,000 salaried workers as of Jan. 1, 2021. It will also freeze supplementary pension plan benefits for 700 high-paid executives as of that date. Employees won't lose any of the benefits they have earned, but they won't be able to accrue additional pension benefits in 2021 and beyond.

In addition, GE is offering the option of lump-sum payments to approximately 100,000 former employees who have not started receiving pension benefits yet. Finally, the company said it will contribute $4 billion-$5 billion to its pension plans over the next year or so, using asset sale proceeds.

Taken together, management expects these actions to reduce GE's industrial net debt by $4 billion-$6 billion and cut its pension deficit by $5 billion-$8 billion. In other words, these actions will more or less offset the $7 billion headwind from lower interest rates, which should get GE's pension deficit back to around 2018 year-end levels by the end of 2020. Still, that would leave GE with the biggest pension funding gap of any company in the U.S.

Thinking clearly about pension liabilities

Yet even a $20 billion-plus pension deficit is not as big a problem as it may seem. To understand why, we need to look briefly at how a pension obligation is calculated.

Pension deficits are often treated like debt by investors and ratings agencies. However, whereas having $20 billion of debt means that a company needs to repay $20 billion on a specified date or series of dates, a $20 billion pension deficit does not mean the same thing.

A pension obligation is a promise to pay out specified amounts to retirees every year until they die. (In some cases, there may also be a survivor's benefit, further complicating matters.) Translating that promise into a dollar figure (the pension benefit obligation or PBO) involves making a lot of assumptions. Most notably, it requires actuarial assumptions about how long retirees will live and return assumptions to discount a multidecade stream of (estimated) payments into a single number.

As of the end of 2018, GE estimated that it would pay about $4.8 billion in retiree pension benefits this year. Annual pension payments are expected to rise gradually in the years ahead, reaching nearly $5.1 billion in 2023 and averaging $5.3 billion annually between 2024 and 2028. (See p. 131 of GE's 2018 Form 10-K.) Since GE's pension plan is closed to new participants, annual payments will eventually level off and then decline.

Last year, the discount rates used to translate these projected payments into a PBO were 4.34% for GE's principal pension plans and 2.81% for its other pension plans. (See p. 128 of the 10-K.) Those discount rates were significantly higher than the ones used in 2017, which reduced GE's pension deficit. However, the discount rates will revert lower in the 2019 annual report, as noted above.

Based on the discount rates in the latest 10-K, GE estimated its PBO for all of its pension plans combined at $91.8 billion. Meanwhile, it held $69.4 billion of assets in its pension plans. The $22.4 billion gap between pension plan assets and the PBO is the reported pension deficit.

Yet there is a good chance that GE will be able to earn higher annual returns than the 4.34% and 2.81% assumed for its principal pension plans and other pension plans, respectively. Indeed, the discount rates used for GAAP accounting are based on the expected returns for relatively safe assets like high-quality corporate bonds. However, companies typically invest a portion of their pension assets in riskier asset classes, such as stocks, private equity, and real estate. More than half of GE's pension assets were allocated to those riskier (i.e. higher expected return) assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. As such, GE actually expects to earn a 6.75% return on plan assets for its primary pension plans and a 6.67% return for its other pension plans.

(Source: General Electric 2018 Form 10-K, p. 130)

Long-term asset returns are what really matter

If GE earned a return of merely 7% on its 2018 year-end pension assets, it would fully cover the company's expected 2019 pension benefit payments without any drawdown of the principal. More broadly, if GE earns returns higher than the discount rates used to calculate the PBO, the pension deficit would decline over time even with no company contributions to the plans.

Thus, while GE's pension deficit looks like a massive number, it is far from being an emergency. From time to time, the company may have statutorily-required contributions, but it isn't legally required to fully fund the pension with assets equal to the PBO as calculated under GAAP rules. Instead, it can wait and see how the pension plan assets perform.

If the pension assets produce returns exceeding the discount rate over the long term, GE will never have to contribute $22.4 billion to its pension plans, as its 2018 year-end pension deficit would seem to imply. Nor would the projected $7 billion increase to the pension deficit from lower interest rates be meaningful. All that change really means is that GAAP standards assume a lower rate of return going forward due to the decline in interest rates. The actual rate of return will determine the level of contributions needed in the long run.

General Electric expects to have no mandatory pension funding until 2023 after making the planned $4 billion-$5 billion pension contribution referenced above. There's a good chance that its pension deficit will have declined by then, either due to a rebound in the discount rate or asset returns in excess of the discount rate.

Even if asset returns fall short of expectations, GE is likely to be in a much stronger financial position by the time it would need to start making additional contributions. Furthermore, those contributions could be spread out over many years: even decades. That makes investors' and analysts' concerns about GE's pension deficit seem wildly overblown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.