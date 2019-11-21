Reynolds Consumer Group Starts U.S. IPO Plan

REYN is producing profits but its growth trajectory has been uneven.

The firm sells consumer household and kitchen products in 54 countries.

Reynolds Consumer Group has filed for a U.S. IPO, which may be up to $1.5 billion in size.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides essential household storage and other kitchen products.

REYN is producing profits but its growth trajectory has been uneven, a concern for what should be a steady business.

Company & Technology

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Reynolds was founded to provide household essentials under the brands Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds Kitchens, The Hefty and Alcan in the North America region as well as the Diamond brand internationally.

Management is headed by President and CEO Lance Mitchell, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously President and CEO at Closure Systems International.

The firm’s 'Reynolds Waste & Storage' product line, which includes foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners, is marketed under the KITCHENS and E-Z Foil brands in the US, ALCAN brand in Canada, as well as its Diamond brand, intended for international sales.

Reynolds’ Hefty waste and store segment, whose products are marketed under the Hefty Ultra Strong, Hefty Strong Trash Bags, Hefty Renew and Hefty Slider Bags brands, includes branded and store brand trash and food storage bags.

The company’s Hefty tableware products, marketed under the disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. Its Hefty branded products also include dishes and party cups.

Management says the firm also serves other consumer product companies through its Fresh-Lock and Slide-Rite resealable closure systems.

Additionally, management says that, according to data from Nielsen (NLSN), its store brand storage bag segment held a 57% market share in the US as the company differentiates itself through ‘access to category management, consumer insights, marketing, merchandising and R&D resources.’

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products through the traditional grocery channel and management sees opportunities to expand its efforts to the ‘club, home improvement, dollar-store and eCommerce channels.’

While Reynolds sells in 54 countries, the North America region accounted for 99% of its total sales in fiscal year 2018, so there is a lot of room for potential international expansion and revenue diversification.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating within a relatively narrow range, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 10.5% 2018 9.2% 2017 9.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a negative (0.2x) in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -0.2 2018 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Market Research Future, the global food storage containers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.2% between 2019 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to high demand for fast moving consumer goods.

Major competitors that provide food storage products include:

Amcor and Bemis

Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Newell Brands (NWL)

Hamilton Housewares

Ball Corporation (BLL)

Constar International Constar International

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

REYN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue, contracting in the most recent period

Fluctuating gross profit and gross margin

Variable operating profit and operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,197,000,000 -1.7% 2018 $ 3,142,000,000 6.3% 2017 $ 2,957,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 617,000,000 9.0% 2018 $ 832,000,000 -3.5% 2017 $ 862,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 28.08% 2018 26.48% 2017 29.15% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 352,000,000 16.0% 2018 $ 513,000,000 16.3% 2017 $ 540,000,000 18.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 135,000,000 2018 $ 176,000,000 2017 $ 302,000,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 158,000,000 2018 $ 530,000,000 2017 $ 395,000,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $15.0 million in cash and $4.9 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $235 million.

IPO Details

REYN has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be as high as $1.5 billion.

After the IPO, the firm’s principal shareholder, Packaging Finance Limited, will retain a majority of the voting power and the firm will be a ‘controlled company.’

Packaging Finance is controlled by New Zealand-based Graeme Hart, that country’s wealthiest person.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts owed under the IPO Settlement Facility incurred as part of the Corporate Reorganization.

Related party borrowings owed to RGHL Group will be settled as part of the Corporate Reorganization prior to this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and HSBC.

Commentary

REYN is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt.

The company’s financials have reported uneven results, a curious outcome given that its products are widely considered to be consumer staples relatively less affected by economic variation.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have fluctuated and the selling, G&A efficiency rate has turned negative, not a good signal.

The market opportunity for international expansion would appear to be significant, at least in the wealthier markets globally, as only 1% of the firm’s revenue comes from ex-North American countries.

Valuation expectations by management will be critical for this IPO’s success and post-IPO performance prospects.

While the firm is producing profits, the lack of a clear growth trajectory is a concern.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.