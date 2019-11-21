Stacking The Odds In Our Favor With Teck Resources

In the trading universe, many educators speak about putting the odds in your favor as much as possible. When using options, for example, selling an out of the money put option on a respective stock means that the trader can profit in three ways:

If the price of the stock goes up If the price of the stock stays at the same level Also, if the price of the stock goes down somewhat (the put strike-price less the amount of credit received becomes the break-even point).

This is why many traders prefer selling options instead of buying them. The problem though with selling option premium is that one's gains are capped. Suffice it to say, because the probabilities are in favor of the options seller, most trades result in the trader being able to register some type of profit. This though does not mean money is made over the long term especially if losses are not controlled aggressively.

Short-term trading within our portfolio is a means to build capital, period. Once profits are booked, our objective is to then put this fresh capital work in acquiring assets. These "assets" are invariably dividend-paying stocks where once again, we aim to place the odds in our favor as much as possible.

The difference though on the buying side is that the potential profit is unlimited. One such stock (for a long-term value play) which we are eyeing up at present is Teck Resources Limited (TECK). Here are some key reasons why we believe one can stack the odds in their favor through a long position in Teck Resources at present.

First of all, we can place the odds in our favor by buying stocks that are selling below their intrinsic value. For example, Teck Resources at present is selling with a trailing twelve-month book multiple of 0.5. Over the past 10 years, the firm's book multiple comes in on average at 1.1. This is the first way in which we can stack the odds in our favor. The share-price will automatically rise if Teck's valuation reverts back to its mean over time.

Secondly, we believe that the more hard or tangible assets Teck has on its balance sheet, the more accurate that book multiple really is. When we go to the balance sheet, we can see that there are almost 40 CAD billion of assets on the balance sheet. This total is predominantly made up of "Net Property, Plant & Equipment" and current assets which include inventory, receivables, and cash. These types of assets definitely give weight to the 22.8 CAD billion of equity on the balance sheet. Furthermore, shareholder equity continues to increase due to the lack of any adverse trends in the firm's inventory, receivables or even debt load.

Another way a long-term investor can place the odds more in his favor is to buy companies with plenty of liquidity. Liquidity is basically a read on how much cash Teck Resources can accumulate over a 12-month period. Similar to what we have discussed above concerning intrinsic value, a strong liquid position means the company should be able to withstand something like a steep earnings contraction more easily than its counterparts. Teck's current ratio came in at a healthy 2.08 in its latest quarter which is important from a stability standpoint.

Low debt, plenty of assets, and strong liquidity are strong ways an investor can definitely place the odds in his favor. However, probably the most crucial of all is to only invest in companies that are turning a profit. No matter how cheap or attractive a company may look, if it can't manage to turn at least a healthy operating profit, shares will find it very difficult to rise over the long term. Remember, share price appreciation is mostly driven by rising earnings. Teck has generated over 3 billion CAD in operating profit over the past four quarters and earnings growth is predicted once more to begin in earnest in 2021. This again is a good sign going forward.

To sum up, there are many ways one can place the odds in their favor going forward. Teck Resources at present has a keen valuation, low debt, strong liquidity as well as stable earnings. Price came back down recently to test the 2017 lows. Let's see if we can see some traction from here.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TECK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.