Emerging Markets Need A Sugar Price Revival

One of the missing ingredients for a major rebound in the emerging markets (EM) this year has been the price of sugar. With sugar futures having gone sideways for most of 2019, the economies of many export- and agricultural-dependent countries have underperformed the U.S. And while many analysts anticipate a much stronger outlook for EM stocks in 2020, much of this will depend on a vibrant sugar futures market. In this report, we'll discuss the growing likelihood of a sugar price rally in the coming months and the factors needed to bring this about. We'll also discuss the close connection between strength in the sugar price and a vibrant emerging markets outlook.

The positive correlation between sugar prices and the currency market of certain EM countries like Brazil is no secret. What's less well known is that the equity markets of some emerging countries are also highly correlated to world sugar prices. The sugar price can often serve as a leading indicator for emerging market stocks, as reflected in the following graph. This compares the continuous contract sugar price with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) over the last two years. Here you can see the pronounced tendency for sugar prices to lead EEM in most cases at critical turning points.

Source: BigCharts

Currently, the disparity between EEM and sugar prices has narrowed and both are basically in alignment with each other in recent weeks. A bull market in the emerging market stocks - especially those of major sugarcane growers like Brazil - should ideally be preceded by marked improvement in the sugar price. We've seen no serious signs of health in the sugar market lately, although there are growing signs that point to higher prices in the months ahead. Let's look at some of those indications.

While the U.S. isn't one of the world's biggest sugar producing countries, its sugar crop is nonetheless important in the overall supply/demand picture. This fall's sugar beet harvest has been one of the worst in several decades for farmers in Minnesota and North Dakota - two of the nation's largest sugar beet growers. Snow and rain have prevented harvesting of the sugar beet crop, and frost-related damage has been extensive in some areas. Further into the southern areas of the U.S., sugarcane harvests were also adversely impacted by the recent cold spell.

As a consequence of the poor U.S. sugar harvest, sugar prices have shown signs of life this month after a pullback in October. The belief among some traders and analysts is that U.S. growers might not meet domestic demand and food producers may have to rely more on foreign imports. This, in turn, should support sugar prices in the coming months, even though global sugar stocks are currently reported as adequate.

Sugar prices have also recently seen support from higher ethanol demand in Brazil. Sugarcane is often diverted to ethanol production and the biofuel has become an increasingly bigger component in sugar's supply/demand equation in recent years. According to the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association, UNICA, ethanol production for the current season is nearly 6 percent higher compared to a year ago. Sales of ethanol in Brazil, moreover, are up by more than 15 percent, UNICA said. Sugar future prices tend to increase when ethanol demand is on the rise.

Despite the positive factors of ethanol demand and a poor U.S. sugar harvest, the major obstacle for a sustained rally in the sugar futures market is currency-related. Brazil's currency is a major consideration when evaluating the market due to the country's outsized role in sugar production. As the world's number one sugarcane producer, a stronger real encourages domestic growers to hold off on selling their crop in order to avoid lower profits. A weaker real, by contrast, typically stimulates sales among Brazil's sugar producers. Consequently, a falling real often causes hedge funds and other large speculative interests to sell sugar and put downward pressure on prices.

Brazil's currency (below) hit an all-time low this week versus the U.S. dollar. The real has declined by some 8 percent this year, and the drop has been blamed on Brazil's weak economy and the country's rising fiscal deficit. The most important takeaway from the Brazil's currency weakness is that a reinvigorated sugar futures market will require a stronger real. On a related note, a weaker U.S. dollar would also boost sugar futures due to the inverse correlation between the greenback and commodity prices.

Source: BigCharts

An extended sugar price rally isn't out of the question as we head closer to 2020, however. One important occurrence which typically precedes sugar rallies is when sugar prices begin showing relative strength versus oil and other major commodities. My favorite barometer for this relative strength consideration is the ratio of the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE), a leading sugar ETF, and the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). As the following graph shows, the CANE:DBC ratio bottomed in September after being in decline for most of 2019. It has since gone on to establish a higher low and has been gradually rising so far this month. This is a favorable technical development and suggests that higher sugar prices will likely be seen in the months ahead.

Source: StockCharts

Continued strength in this ratio in the next couple of weeks would almost certainly bring sugar futures to the attention of value-conscious fund managers who tend to closely monitor such ratios for signs of relative strength. Specifically, a move above the 0.455 level (the early October peak) would mark the first time this year that the CANE:DBC ratio has made a higher high and would probably trigger increased hedge fund sugar futures buying.

While many traders and investors tend to overlook the sugar market, this market is very important in that it tends to reflect strength or weakness in emerging markets that produce sugar, including India and Brazil. An increasingly buoyant sugar futures market in 2020, which I anticipate, would definitely bode well for the emerging markets as a whole. For this reason, investors who are concerned about the EM outlook are advised to closely monitor developments in the sugar market in the coming weeks and months. To a certain degree, the bull market in EM stocks, which many Wall Street analysts are predicting for 2020, depends on it.

On a strategic note, I plan to add to a conservative long position in the Teucrium Sugar Fund on a breakout above the $6.75 level in this ETF. I'm also utilizing a stop-loss in this fund slightly under the $6.50 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.