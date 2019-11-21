Teekay LNG Partners: Q3 '19 Earnings Review

We saw phenomenal results and guidance from TGP. They are executing to perfection and set-up for a grand-slam 2020 performance.

I was in New York City last week for the Teekay Investor Day on 14 November & we held a live conference call with TGP management (podcast coming soon).

Note: This report contains initial post-earnings coverage for Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). This report is also relevant for anyone with an indirect investment via Teekay Corporation (TK). The following sources should be reviewed alongside this update:

Overall TGP Results

TGP nailed it out of the park with a grand-slam result of $0.91/unit in simple DCF and earnings of $0.51/unit. This was clearly a phenomenal result, the best in company history, and it even surpassed my already optimistic expectations. Furthermore, the LPG spot exposure via their Exmar JV is finally starting to contribute some gains, the bleeding from the ex-Skaugen multigas vessels has finally stopped, and almost all of their forward growth is complete.

Teekay LNG recently hit some choppy waters with the recent Cosco sanctions, but they were able to fix this issue a few weeks ago by swapping their JV partner's JV partner, nullifying what were arguably accidental sanctions in the first place. Management confirmed the structure is stabilized and they didn't lose any revenue from the process (although it did slightly increase some G&A costs due to legal responses, travel, etc).

Teekay LNG management provided a very clear path to deleveraging and balanced their views on potential forward growth, noting they are not eyeing any projects launching prior to late-2023 or 2024. I sat down with Mark Kremin, CEO, and Scott Gayton, CFO, last Thursday to discuss the company prospects on a live call with members of Value Investor's Edge and they confirmed their current priority is on delevering, but the overall focus is on maximize total shareholder returns. Any prospective returns (and risk) from new projects must clearly pass the hurdle of exceeding the returns from buying back units first, else they will continue to invest in the firm like we saw during the past year, where TGP has repurchased 2.26M units.

Earnings Highlights

Teekay LNG produced the strongest report in the history of the company based on a combination of both earnings and DCF. However, their stock price is much closer to record lows than highs. Yes, TGP was heavily overvalued in the past, trading well over 2x NAV, but they are also very undervalued today, again trading at a steep discount to NAV, around 8x EV/EBITDA, and at a ridiculous forward P/E of about 5.5x.

The 10-year chart showcases the disconnect best. Keep in mind TGP has the best fleet and the best contract backlog in company history and is reporting all-time record results per unit. Just an unbelievable chart:

Source: Yahoo Finance, TGP Price Chart, 10-Year Duration

As strong as Q3-19 results were, Q4-19 is set to be much stronger yet, with adjusted net income guided to be about $7M higher q/q, roughly $0.60/unit earnings expected for Q4-19. Furthermore, DCF is growing even faster and simple DCF has the potential to crack $1.00/unit for Q4.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners, Earnings Appendix, Slide 4

The current growth program is essentially complete and Teekay accomplished all of it without issuing any new equity and they actually repurchased about 2.26M units since last December. The Cosco sanctions impeded their ability to repurchase, but they still removed 817k units since early-August 2019. Obviously more is better, but every unit removed improves future values.

TGP is still super focused on deleveraging, but the good news is that they will fall within their 5.5x upper limit by the end of 2020 due to a combination of growth completion, heavy amortization, and the Awilco windup. Landing within this range gives them the ability to more freely allocate capital although they've made it very clear that reducing leverage will still be the top priority.

Source: Teekay Corporation, Investor Day Presentation, Slide 77

The LPG joint-venture is finally producing improved results and rates are significantly improving in this space with the latest benchmark rates at $26k/day for 1-year charters. Keep in mind TGP's JV with Exmar is much larger than it was in the past, so we could theoretically exceed even the past levels of $40-50M EBITDA, significantly moving the needle at the margin.

Source: Teekay Corporation, Investor Day Presentation, Slide 70

Altogether it is very difficult to find fault with any of TGP's results or forward projections. Obviously I've like to see more aggression on the capital allocation decisions (buybacks over deleveraging), but that's controversial even among investors and reducing debt is always prudent.

Q3-19 Focus Question Review

As part of my earnings coverage on Value Investor's Edge, I provide focus questions for each of the firms we cover. What follows are the initial pre-earnings focus questions for TGP (in bold italics) followed by the response now that we've seen the earnings results.

Any possible COSCO sanctions update or guidance? Financing stable?

Yes! Teekay resolved the sanctions situation almost a month ago. This proved to be a non-event like we suspected (and bet on) and it was great to have this completed well before earnings. It would have been better for their likely repurchase program and for the overall trading of their stock if the Cosco sanctions hadn't been a factor, but at least it offered a trading opportunity for those who hadn't opened positions yet.

Bahrain FSU finally launched? The Bahrain FSU is TGP’s last major growth initiative and it has been delayed by over six months now. The latest guidance I received was for likely commercial acceptance in late-October into early-November, but they expected to announce it running by the Q3-19 earnings call. Is this timeline still valid? If not, do we receive clarity on key issues?

We keep getting minor delays on this one, but per management it sounds like the entire facility itself is good to go and they are just waiting on some minor downstream issues. They are hoping it will be launched by the end of the month and certainly completed before the end of 2019. Their final Yamal ship takes commercial acceptance in late-November, so it would be perfect timing for a dual-press release announcing the completion of growth. On our call on 14 November, management again expressed optimism that the project could be fully online as soon as the end of this month.

LPG tailwind accelerating? TGP’s LPG exposure has been a heavy net negative over the past few years, but their fortunes are clearly changing as the VLGC rally is now lifting up rates for MGC assets, of which TGP owns 50% exposure across 20 vessels. Most of these are still on short and medium-term charters, but there are a handful up for renewal in mid to late-2019. Do we see EBITDA results and guidance start to lift upwards?

Yes! As clearly covered above, EBITDA is rising and I believe that 2020-2021 could be set for record results if the trend for MGCs continues towards the $30k/day range for charters. This is a major turnaround from the results we saw in 2017-2018 and we're just starting to see this trickle to the bottom line.

Awilco confirmation and timing? Awilco announced their financing was secured as of 18 October. This should mean they will take delivery from TGP according to their purchase obligations, likely prior to the end of 2019. Will TGP management confirm this? What are their plans with the newfound free cash? Any discussion on their 2020 NOK bond?

Management expects the Awilco transaction to conclude between late-December 2019 and late-February 2020. Everything is on track and they are keeping options open with the cash and with the May 2020 NOK bond as well, but it seems like they plan to roll about half of the bond given current market conditions. I would rather they rolled the full bond and did more repurchases, but I don't think we'll see that aggressive of a move.

Did Teekay LNG repurchase at all? It looked like TGP was repurchasing some units in August around the market’s initially weak reception to their stellar earnings results, but with the recent Cosco sanctions concerns, it doesn’t look like they are able to access the markets now. What is the update?

The Cosco sanctions and then the subsequent earnings blackout pretty much eliminated most of their repurchasing window; however, they did repurchase 817K units since August, all of them likely in the Aug-Sept timeframe. Again, I'd like to have seen more volume here, but it looks like the market might be giving them yet another chance, which is just unbelievable considering current results and guidance.

Any forward dividend discussion? We weren’t expecting TGP to raise their next payout until 2020, and if they followed precedent, it would be their Q1-2020 payout in May; however, prior to the Cosco sanction news it seemed logical that they might guide the next payout level. Most were expecting $0.22-$0.25 and I was clearly hoping for the round 25-cent payout for overall optics. My guess is they just pay out $0.19 again and don’t provide any other guidance with earnings. That seems to be the smart/proper play at this time especially since the actual payout raise wasn’t expected until April-May of next year anyways.

Looks like we nailed it on this one regarding the actual payout levels as they are going to keep $0.19 until May 2020 at which point they will raise the dividend to $0.25. However, they did come right out and guide to $0.25/qtr in May 2020 which was on the bullish end of my expected range. I was very happy with this guidance, which represents a payout increase of 31.5% over the 2019 payout levels.

TGP Blows Away all Comps; Comp Value is $38/Unit

In slide 85 of the Investor Day Presentation, TGP comps their EV/EBTIDA to average peer levels of 10.6x and estimates their shares would trade at $38/unit if held to that same level.

I think $38/unit would be a ridiculous valuation at this time, but that is simply placing them at peer levels. As shown below, TGP is vastly superior to its basket of peers (which includes GasLog (GLOG), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) and others) on all primary fleet metrics:

Source: Teekay Corporation, Investor Day Presentation, Slide 60

Fair Value Estimate for TGP: Reiterate $25/Unit

After reviewing the Q3-19 results, I am firmly reiterating my 'fair value estimate' for TGP at $25.00. It should be noted that this valuation already includes a theoretical discount placeholder of 20% for the GP/IDR, which buys room for any potential deal during 2020, and my current valuation methodology is roughly 9.5x EV/EBITD, which is a significantly lower valuation than most of their primary peers, despite TGP's superior position.

I'm effectively sandbagging the valuation and adding another 20% discount on top for GP/IDR uncertainty, and TGP still has 65% of upside to $25/unit!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGP, TK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.