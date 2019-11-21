Callon Petroleum Delivers Solid Quarterly Results, But Faces An Uncertain Future

Callon Petroleum (CPE) remained profitable and narrowed its cash flow deficit in the third quarter, even as it faced weak commodity prices, but the company is facing an uncertain future. On a stand-alone basis, Callon Petroleum seems to be heading in the right direction but its acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) adds a considerable degree of uncertainty to the company’s outlook and the performance of its shares. Therefore, I think investors should avoid this stock.

Solid Quarterly Results

Callon Petroleum has reported solid quarterly results. The shale oil and gas producer earned an adjusted profit of $42.88 million, or $0.19 per share, in the third quarter, down from a profit of $48.3 million, or $0.21 per share, in the same quarter last year. The decline in earnings was driven by the weakness in oil and gas prices. The company realized an average sales price of $44.64 per boe in the third quarter as opposed to $50.19 per boe in the corresponding period last year. The negative impact of weak prices got partly offset by an 8% increase in total production to 37,837 boe per day.

The dip in profits was widely anticipated due to the fall in commodity prices. Callon Petroleum, however, managed to beat analysts’ earnings estimates by $0.01 per share. The earnings beat was likely driven by the strong production numbers which exceeded the market’s consensus of 37,200 boe per day. The company’s leas operating expenses of $5.65 per boe also came in below consensus of $6.02 per boe which also had a positive impact on earnings. I believe the company has also done an impressive job of reducing well costs as it transitions to the large-pad development program. Its recent large-pad projects at the Delaware Basin and the Midland Basin have registered 29% and 45% reductions in their respective drilling and completion costs since 2018.

Callon Petroleum, however, hasn’t gotten to a point where it could self-fund all of its capital expenditure with internally generated cash flows. In the third quarter, Callon Petroleum generated $111.54 million of cash flow from operations (adj.) but spent $116.4 million as operating capital expenditure. As a result, it faced a cash flow shortfall of $4.87 million ($111.54M-$116.4M). This deficit, however, is still substantially smaller than the shortfall of $33 million reported for Q2-2019. Therefore, although the company could not deliver free cash flows in a ~$55 a barrel oil price environment, I believe it is heading in the right direction.

Uncertain Outlook

The oil price environment isn’t looking great. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has largely remained within $53 to $57 a barrel range since the start of the fourth quarter, down from the April peak of more than $66. The increase in shale oil production, growing crude oil stockpiles in the US, the US-China trade war which has been going for the last 16 months and has raised concerns about global oil demand, the expected increase in oil supplies in the near future from some key market such as Brazil, Norway and Guyana, and indications that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, may not agree on deeper production cuts are the primary factors which could continue to weigh on oil prices in the future. As a result, the commodity could stay within the $55 to $60 a barrel window.

On top of this, I think Callon Petroleum’s ongoing takeover of Carrizo Oil & Gas further clouds the company’s outlook. Back in July, Callon Petroleum offered to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas in an all-stock deal valued at $3.2 billion at that time, including the debt. Under the terms of that deal, Carrizo shareholders were expected to receive 2.05 Callon shares against each Carrizo common stock they own. Following the closure of the merger, the combined company would have been owned 54% by Callon’s and 46% by Carrizo’s shareholders. However, Callon faced immense opposition from some shareholders, including Paulson & Co - a hedge fund with a 9.5% stake in Callon. Last week, Callon and Carrizo announced an amended merger agreement which reduced the latter’s valuation. Carrizo’s shareholders will now receive 1.75 shares of Callon common stock against each Carrizo share and will end up owning approximately 42% of the combined company (down from 46% previously).

Although Callon’s latest deal might please some investors, others might still oppose the merger. That’s because some shareholders are concerned that Callon Petroleum could end up losing its Permian Basin pure-play status once it acquires Carrizo which might hurt Callon’s valuation. Callon operates exclusively in the Permian Basin, which is the premier US shale oil play whereas Carrizo, which also operates in the Permian Basin, gets most of its oil from the Eagle Ford region. Callon’s latest amendment doesn’t address this concern. The company, therefore, might continue facing resistance from key shareholders, even if it successfully closes the acquisition in the current quarter. This can continue to weigh on Callon stock in the future.

On a stand-alone basis, however, Callon’s outlook is looking good. The company substantially reduced its cash flow outspend in the third quarter as it shifted to large-scale development. Callon has realized meaningful cost reductions with the new projects in the Delaware and Midland Basins. I think the company will only get better from here. As Callon expands its large development program throughout its acreage, it will likely realize considerable cost savings. The company’s drilling and completion costs could decline as it benefits from scale development and efficient use of drilling and completion crews. This could improve Callon’s cost structure, allowing the company to save capital dollars which could push it to free cash flows.

That being said, Callon’s near-term outlook will be underpinned in large part by the Carrizo acquisition which, I think, clouds the company’s prospects. Callon’s shares have fallen by almost 45% in the last six months and are currently trading just 2.9x forward earnings estimates, substantially below the industry’s median of 11.8x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think the stock may remain under pressure in the near-term if Callon continues to face opposition from major shareholders. In my view, Investors should avoid Callon stock until there’s more clarity around its future.

