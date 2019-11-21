Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Positive Performance For The Sector

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The benchmark and most of the net asset values of the closed-end funds from the sector finished the week in green territory.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) increased its price by $0.40. It is interesting to notice that we saw very precise keeping of the technical support level of $113.18 per share. The price reached these levels and bounced back just to remind us that the technical analysis sometimes has value. However, the more important factor for the performance of the sector is the behavior of the Treasury yields and their slight decrease on a weekly basis. As you know, the prices and the yields of the bonds move inversely to each other.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The past week can be classified as positive for the municipal bonds and not so positive for the closed-end funds which invest in them. In other words, the closed-end funds from the area increased their net asset values, but we did not see the same impulse from their prices. Very strong weekly performance by Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW), Nuveen Missouri Premium Income Municipal Fund (NOM), and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (MZA). These funds reported more than a 2.00% increase in their prices. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) was on the opposite side after the decrease of 6.10% and it was the worst performer of the past week.

The first criterion which is part of my analysis is the Z-score of the participants in the sector. It is a statistical approach that helps us to figure out how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Respectively, if the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. It is getting even better if we combine the statistical indicator with an attractive discount in order to review the fund as a potential "Long" candidate. Unfortunately, the usage of the Z-score is limited at that moment as only 14 Munis are traded at Z-score below the neutral zone.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) is one of the funds which I am interested in. With negative Z-score and price trading around the net asset value, this fund may be a good buying opportunity. Over the past decade, the fund outperformed its peers by return on the net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, OIA offers a 4.95% current yield and a 4.97% yield on the net asset value. Both of the yields are attractive for this sector. The dividend of the closed-end fund is stable, and the management team manages to keep the earnings/coverage ratio around the important border of 100%.

Source: CEFData.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

This section may be very useful because it can show us where the optimism prevailed over the logic. Z-score is a tool that can help us to identify relatively overpriced funds. From our perspective, Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal for relatively expensive funds. In our case, we have many Munis above that border and some of them even reached extreme levels around 3.00 points.

I just want to highlight the presence of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) in this table. This fund is heavily overpriced from my perspective, and I strongly recommend to avoid long positions in it. I have explained in many of my articles the main reason for my concerns but just, in short, I will mention that the earnings of the portfolio are not high enough to cover the dividend, and at some point, the management team will be forced to decrease the dividend.

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is 0.88 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.19 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 11.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) is taking one of the first positions after the recently announced dividend cut from $0.0530 to $0.0460 per share. For me, it was a surprise to understand that the decision of the management team because the earnings/coverage ratio of the fund was around 100% and it seemed like it does not have any issues with the distribution of the dividend.

Source: CEFData.com

A brief check of the portfolio shows that 97.74 of the investments are by issuers located in Pennsylvania and 43.03% of the assets are labeled as "A" rating. The current yield of MPA is 3.94%, while the yield on the net asset value is 3.48%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The purpose of this section is to highlight the closed-end funds which are overpriced based on their premium. As we have already discussed the price of EOT fell more than 6.00% only for one week. Last week, this fund was among the funds with the highest premium and its falling only proves that you should avoid closed-end funds traded at a high premium. Therefore, my simple recommendation is to avoid long positions in funds which are traded around or above 10.00% premium.

Data by YCharts

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.42%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -3.84%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.85%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on the price is 4.31%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.11%.

My recommendation here is to also check the earnings/coverage ratio and the UNII per share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying that because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in the price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on November 17, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.