Husky Energy: Dividend Growth Is Stalled

While Husky is a well managed company in the midst of a turn-around, investors can find more attractive names in the energy space for long-term total return potential.

Following the failed bid for MEG Energy, Husky has continued raising cash suggesting additional M&A activity; this uncertainty will continue to weigh on the share price until clarified by management.

Investment Thesis

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) is advancing a capital plan that projects impressive free cash flow growth over the next 4 years. However, in the near term the company's free cash flow will be committed to capital and potentially a large acquisition. These capital commitments will delay the company's ability to resume dividend increases. Husky's dividend growth has been muted following the firm's dividend suspension in 2016 and subsequent reintroduction in 2018. Husky is currently undervalued and attractive on a historical and fundamental basis. Its current cheap valuation coupled with an enticing yield may offer a decent total return for patient investors. However, Husky is a few years out from having a cash flow profile that will result in the firm's ability to reward shareholders by returning capital through regular dividend increases or meaningful share buybacks. With better options available in the energy sector that offer greater clarity towards total shareholder returns, Husky is a hold.

Source: Financial Post

Company Profile

Husky Energy is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Calgary, AB. The firm was founded in 1938 and was one of the pioneering firms in the Western Canadian energy sector. Today the firm has approximately 5,100 employees and is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, through this 69.5% ownership stake in the company. Husky operates an integrated corridor of thermal & heavy oil production, natural gas processing and downstream operations in Western and the Mid-West United States. The firm also operates growing offshore operations in Atlantic Canada and the Asia Pacific region. Husky's downstream operations include upgrading heavy crude oil, refining and marketing as well as the production of ethanol and asphalt. These downstream and midstream assets account for 30% of EBITDA, helping to ensure more stable revenues for the firm and offset commodity price volatility.

Source: Husky Investor Presentation

Since the oil price collapse in 2014, Husky has been reinventing itself and refining its asset mix. The firm has faced significant challenges in recent years including: the suspension of its dividend, a failed takeover attempt of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCPK:MEGEF), mass layoffs and several environmental and operational accidents. In November 2018, Husky was responsible for the largest oil spill to date in the province of Newfoundland. This spill followed an explosion at the firm's Wisconsin refinery and a costly pipeline spill in the province of Saskatchewan in 2016.

While these negative events have grabbed the headlines, Husky has been pivoting its operations towards the low decline assets that require less sustaining capital and therefore produce higher free cash flow. This transition has paid off for the firm who now sees 55% of production derived from low sustaining capital sources, up from 8% a decade ago. Although the firm has made progress, Husky's long-term plan to transform the company is subject to significant execution risk. While the firm is advancing low-decline, low-production cost offshore assets, the company's pipeline of Canadian thermal projects is not economically viable at current WTI prices. Post 2023, many of the firm's long-term growth projects will require higher WTI prices than the $60 the company currently uses for its forecasting.

Operational Performance

On October 24th, 2019 Husky reported disappointing 3rd quarter results; the company's second consecutive weak quarter. These poor results were a result of lower than expected upstream production and weakness in the company's upgrading and downstream segments. Husky earned CAD $273M in its latest quarter, down from CAD $545M in the same quarter in 2018. Although production rose almost 10% from the same period in 2018, revenue was down approximately CAD $800M on lower realized crude prices. While Husky uses $60 WTI pricing in its forecasting, average realized oil prices in the last quarter were $47.54 per BOE, down from $50.44 a year earlier.

While 2019 has been a disappointment for Husky investors, the firm has made progress over the last few years in growing production and reducing debt. Husky has ramped up its FFO in recent years which has been used to fund its growing capital program. After a few years of muted investment, Husky is starting to ramp up its capital expenditures. While this increase may be a concern from a cash flow perspective, management has demonstrated prudence with capital spending and has maintained a relatively consistent level of capital spending as a percentage of sales over the last decade.

Source: Husky Annual Report 2018

Free Cash Flow Generation

In today's challenging oil price environment, my most important criteria for investment in energy firms is consideration of the company's ability to generate free cash flow. While Husky has had a challenging few years, the firm has presented an ambitious plan to generate significant free cash flow over the next 4 years.

Source: Husky Investor Day

Husky is planning significant capital expenditures between now and 2021, including the expansion of its upgrader in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan and the rebuilding of its damaged refinery in Lima, Ohio. The firm is also focusing capital on its pacific offshore projects: West White Rose and Liuhua 29-1. The focus on downstream and offshore assets marks a shift from the firm's land locked Western Canadian production assets.

Source: Husky Investor Presentation

While Husky's capital growth requirements over the next few years averaging CAD $1.5B annually aren't massive when compared to the firm's last decade, sustaining capital is projected to grow modestly as growth capital tapers off. If WTI prices hold near $60/barrel, Husky projects free cash flow of nearly CAD $6B by 2023. This projection relies on stable production of offshore facilities, lowered operating costs and continued relative decline in capital expenditures. Over the last 5 years, Husky has averaged capital spending of approximately CAD $3.1B annually. The firm's free cash flow projections would require that Husky's spending over the next 5 years, lag that over its previous 5 years; a feat that would require significant capital discipline from management.

Source: Husky Investor Day

In addition to the significant development in upstream production, Husky also expects that operating improvements will help to increase the company's integrated operating margin from its current level of 57% to 66% by 2023. Similarly, deployment of the firm's capital spending should continue to improve the corporate production break-even cost, making Husky even more resilient to oil price volatility.

M&A Activity

The biggest wild card when considering the likely uses of Husky's free cash flow over the next few years is the potential for the firm to make a strategic acquisition. In January 2019, Husky abandoned an unsolicited CAD $6.4B bid to buy MEG Energy. Husky failed to get the buy-in required from MEG shareholders and has abandoned the deal. According to Chris Cox, Senior Vice President, Equity Research Analyst at Raymond James:

Accurate or not, the decision to pursue MEG does suggest some level of desire at the senior management and board level to alter the asset profile of the business, and while we don't expect Husky to immediately pursue alternative acquisition opportunities, the risk of that will likely weigh on the shares for a period of time.

In October 2019, Husky announced it had found a buyer for its Prince George Refinery. The sale will generate $275M in cash for Husky, money that likely would have been used to deleverage the company had the MEG transaction proceeded. As Husky proceeded with the sale of the refinery even though the MEG deal fell through, is an indication that the firm is looking to acquire another asset.

In January 2019 when announcing plans to sell its Prince George Refinery, the firm also mused about selling its approximately 500 gas station locations, an asset that could be valued at CAD $560M according to Jon Morrison, Executive Director, Institutional Equity Research at CIBC World Markets. These cash-raising activities suggest that Husky is still on the prowl for an asset that would fit the firm's M&A criteria: the asset is aligned with Husky's strategy; balance sheet strength and investment grade credit ratings are maintained; and that the acquisition is accretive to FFO, FCF, earnings and enhances the firm's ability to fund dividend.

Dividend Safety & Growth

In 2016, in the midst of the global oil price decline Husky announced that it would cut its capital spending and suspend its January dividend. Two years later, Husky reintroduced its dividend in the second quarter at 1/4 of its pre-cut level. While this move enabled Husky to maintain a strong balance sheet, it did shake the confidence of its investors and the firm's commitment to its dividend. For comparison, producers such as Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) grew their dividends at compound annual rates of 8.1% and 13% respectively over the last 3 years.

Source: Author

With the current payout of CAD $0.125 quarterly, Husky Energy yields just under 5%. With a current payout ratio of 45%, the dividend appears to be safe and well covered at a base WTI price of $35. While the current dividend is safe, I don't expect that it will be increased in the immediate future. In Husky's Investor Day Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hart spoke to the firm's priorities for excess free cash:

Now I'd like to talk to our funding priorities. In order for importance, it starts with maintaining the strength of our balance sheet. This is followed by funding our sustaining capital requirements and the dividend, then we'll fund our growth CapEx and, finally, we'll allocate any remaining free cash flow with a bias to increasing shareholder returns.

Source: Husky Investor Day

Husky has positioned its commitment to increasing the dividend as an optional future consideration that will be dependent on the successful execution of its capital plan. This flexibility goes as far as the company assuming no dividend increases out to 2023 for planning purposes. While this is prudent from a cash flow perspective, it fails to provide dividend growth investors a clear path towards a mechanism that would return capital to shareholders. Based on Husky's FFO projections, dividend coverage should dramatically improve from 2020 to 2021. If the firm's assumptions hold and it can execute on its growth strategy, investors could likely expect a dividend increase in 2021.

Source: Husky Investor Day

Valuation

At under CAD $10, Husky is currently trading at a measly 51% of book value, well below the company's long-term average of trading near 1X book value. On a price to cash flow basis, Husky looks inexpensive, trading at 3.01X, compared to the firm's 5-year average of 4.94X. Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst Joe Gemino maintains a fair value estimate of CAD $14 based on EV/EBITDA multiples of 5 times and 4.5 times for 2019 and 2020, respectively. Husky's current EV/EBITDA of 4.06 represents a 31% discount to the firm's 5-year average of 5.86X.

With Husky shares down 44% over the last 12 months, the company appears undervalued, however there are few near term catalysts that would serve to meaningful rally the share price. The 19 analysts who cover Husky see an average upside of approximately CAD $2 on the shares in the next 12 months. While this upside consensus is positive, analysts' price targets have decreased by 37% over the last 12 months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Could Husky Go Private?

In August 2019, Greg Pardy of RBC Capital Markets released a report stating that Husky Energy is a prime candidate to go private. Pardy suggests that in the current energy market, shareholders are valuing companies on their ability to generate and return free cash flow. In this environment, Pardy contends that Husky Energy is not a good fit as a public company. Going private would allow Husky to benefit from a longer term investor perspective and spare the firm from the market judgments of quarterly reporting.

With majority owner Li Ka-Shing's business holding a 69.5% stake of the company, Ka-Shing would only need to commit an additional CAD $3-4B to buy the remaining 30.5% of the company. The 91 year old Ka-Shing holds 29.3% of Husky shares directly through L.F. Investments (Barbados) Ltd.; a personally owned trust and 40.2% of shares through his flagship firm CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUF). Using the average M&A premium in the U.S. Energy sector of 18.8% for 2018 as a reference, the cost for Ka-Shing to take the firm private could be approximately CAD $3.75B.

While I think that privatization of Husky Energy would make sense for the firm, speculating that a company may be a potential takeout target is not a reason to invest. I would view the prospect of a share price premium associated with privatization or other M&A activity as a secondary bonus in the criteria of owning shares in a company, but not a compelling reason to buy a suspected target firm.

Risk Analysis

Husky's management team has done a commendable job ensuring that the company has maintained its balance sheet strength throughout the downturn in commodity prices. The firm's net debt of approximately CAD $3.5B equates to a conservative trailing net debt to FFO multiple of 1.75X. This low debt ratio combined with ample liquidity means that Husky can focus its free cash flow on growth rather than on paying down debt.

In addition to the inherent commodity price risk common to all energy companies, Husky's future cash flow growth is tied to a decline in capital expenditures. Husky's investment thesis rests on the firm's ability to execute on its current capital plan that would substantially increase its free cash flow generation between now and 2023. With growth on several fronts, Husky faces execution risk with the development of its production projects that could result in increased costs and lower than anticipated returns.

Due to continued improvements in its oil sands operations, Husky enjoys low average break-even productions. Its current corporate break-even of $31/barrel compares favorably with its geographic peers. Despite its low relative production costs, Husky's free cash flow growth projections are based on $60 WTI pricing or better. While this is not wholly unreasonable, it is on the optimistic end of the spectrum with a recent report from the International Energy Administration "IEA" lowering its 2020 WTI price forecasts by 5% to $56.50.

Investor Takeaways

As an investor focused on long-term dividend growth, I think investors should select stocks that have strong dividend records that emphasize sustainable business models and management's commitment to return capital to shareholders. For dividend growth investors searching for energy names, I would emphasize owning only the highest quality energy firms at this time. Husky's integrated model enables the firm to earn more consistent revenues which should support shareholder returns in the long term. Integrated energy companies and those with low-decline rate, low-capital intensity assets will be best positioned to deliver future dividend growth in the energy sector.

Husky is currently undervalued and the attractive dividend coupled with even a small rebound in the share price could equate to an attractive total return. However, the company's long-term plan to deliver free cash flow is fraught with execution risk. This risk, coupled with the uncertainty related to Husky's appetite for M&A activity presents additional uncertainty for the firm's ability to deliver free cash flow. While the company is well managed and is in the midst of a turnaround, I think that there are better names in the energy space that offer greater clarity towards long-term shareholder returns. Husky is therefore a hold for the time being.

